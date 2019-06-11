Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 12, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 12, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Hang around 5 McEntire's namesakes 10 Word in a red octagon 14 Sno-__; icy treat 15 Glorify 16 Sheltered bay 17 __ and crafts 18 Harasses 20 __ culpa 21 Religious splinter group 22 On the ball 23 Fish's breathing organs 25 Use a straw 26 Native Kiwis 28 Kilt pattern 31 "Ready __, here I come!" 32 San __, CA 34 Cabin wall piece 36 Cut of pork 37 __ Haute, IN 38 Floating sheet of ice 39 Curvy letter 40 Martin or Charlie 41 Waterbirds 42 Engraver 44 Business deal 45 Deceive 46 "Wheel of Fortune" personality 47 At the __ the day; eventually 50 Word attached to ball or board 51 Heavy weight 54 Rowdy 57 Skirt for Twiggy 58 Cake recipe verb 59 Russia's currency 60 __, stock, and barrel 61 Get rid of 62 Takes a break 63 Leg joint

DOWN 1 Ponzi scheme 2 __ away; left suddenly 3 Story's villain 4 "Oui!" 5 Fights off 6 CEOs & others, for short 7 One of the Simpsons 8 Jolson & Capp 9 Sault __. Marie 10 Carve a statue 11 Carry 12 Take __; assume control 13 Pain in the neck 19 Egypt's capital 21 Narrow cut 24 Element whose symbol is Fe 25 Cooking herb 26 Burrowing mammal 27 Stood up 28 Seabird 29 Unproven charge 30 Lasso loop 32 Forest animal 33 Wrath 35 Actor Will 37 You, in the bible 38 Bouquet greenery 40 Move slightly 41 Mr. Hackman 43 Sealed 44 Crowds 46 Bank safe 47 Recedes 48 Flood survivor 49 Water barrier 50 Hope & Denver 52 A single time 53 Athletic shoe brand 55 Go astray 56 Ms. McClanahan 57 Initials for Coretta's hubby

Wander Words answers: June 12, 2019

Category: Actress Answer: JENNIFERLAWRENCE (Jennifer Lawrence) Path: (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0)