Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 31, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 31, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Highly self-satisfied 5 Snakelike fishes 9 Bounce back 13 Pinot noir & Riesling 15 Bona fide 16 __ off; display 17 Walk leisurely 18 Cutback 20 Eskimo __; ice cream treat 21 Siesta hour 23 Ulysses & Amy 24 Role player 26 Gangster's gun 27 Self-esteem 29 Least bananas 32 Enraged 33 Irish poet 35 Tack 37 Captures 38 Circular 39 Tibia or vomer 40 Sick 41 Hits hard 42 Sizable 43 Made watertight 45 Inclined 46 Pistol 47 Paper money 48 Elsewhere 51 "__ Lazy River" 52 Skillet 55 Moseyed 58 Stop 60 Sword handle 61 __ up on; study about 62 Long tales 63 BPOE folks 64 Lively 65 Circus enclosure

DOWN 1 Trade 2 Rogers or Kennedy 3 Intolerable 4 Vaseline, e.g. 5 Boo-boo 6 Wide shoe width 7 Youth 8 Lazy person 9 Holdings 10 Boxer's target 11 Owl's call 12 Possesses 14 __ out of court; avoid a trial 19 Huge hoisting machine 22 Misery 25 Lions & lynxes 27 Skirt style 28 Some grad exams 29 "My Three __" of old TV 30 Where trades are analyzed 31 Slight staining 33 Fungal growth 34 Not at home 36 "All You __ Is Love"; Beatles hit 38 Goes in again 39 On the __; alert 41 Lacking tact 42 Colorful fragrant flowers 44 Secret __; spies 45 Waiter's hope 47 Chum 48 Arthur with a racket 49 Bondsman's offering 50 Pout 53 Slippery __ eel 54 Wasp's home 56 Legislator's title: abbr. 57 Hearing organ 59 Dine

Wander Words answers: July 31, 2019

Category: Film Answer: THESHAPEOFWATER (The Shape of Water) Path: (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1)