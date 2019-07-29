Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 29, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : July 29, 2019 Updated : July 29, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 29, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Unravel at the edges
5 Largest city in Nebraska
10 Mex. wives
14 Gust
15 Part of a flower
16 Georgia __
17 Bops
18 Stability
20 Groom's answer
21 Fine things?
22 Antsy
23 Trait transmitters
25 Military conflict
26 Not wobbling
28 "v." in a court case title
31 Pushover
32 007, e.g.
34 Oct.'s follower
36 Bruised
37 More devious
38 Movie about a pig
39 Piece of neckwear
40 __ in; entered in a queue
41 Procrastinator's word
42 Pact
44 Meager
45 Vis-à-__; in relation to
46 Clear liquor
47 Iron alloy
50 Pizzeria output
51 "60 Minutes" network
54 Court reporter's output
57 Equestrian's command
58 Vienna loc.
59 Not inner
60 Ship area
61 Gambles
62 About to cry
63 Percentage






DOWN 
1 J preceders
2 Bug spray
3 On the whole
4 Affirmative
5 Fish hawk
6 Track-and-field events
7 Spring months: abbr.
8 Show-off
9 Apple pie __ mode
10 Thrusting weapons
11 Call up
12 Suffix for avoid or allow
13 Prophet; visionary
19 Verges on
21 Opie's pa
24 Simple
25 "None the worse for __"
26 Argument
27 Implied, though not spoken
28 Competed
29 Not connected to anything
30 Like one who's on the wagon
32 Friend in war
33 Fib
35 Part of VIP
37 Takes a load off
38 Pitcher's error
40 Is unsuccessful
41 Youths
43 Happenings
44 Odes & sonnets
46 Deadly critter
47 Pierce
48 Word of agreement
49 Orient
50 Hummus holder
52 Gutsy
53 Houston & others
55 Portable bed
56 Be contrite
57 UN agency

 

Wander Words answers: July 29, 2019

Category: Host
Answer: OPRAHWINFREY (Oprah Winfrey)
Path: (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3)

Wander Words answers: Category: Host Answer: OPRAHWINFREY (Oprah Winfrey) Path: (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3)



		


		
