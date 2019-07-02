Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 5, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 5, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Coolidge, to friends 4 Fall bloom 9 Before long 13 __ list; paper full of chores 14 __ bifida; birth defect 15 Relocate 16 Goals 17 Reduces to tiny bits 19 Flying saucer, for short 20 In need of a bath 21 Give a heads-up to 22 Approaches 24 Ike's monogram 25 Codeine or morphine 27 Lifting devices 30 Extreme 31 San __, CA 33 Lil Wayne's music 35 Terra firma 36 Plato & Carvey 37 Crumbly cheese 38 Toddler's age, perhaps 39 Military award 40 Copycat 41 Is nosy 43 Natural ability 44 Burst 45 Recent VP 46 Stomach ailment 49 Strong string 51 __ Moines 54 Trailblazing 56 The one and the other 57 "You're not the boss __!" 58 Funeral hymn 59 Elbow-bumper's cry 60 __-do-well; deadbeat 61 Drive too fast 62 Bit of soot

DOWN 1 Hairdo 2 Warning 3 __ Padres National Forest 4 Have ambitions 5 "I've got __ that jingle jangle jingle…" 6 Lean to one side 7 Covetousness 8 Actress Charlotte 9 Grins 10 Leak out 11 Above 12 Robin's home 13 Plato's "T" 18 AM/FM device 20 Computer input 23 British nobleman 24 Popular pets 25 Kick out 26 Farm machines 27 Cure 28 Colossal 29 Bridal dress fabric 31 Root beer brand 32 __ heartbeat; instantly 34 Treaty 36 Actor Johnny 37 Emery board 39 Mary Tyler __ 40 Created 42 Can __; small appliance 43 Colored slightly 45 Pig out 46 "When You Wish __ a Star" 47 Board game 48 "First __, first served" 49 Journey 50 Metal thread 52 Inscribe 53 "Be quiet!" 55 O'Neill & McMahon 56 Feathery scarf

Wander Words answers: July 5, 2019

Category: Phrase Answer: DONTSWEATTHESMALLSTUFF (Don't Sweat the Small Stuff) Path: (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 3), (5, 3), (5, 2), (5, 1)