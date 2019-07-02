Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 3, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 3, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Scrap 5 Highlander 9 Oaf 13 __ oneself; worked steadily 15 Couple 16 Sharpen 17 Male relative 18 Child's spending money 20 Shameful grade 21 Groupie 23 "Away in a __" 24 Gets closer to 26 Large 27 Lay into 29 JFK's father 32 Line of travel 33 __ of view; opinion 35 Male animal 37 It was, to a poet 38 Ostrich feather 39 Greek cheese 40 "Ready, __, go!" 41 Wed.'s follower 42 Bank vaults 43 Winger & Messing 45 Least tainted 46 Galloped 47 TV's "__ Pyle" 48 Horrified 51 Curved edge 52 Tiny folklore fellow 55 Locomotive's nickname, when trains were new 58 Bert's buddy 60 Actor Jack __ 61 Boxer Tyson 62 Quackers 63 Convince 64 Twirl 65 Encounter

DOWN 1 Potato 2 Rectangular piece of glass 3 Emphasize 4 __ Aviv 5 Stretches across 6 Neighbor of Oreg. 7 Apply WD-40 to 8 Brass instrument 9 Coins 10 Yearn 11 All at __; suddenly 12 Forest animal 14 Mar; scratch 19 Midsection 22 Actress Joan Van __ 25 Consumes 27 Newspaper section 28 Dragged along behind 29 Carrey & Belushi 30 First choice 31 Abhors 33 Adder's sign 34 TV's "Days of __ Lives" 36 Ship's pole 38 Ghosts 39 Cost to ride 41 Garbage 42 __ up; recapped 44 After-dinner drink 45 Taro root paste 47 Inexperienced 48 Feels sick 49 Get bigger 50 Israeli dance 53 Take a fancy to 54 Word attached to gab or song 56 Tear 57 Enjoy a winter sport 59 Mai tai ingredient

Wander Words answers: July 3, 2019

Category: Actor Answer: SAMUELLJACKSON (Samuel L. Jackson) Path: (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0)