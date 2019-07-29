Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 29, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 29, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Unravel at the edges 5 Largest city in Nebraska 10 Mex. wives 14 Gust 15 Part of a flower 16 Georgia __ 17 Bops 18 Stability 20 Groom's answer 21 Fine things? 22 Antsy 23 Trait transmitters 25 Military conflict 26 Not wobbling 28 "v." in a court case title 31 Pushover 32 007, e.g. 34 Oct.'s follower 36 Bruised 37 More devious 38 Movie about a pig 39 Piece of neckwear 40 __ in; entered in a queue 41 Procrastinator's word 42 Pact 44 Meager 45 Vis-à-__; in relation to 46 Clear liquor 47 Iron alloy 50 Pizzeria output 51 "60 Minutes" network 54 Court reporter's output 57 Equestrian's command 58 Vienna loc. 59 Not inner 60 Ship area 61 Gambles 62 About to cry 63 Percentage

DOWN 1 J preceders 2 Bug spray 3 On the whole 4 Affirmative 5 Fish hawk 6 Track-and-field events 7 Spring months: abbr. 8 Show-off 9 Apple pie __ mode 10 Thrusting weapons 11 Call up 12 Suffix for avoid or allow 13 Prophet; visionary 19 Verges on 21 Opie's pa 24 Simple 25 "None the worse for __" 26 Argument 27 Implied, though not spoken 28 Competed 29 Not connected to anything 30 Like one who's on the wagon 32 Friend in war 33 Fib 35 Part of VIP 37 Takes a load off 38 Pitcher's error 40 Is unsuccessful 41 Youths 43 Happenings 44 Odes & sonnets 46 Deadly critter 47 Pierce 48 Word of agreement 49 Orient 50 Hummus holder 52 Gutsy 53 Houston & others 55 Portable bed 56 Be contrite 57 UN agency

Wander Words answers: July 29, 2019

Category: Host Answer: OPRAHWINFREY (Oprah Winfrey) Path: (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3)