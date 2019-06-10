Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 11, 2019

Published : June 11, 2019 Updated : June 11, 2019
ACROSS
1 Hang around
5 McEntire's namesakes
10 Word in a red octagon
14 Sno-__; icy treat
15 Glorify
16 Sheltered bay
17 __ and crafts
18 Harasses
20 __ culpa
21 Religious splinter group
22 On the ball
23 Fish's breathing organs
25 Use a straw
26 Native Kiwis
28 Kilt pattern
31 "Ready __, here I come!"
32 San __, CA
34 Cabin wall piece
36 Cut of pork
37 __ Haute, IN
38 Floating sheet of ice
39 Curvy letter
40 Martin or Charlie
41 Waterbirds
42 Engraver
44 Business deal
45 Deceive
46 "Wheel of Fortune" personality
47 At the __ the day; eventually
50 Word attached to ball or board
51 Heavy weight
54 Rowdy
57 Skirt for Twiggy
58 Cake recipe verb
59 Russia's currency
60 __, stock, and barrel
61 Get rid of
62 Takes a break
63 Leg joint



DOWN 
1 Ponzi scheme
2 __ away; left suddenly
3 Story's villain
4 "Oui!"
5 Fights off
6 CEOs & others, for short
7 One of the Simpsons
8 Jolson & Capp
9 Sault __. Marie
10 Carve a statue
11 Carry
12 Take __; assume control
13 Pain in the neck
19 Egypt's capital
21 Narrow cut
24 Element whose symbol is Fe
25 Cooking herb
26 Burrowing mammal
27 Stood up
28 Seabird
29 Unproven charge
30 Lasso loop
32 Forest animal
33 Wrath
35 Actor Will
37 You, in the bible
38 Bouquet greenery
40 Move slightly
41 Mr. Hackman
43 Sealed
44 Crowds
46 Bank safe
47 Recedes
48 Flood survivor
49 Water barrier
50 Hope & Denver
52 A single time
53 Athletic shoe brand
55 Go astray
56 Ms. McClanahan
57 Initials for Coretta's hubby

 

Wander Words answers: June 11, 2019

Category: Animated Film
Answer: THEJUNGLEBOOK (The Jungle Book)
Path: (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0)

