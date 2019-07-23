Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 24, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : July 24, 2019 Updated : July 24, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 24, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Passing craze
4 Sphinx site
9 Bed with bars
13 Zilch
14 Cake ingredient
15 Plastic fishing bait
16 Prohibits
17 Catch __; take a nap
19 Muhammad __
20 __ over; reads intently
21 Malaise
22 Rush
24 __ McMuffin; fast-food breakfast
25 Keg outlet
27 Populous Ukrainian city
30 Lockup lineup
31 Hunger pains
33 Know-__; expertise
35 One __; multivitamin brand
36 __ up; add
37 __ off; left suddenly
38 Arm art
39 "Sweet __ from Pike"
40 Letter after eta
41 Finds out
43 __ salad
44 __ ahead; make progress
45 Whitney or McKinley
46 Think alike
49 Rose Parade entry
51 Pelosi's title: abbr.
54 Like a disparaging statement
56 False witness
57 Dad's sister
58 Banquet
59 Auctioneer's word
60 Brooklyn team
61 Autry & Wilder
62 Word of disgust





DOWN 
1 Farm newborn
2 Wipe out entirely
3 Plaines precede
4 Attempt
5 "Mine eyes have seen the __…"
6 Days of __; yesteryear
7 __ up with; tolerates
8 Endeavor
9 Adheres
10 Ladder step
11 Aggravates
12 A-one
13 Org. for Raptors & Rockets
18 Earnings
20 Pluses
23 Hideous
24 Jittery
25 Jazz style
26 Ride a bike
27 "For Your Eyes __"; 007 film
28 On a __; with meager funds
29 Aneurysm site, often
31 Nixon & Morita
32 Gore and his dad
34 __ away; erode
36 Camp shelter
37 Now and __; occasionally
39 Raise AKC dogs
40 Stretched tight
42 Insurance policy sellers
43 Seashores
45 Cursor mover
46 As wise __ owl
47 Adhesive
48 Babble on
49 Gratis
50 Type of shark
52 Every
53 Prefix for teen or natal
55 D-H link
56 __ Grant; Ed Asner role

 

Wander Words answers: July 24, 2019

Category: Video Game
Answer: SONICTHEHEDGEHOG (Sonic the Hedgehog)
Path: (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3)

