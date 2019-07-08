Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 9, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 9, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Helvetica or Arial 5 Camry & Accord 9 Actor Jamie 13 __ these days; eventually 15 Skip over 16 Maui feast 17 Man in a cast 18 Alertness 20 __ go; release 21 Vaudevillian Olsen 23 Lines of travel 24 Recluse 26 Hightail it 27 Artificial; fake 29 Mr. Hoffman 32 Goes on and on 33 In good __; fit 35 Silent assent 37 Sky sights 38 Hotel team 39 Alpha's follower 40 Sparkler 41 Waist accessories 42 Slanted edge 43 Take back one's words 45 Kudos 46 Third most-populous nation: abbr. 47 Yell 48 Man of the cloth 51 Light metal 52 Fore and __ 55 Assistant 58 Striped animal 60 Canape spread 61 Nab 62 Actress Pompeo 63 __ up; arranges 64 Chess or dominoes 65 NL team

DOWN 1 Barn baby 2 Long ago 3 Irritating 4 Ditto 5 Blanket 6 Nice friend 7 Big __; semi 8 Equestrian's foot supports 9 Show off 10 Family tree member 11 Marathon 12 McClanahan & others 14 Palm leaves 19 __ up; bungle 22 Summer sign 25 Ins and __ 27 Wall socket 28 Not as risky 29 Fathers 30 Sure to happen 31 C-sharp & A-flat 33 Seasoning 34 Belt 36 Valley 38 Threatening 39 Boyfriend 41 Cooking herb 42 Third-place medal 44 Physicists Pierre & Marie 45 Fraternity letter 47 In __; fashionable 48 Fare carriers 49 Attract; tempt 50 Store sign 53 Worry 54 Summer shades 56 Shoe width 57 Perimeters 59 Common street name

Wander Words answers: July 9, 2019

Category: Singer Answer: ANDREABOCELLI (Andrea Bocelli) Path: (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1)