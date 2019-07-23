Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 24, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 24, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Passing craze 4 Sphinx site 9 Bed with bars 13 Zilch 14 Cake ingredient 15 Plastic fishing bait 16 Prohibits 17 Catch __; take a nap 19 Muhammad __ 20 __ over; reads intently 21 Malaise 22 Rush 24 __ McMuffin; fast-food breakfast 25 Keg outlet 27 Populous Ukrainian city 30 Lockup lineup 31 Hunger pains 33 Know-__; expertise 35 One __; multivitamin brand 36 __ up; add 37 __ off; left suddenly 38 Arm art 39 "Sweet __ from Pike" 40 Letter after eta 41 Finds out 43 __ salad 44 __ ahead; make progress 45 Whitney or McKinley 46 Think alike 49 Rose Parade entry 51 Pelosi's title: abbr. 54 Like a disparaging statement 56 False witness 57 Dad's sister 58 Banquet 59 Auctioneer's word 60 Brooklyn team 61 Autry & Wilder 62 Word of disgust

DOWN 1 Farm newborn 2 Wipe out entirely 3 Plaines precede 4 Attempt 5 "Mine eyes have seen the __…" 6 Days of __; yesteryear 7 __ up with; tolerates 8 Endeavor 9 Adheres 10 Ladder step 11 Aggravates 12 A-one 13 Org. for Raptors & Rockets 18 Earnings 20 Pluses 23 Hideous 24 Jittery 25 Jazz style 26 Ride a bike 27 "For Your Eyes __"; 007 film 28 On a __; with meager funds 29 Aneurysm site, often 31 Nixon & Morita 32 Gore and his dad 34 __ away; erode 36 Camp shelter 37 Now and __; occasionally 39 Raise AKC dogs 40 Stretched tight 42 Insurance policy sellers 43 Seashores 45 Cursor mover 46 As wise __ owl 47 Adhesive 48 Babble on 49 Gratis 50 Type of shark 52 Every 53 Prefix for teen or natal 55 D-H link 56 __ Grant; Ed Asner role

Wander Words answers: July 24, 2019

Category: Video Game Answer: SONICTHEHEDGEHOG (Sonic the Hedgehog) Path: (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3)