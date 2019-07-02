Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 4, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle for July 4, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Group of cattle 5 Prefix for violet or sound 10 Eyebrow shape 14 __ tea 15 Removes apple skins 16 Feast with a roast pig 17 "My Country, 'Tis of __" 18 __ over; proving more powerful than 20 Layer of turf 21 Blaze 22 Queues 23 Oneness 25 Perish 26 Actress Tyson 28 Wild animals 31 Give a speech 32 Tire ridge pattern 34 Shoot carefully 36 Tigers & tabbies 37 Customer 38 Isn't __ to; can't 39 Feasted 40 Postpone 41 Chicago team 42 Accompany & protect 44 Jails 45 Carpet 46 Group led by a teacher 47 Scour 50 Laugh loudly 51 Small vegetable 54 Stretchiness 57 Rocky __ ice cream 58 Mom's sister 59 Take one bite of 60 Circle dance 61 Table supports 62 Piece of asparagus 63 "You __ live once!"

DOWN 1 Punches 2 Canyon sound 3 Teaches again 4 …FDR, HST, __, JFK… 5 Snobbish 6 One of the Three Stooges 7 Pine or palm 8 Gun the engine 9 As happy __ clam 10 Friendly nations 11 Destroy 12 Walking stick 13 Caresses 19 Epic poem by Homer 21 Rank's partner, in phrase 24 Trawler's needs 25 Precious 26 __-Cola 27 Furious 28 Lager 29 Piece of silverware 30 __ as a goose 32 Clump of feathers 33 Bread variety 35 Clutter 37 Titanic's downfall 38 Diving seabirds 40 Be skeptical 41 Male animal 43 Pie bottoms 44 Athlete 46 Terra-__; patio pot clay 47 Marine mammal 48 Evidence 49 __ up; phoned, to a Brit 50 Ascend 52 James __ Jones 53 "__ in the Life"; Beatles song 55 "__ a jungle out there!" 56 Bottle part 57 Greek letter

Wander Words answers: July 4, 2019

Category: Film Answer: STARWARSTHELASTJEDI (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) Path: (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0)