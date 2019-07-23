Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 25, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : July 25, 2019 Updated : July 25, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 25, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium.

ACROSS
1 Some six-packs
4 Narrow cuts
9 Knife
13 Word of disgust
15 "Rumor __"; Aniston/Costner film
16 Singer Natalie
17 __ up; mature
18 Fluid retention problem
19 Pretext
20 Cowardly
22 Golfing item
23 Celebration
24 Easter entree, perhaps
26 Hits hard
29 Smart-alecky
34 TV's "As the __ Turns"
35 Contaminate
36 Farrow, for one
37 Forever and __
38 __ at; tried to punch
39 Wordsworth or Whitman
40 Confronted
41 Leaning
42 Waltz or twist
43 Nice; agreeable
45 Account book
46 Spoil
47 Egg on
48 Healthy
51 Oppress; treat harshly
56 In the __; currently baking
57 Rent long-term
58 Orderly
60 Tie up
61 Very willing
62 Flow out profusely
63 Casino figure
64 Gown
65 Pig's home





DOWN 
1 Buenos Aires' nation: abbr.
2 Taverns
3 Cease
4 Bed linens
5 Soup server's item
6 Words of understanding
7 Conway & Allen
8 Storing away
9 Pinch pennies
10 Military stint
11 __-ran
12 Has-__; one no longer popular
14 In haste
21 Requirement
25 Tenement unit: abbr.
26 Marshy land
27 Role __; good example
28 Up in arms
29 Moral weakness
30 Fuzzy residue
31 Surrounded by
32 Female relative
33 Idaho export
35 Bed size
38 Taken aback
39 Upholstery
41 As poor __ church mouse
42 Martin or McDermott
44 Peace offering
45 Solitaries
47 Propane & ethane
48 Bum
49 Fanatical
50 Give, but expect back
52 Part of a date
53 Hit the ceiling
54 Chief Greek deity
55 Dawn direction
59 Your, in the bible

 

Wander Words answers: July 25, 2019

Category: Film Fusion
Answer: APOCALYPSENOWYOUSEEME (Apocalypse Now You See Me)
Path: (4, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (4, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0)

Wander Words answers: Category: Film Fusion Answer: APOCALYPSENOWYOUSEEME (Apocalypse Now You See Me) Path: (4, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (4, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0)



		


		
