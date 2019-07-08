Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 9, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : July 09, 2019 Updated : July 09, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 9, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: July 9, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published July 9, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Helvetica or Arial
5 Camry & Accord
9 Actor Jamie
13 __ these days; eventually
15 Skip over
16 Maui feast
17 Man in a cast
18 Alertness
20 __ go; release
21 Vaudevillian Olsen
23 Lines of travel
24 Recluse
26 Hightail it
27 Artificial; fake
29 Mr. Hoffman
32 Goes on and on
33 In good __; fit
35 Silent assent
37 Sky sights
38 Hotel team
39 Alpha's follower
40 Sparkler
41 Waist accessories
42 Slanted edge
43 Take back one's words
45 Kudos
46 Third most-populous nation: abbr.
47 Yell
48 Man of the cloth
51 Light metal
52 Fore and __
55 Assistant
58 Striped animal
60 Canape spread
61 Nab
62 Actress Pompeo
63 __ up; arranges
64 Chess or dominoes
65 NL team




DOWN 
1 Barn baby
2 Long ago
3 Irritating
4 Ditto
5 Blanket
6 Nice friend
7 Big __; semi
8 Equestrian's foot supports
9 Show off
10 Family tree member
11 Marathon
12 McClanahan & others
14 Palm leaves
19 __ up; bungle
22 Summer sign
25 Ins and __
27 Wall socket
28 Not as risky
29 Fathers
30 Sure to happen
31 C-sharp & A-flat
33 Seasoning
34 Belt
36 Valley
38 Threatening
39 Boyfriend
41 Cooking herb
42 Third-place medal
44 Physicists Pierre & Marie
45 Fraternity letter
47 In __; fashionable
48 Fare carriers
49 Attract; tempt
50 Store sign
53 Worry
54 Summer shades
56 Shoe width
57 Perimeters
59 Common street name

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

 

Wander Words answers: July 9, 2019

Category: Singer
Answer: ANDREABOCELLI (Andrea Bocelli)
Path: (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1)

Wander Words answers: Category: Singer Answer: ANDREABOCELLI (Andrea Bocelli) Path: (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1)



		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  


	
Loading...









      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  

	
READTODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  


	
Loading...

	







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries