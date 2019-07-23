Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 25, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 25, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Some six-packs 4 Narrow cuts 9 Knife 13 Word of disgust 15 "Rumor __"; Aniston/Costner film 16 Singer Natalie 17 __ up; mature 18 Fluid retention problem 19 Pretext 20 Cowardly 22 Golfing item 23 Celebration 24 Easter entree, perhaps 26 Hits hard 29 Smart-alecky 34 TV's "As the __ Turns" 35 Contaminate 36 Farrow, for one 37 Forever and __ 38 __ at; tried to punch 39 Wordsworth or Whitman 40 Confronted 41 Leaning 42 Waltz or twist 43 Nice; agreeable 45 Account book 46 Spoil 47 Egg on 48 Healthy 51 Oppress; treat harshly 56 In the __; currently baking 57 Rent long-term 58 Orderly 60 Tie up 61 Very willing 62 Flow out profusely 63 Casino figure 64 Gown 65 Pig's home

DOWN 1 Buenos Aires' nation: abbr. 2 Taverns 3 Cease 4 Bed linens 5 Soup server's item 6 Words of understanding 7 Conway & Allen 8 Storing away 9 Pinch pennies 10 Military stint 11 __-ran 12 Has-__; one no longer popular 14 In haste 21 Requirement 25 Tenement unit: abbr. 26 Marshy land 27 Role __; good example 28 Up in arms 29 Moral weakness 30 Fuzzy residue 31 Surrounded by 32 Female relative 33 Idaho export 35 Bed size 38 Taken aback 39 Upholstery 41 As poor __ church mouse 42 Martin or McDermott 44 Peace offering 45 Solitaries 47 Propane & ethane 48 Bum 49 Fanatical 50 Give, but expect back 52 Part of a date 53 Hit the ceiling 54 Chief Greek deity 55 Dawn direction 59 Your, in the bible

Wander Words answers: July 25, 2019

Category: Film Fusion Answer: APOCALYPSENOWYOUSEEME (Apocalypse Now You See Me) Path: (4, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (4, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0)