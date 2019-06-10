Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 10, 2019

Crossword

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : June 10, 2019 Updated : June 10, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 10, 2019.

ACROSS
1 __ on the wrist; gentle reprimand
5 Adriatic & Black
9 Con game
13 Part of the leg
15 Long-eared animal
16 Vagabond
17 Hot coal fragment
18 Critter with an armor shell
20 Golf term
21 Actor Steiger
23 Begin to relent
24 Author Brontë
26 Strike
27 Resuscitate
29 Unwanted nasal growths
32 Upper crust
33 Journal
35 Rip off
37 __ as a pancake
38 Sicker than before
39 Long sandwich
40 All __; fully prepared
41 Basins
42 Flings
43 Move around to get comfy
45 Songbird
46 "If I __ a Hammer"
47 Wetland
48 Like Jacuzzi waters
51 Little jump
52 Crony
55 French town known for its lace
58 Eat away at
60 Rubber tube
61 Stable newborn
62 Composer Franz __
63 2019, for one
64 Catch sight of
65 Flying insects



DOWN 
1 "__ on it!"; cry to a slowpoke
2 Peru's capital
3 Shorten
4 Bakery buy
5 Disreputable
6 Ossicle's location
7 Upper limb
8 Coast
9 Cagey; devious
10 Indianapolis athlete
11 Competent
12 Night light
14 Show up
19 Tiny lacy mat
22 "Grand __ Opry"
25 Catcher's glove
27 Boxing officials
28 Actress Burstyn
29 Go by
30 Assume
31 Out of __; irritable
33 Finished
34 Annoy
36 "Nonsense!"
38 Feral mammals, birds & fish
39 Hurt
41 Begin
42 Small church
44 Black eye
45 Siesta hour
47 In a bashful way
48 Sore
49 Oxford or loafer
50 "Fuzzy Wuzzy __ bear…"
53 Cutting tool
54 "Why don't we!"
56 __ Alamos, NM
57 Drink like Fido
59 Curved bone

 

Wander Words answers: June 10, 2019

Category: Director
Answer: JAMESCAMERON (James Cameron)
Path: (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1)

Wander Words answer: Category: Director Answer: JAMESCAMERON (James Cameron) Path: (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1)

 


		


		
