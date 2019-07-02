Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 4, 2019

Crossword puzzle solutions.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : July 04, 2019 Updated : July 04, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle for July 4, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Group of cattle
5 Prefix for violet or sound
10 Eyebrow shape
14 __ tea
15 Removes apple skins
16 Feast with a roast pig
17 "My Country, 'Tis of __"
18 __ over; proving more powerful than
20 Layer of turf
21 Blaze
22 Queues
23 Oneness
25 Perish
26 Actress Tyson
28 Wild animals
31 Give a speech
32 Tire ridge pattern
34 Shoot carefully
36 Tigers & tabbies
37 Customer
38 Isn't __ to; can't
39 Feasted
40 Postpone
41 Chicago team
42 Accompany & protect
44 Jails
45 Carpet
46 Group led by a teacher
47 Scour
50 Laugh loudly
51 Small vegetable
54 Stretchiness
57 Rocky __ ice cream
58 Mom's sister
59 Take one bite of
60 Circle dance
61 Table supports
62 Piece of asparagus
63 "You __ live once!"


DOWN 
1 Punches
2 Canyon sound
3 Teaches again
4 …FDR, HST, __, JFK…
5 Snobbish
6 One of the Three Stooges
7 Pine or palm
8 Gun the engine
9 As happy __ clam
10 Friendly nations
11 Destroy
12 Walking stick
13 Caresses
19 Epic poem by Homer
21 Rank's partner, in phrase
24 Trawler's needs
25 Precious
26 __-Cola
27 Furious
28 Lager
29 Piece of silverware
30 __ as a goose
32 Clump of feathers
33 Bread variety
35 Clutter
37 Titanic's downfall
38 Diving seabirds
40 Be skeptical
41 Male animal
43 Pie bottoms
44 Athlete
46 Terra-__; patio pot clay
47 Marine mammal
48 Evidence 
49 __ up; phoned, to a Brit
50 Ascend
52 James __ Jones
53 "__ in the Life"; Beatles song
55 "__ a jungle out there!"
56 Bottle part
57 Greek letter

 

Wander Words answers: July 4, 2019

Category: Film
Answer: STARWARSTHELASTJEDI (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
Path: (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0)

