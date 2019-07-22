Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 23, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : July 23, 2019 Updated : July 23, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 23, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Mountain ridge
5 Venetian blind pieces
10 Opine online
14 Byway
15 Eastern capital
16 Overnight dance party
17 Highest point
18 __ agent; spy
20 To the __; fully
21 Yucky
22 Warning device
23 Lively dance
25 Part of TGIF: abbr.
26 Walks off with
28 Actor James
31 Whiplash sites
32 Take a __ to; like
34 Religious promise
36 Sciences' partner
37 Circular snack
38 Reminder
39 Prefix for paid or med
40 Nudges along roughly
41 Not as ornate
42 Mixed up
44 Western sight
45 __ deal; unfair treatment
46 Connective tissue
47 Wizardry
50 Fix socks
51 Used to own
54 Trustworthy
57 Pool unit
58 Rubik's invention
59 Still breathing
60 Shackle
61 __-fry; wok dish
62 Deadly viper
63 Queue cue




DOWN 
1 Grand __; four-run homer
2 __ Bear
3 Out of the blue
4 Film critic Reed
5 Removes corn husks
6 Sri __
7 Actor Griffith
8 Extremity
9 __ Isaac Newton
10 Actor James
11 Volcanic output
12 Done with
13 Bit of bacteria
19 Tote
21 Plagues
24 Large trees
25 In __; truly
26 Button alternative
27 __ firma; dry land
28 Wildebeests
29 Worldwide
30 Tragic Shakespearean lover
32 Vittles
33 Common connector
35 __-out; exhausted
37 "The Price Is Right" host
38 Horse's neck hair
40 Run in __; use a treadmill
41 Musical group
43 Chauffeur
44 Hot coal fragment
46 Begin a tennis game
47 Big __; fast-food hamburgers
48 Lie next to
49 Large desert
50 Duster
52 Healthy as __
53 Fender ding
55 Cry from a flock
56 Aged
57 Martini ingredient

 

Wander Words answers: July 23, 2019

Category: Author
Answer: JOHNSTEINBECK (John Steinbeck)
Path: (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0)

