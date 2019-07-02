Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 3, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : July 03, 2019 Updated : July 03, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 3, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 3, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 3, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Scrap
5 Highlander
9 Oaf
13 __ oneself; worked steadily
15 Couple
16 Sharpen
17 Male relative
18 Child's spending money
20 Shameful grade
21 Groupie
23 "Away in a __"
24 Gets closer to
26 Large
27 Lay into
29 JFK's father
32 Line of travel
33 __ of view; opinion
35 Male animal
37 It was, to a poet
38 Ostrich feather
39 Greek cheese
40 "Ready, __, go!"
41 Wed.'s follower
42 Bank vaults
43 Winger & Messing
45 Least tainted
46 Galloped
47 TV's "__ Pyle"
48 Horrified
51 Curved edge
52 Tiny folklore fellow
55 Locomotive's nickname, when trains were new
58 Bert's buddy
60 Actor Jack __
61 Boxer Tyson
62 Quackers
63 Convince
64 Twirl
65 Encounter




DOWN 
1 Potato
2 Rectangular piece of glass
3 Emphasize
4 __ Aviv
5 Stretches across
6 Neighbor of Oreg.
7 Apply WD-40 to
8 Brass instrument
9 Coins
10 Yearn
11 All at __; suddenly
12 Forest animal
14 Mar; scratch
19 Midsection
22 Actress Joan Van __
25 Consumes
27 Newspaper section
28 Dragged along behind
29 Carrey & Belushi
30 First choice
31 Abhors
33 Adder's sign
34 TV's "Days of __ Lives"
36 Ship's pole
38 Ghosts
39 Cost to ride
41 Garbage
42 __ up; recapped
44 After-dinner drink
45 Taro root paste
47 Inexperienced
48 Feels sick
49 Get bigger
50 Israeli dance
53 Take a fancy to
54 Word attached to gab or song
56 Tear
57 Enjoy a winter sport
59 Mai tai ingredient

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

Wander Words answers: July 3, 2019

Category: Actor
Answer: SAMUELLJACKSON (Samuel L. Jackson)
Path: (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0)

Wander Words answers: Category: Actor Answer: SAMUELLJACKSON (Samuel L. Jackson) Path: (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0)

 


		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  


	
Loading...









      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  

	
READTODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  


	
Loading...

	







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries