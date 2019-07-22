Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 23, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 23, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Mountain ridge 5 Venetian blind pieces 10 Opine online 14 Byway 15 Eastern capital 16 Overnight dance party 17 Highest point 18 __ agent; spy 20 To the __; fully 21 Yucky 22 Warning device 23 Lively dance 25 Part of TGIF: abbr. 26 Walks off with 28 Actor James 31 Whiplash sites 32 Take a __ to; like 34 Religious promise 36 Sciences' partner 37 Circular snack 38 Reminder 39 Prefix for paid or med 40 Nudges along roughly 41 Not as ornate 42 Mixed up 44 Western sight 45 __ deal; unfair treatment 46 Connective tissue 47 Wizardry 50 Fix socks 51 Used to own 54 Trustworthy 57 Pool unit 58 Rubik's invention 59 Still breathing 60 Shackle 61 __-fry; wok dish 62 Deadly viper 63 Queue cue

DOWN 1 Grand __; four-run homer 2 __ Bear 3 Out of the blue 4 Film critic Reed 5 Removes corn husks 6 Sri __ 7 Actor Griffith 8 Extremity 9 __ Isaac Newton 10 Actor James 11 Volcanic output 12 Done with 13 Bit of bacteria 19 Tote 21 Plagues 24 Large trees 25 In __; truly 26 Button alternative 27 __ firma; dry land 28 Wildebeests 29 Worldwide 30 Tragic Shakespearean lover 32 Vittles 33 Common connector 35 __-out; exhausted 37 "The Price Is Right" host 38 Horse's neck hair 40 Run in __; use a treadmill 41 Musical group 43 Chauffeur 44 Hot coal fragment 46 Begin a tennis game 47 Big __; fast-food hamburgers 48 Lie next to 49 Large desert 50 Duster 52 Healthy as __ 53 Fender ding 55 Cry from a flock 56 Aged 57 Martini ingredient

Wander Words answers: July 23, 2019

Category: Author Answer: JOHNSTEINBECK (John Steinbeck) Path: (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0)