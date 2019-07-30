Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 31, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : July 31, 2019 Updated : July 31, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 31, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Highly self-satisfied
5 Snakelike fishes
9 Bounce back
13 Pinot noir & Riesling
15 Bona fide
16 __ off; display
17 Walk leisurely
18 Cutback
20 Eskimo __; ice cream treat
21 Siesta hour
23 Ulysses & Amy
24 Role player
26 Gangster's gun
27 Self-esteem
29 Least bananas
32 Enraged
33 Irish poet
35 Tack
37 Captures
38 Circular
39 Tibia or vomer
40 Sick
41 Hits hard
42 Sizable
43 Made watertight
45 Inclined
46 Pistol
47 Paper money
48 Elsewhere
51 "__ Lazy River"
52 Skillet
55 Moseyed
58 Stop
60 Sword handle
61 __ up on; study about
62 Long tales
63 BPOE folks
64 Lively
65 Circus 
enclosure





DOWN 
1 Trade
2 Rogers or Kennedy
3 Intolerable
4 Vaseline, e.g.
5 Boo-boo
6 Wide shoe width
7 Youth
8 Lazy person
9 Holdings
10 Boxer's target
11 Owl's call
12 Possesses
14 __ out of court; avoid a trial
19 Huge hoisting machine
22 Misery
25 Lions & lynxes
27 Skirt style
28 Some grad exams
29 "My Three __" 
of old TV
30 Where trades are analyzed
31 Slight staining
33 Fungal growth
34 Not at home
36 "All You __ Is Love"; Beatles hit
38 Goes in again
39 On the __; 
alert
41 Lacking tact
42 Colorful fragrant flowers
44 Secret __; 
spies
45 Waiter's hope
47 Chum
48 Arthur with a racket
49 Bondsman's offering
50 Pout
53 Slippery __ eel
54 Wasp's home
56 Legislator's title: abbr.
57 Hearing organ
59 Dine

 

Wander Words answers: July 31, 2019

Category: Film
Answer: THESHAPEOFWATER (The Shape of Water)
Path: (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1)

