Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 10, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 10, 2019.

ACROSS 1 __ on the wrist; gentle reprimand 5 Adriatic & Black 9 Con game 13 Part of the leg 15 Long-eared animal 16 Vagabond 17 Hot coal fragment 18 Critter with an armor shell 20 Golf term 21 Actor Steiger 23 Begin to relent 24 Author Brontë 26 Strike 27 Resuscitate 29 Unwanted nasal growths 32 Upper crust 33 Journal 35 Rip off 37 __ as a pancake 38 Sicker than before 39 Long sandwich 40 All __; fully prepared 41 Basins 42 Flings 43 Move around to get comfy 45 Songbird 46 "If I __ a Hammer" 47 Wetland 48 Like Jacuzzi waters 51 Little jump 52 Crony 55 French town known for its lace 58 Eat away at 60 Rubber tube 61 Stable newborn 62 Composer Franz __ 63 2019, for one 64 Catch sight of 65 Flying insects

DOWN 1 "__ on it!"; cry to a slowpoke 2 Peru's capital 3 Shorten 4 Bakery buy 5 Disreputable 6 Ossicle's location 7 Upper limb 8 Coast 9 Cagey; devious 10 Indianapolis athlete 11 Competent 12 Night light 14 Show up 19 Tiny lacy mat 22 "Grand __ Opry" 25 Catcher's glove 27 Boxing officials 28 Actress Burstyn 29 Go by 30 Assume 31 Out of __; irritable 33 Finished 34 Annoy 36 "Nonsense!" 38 Feral mammals, birds & fish 39 Hurt 41 Begin 42 Small church 44 Black eye 45 Siesta hour 47 In a bashful way 48 Sore 49 Oxford or loafer 50 "Fuzzy Wuzzy __ bear…" 53 Cutting tool 54 "Why don't we!" 56 __ Alamos, NM 57 Drink like Fido 59 Curved bone

Wander Words answers: June 10, 2019

Category: Director Answer: JAMESCAMERON (James Cameron) Path: (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1)