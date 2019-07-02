Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 5, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : July 05, 2019 Updated : July 05, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 5, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 5, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 5, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Coolidge, to friends
4 Fall bloom
9 Before long
13 __ list; paper full of chores
14 __ bifida; birth defect
15 Relocate
16 Goals
17 Reduces to tiny bits
19 Flying saucer, for short
20 In need of a bath
21 Give a heads-up to
22 Approaches
24 Ike's monogram
25 Codeine or morphine
27 Lifting devices
30 Extreme
31 San __, CA
33 Lil Wayne's music
35 Terra firma
36 Plato & Carvey
37 Crumbly cheese
38 Toddler's age, perhaps
39 Military award
40 Copycat
41 Is nosy
43 Natural ability
44 Burst
45 Recent VP
46 Stomach ailment
49 Strong string
51 __ Moines
54 Trailblazing
56 The one and the other
57 "You're not the boss __!"
58 Funeral hymn
59 Elbow-bumper's cry
60 __-do-well; deadbeat
61 Drive too fast
62 Bit of soot





DOWN 
1 Hairdo
2 Warning
3 __ Padres National Forest
4 Have ambitions
5 "I've got __ that jingle jangle jingle…"
6 Lean to one side
7 Covetousness
8 Actress Charlotte
9 Grins
10 Leak out
11 Above
12 Robin's home
13 Plato's "T"
18 AM/FM device
20 Computer input
23 British nobleman
24 Popular pets
25 Kick out
26 Farm machines
27 Cure
28 Colossal
29 Bridal dress fabric
31 Root beer brand
32 __ heartbeat; instantly
34 Treaty
36 Actor Johnny
37 Emery board
39 Mary Tyler __
40 Created
42 Can __; small appliance
43 Colored slightly
45 Pig out
46 "When You Wish __ a Star"
47 Board game
48 "First __, first served"
49 Journey
50 Metal thread
52 Inscribe
53 "Be quiet!"
55 O'Neill & McMahon
56 Feathery scarf

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: July 5, 2019

Category: Phrase
Answer: DONTSWEATTHESMALLSTUFF (Don't Sweat the Small Stuff)
Path: (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 3), (5, 3), (5, 2), (5, 1)

Wander Words answers: Category: Phrase Answer: DONTSWEATTHESMALLSTUFF (Don't Sweat the Small Stuff) Path: (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 3), (5, 3), (5, 2), (5, 1)

Related Articles


		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  


	
Loading...









      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  

	
READTODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  


	
Loading...

	







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries