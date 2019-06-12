Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 13, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : June 13, 2019 Updated : June 13, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 13, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Brooch
4 Fibromyalgia symptoms
9 Curved beam overhead
13 Give off, as heat
15 Young hog
16 Not at all ruddy
17 Storm or Gordon
18 __ Monica, CA
19 Wild feline
20 Cruel
22 Chances
23 Word attached to melon or rat
24 Male pronoun
26 Elk
29 Tibia
34 Leaves out
35 __ twice; reconsider
36 Obi-__ Kenobi
37 Linear measure
38 Part of a fork
39 In a __; pouting
40 Not long __; recently
41 Burst forth
42 Sifting device
43 Informs
45 Roam
46 "Rocky Balboa" production co.
47 Powder
48 Fellow
51 Building designer
56 After-bath apparel
57 Mystic card
58 Gather crops
60 Imitated
61 Corroded
62 Avenue liners
63 __ one's time; wait
64 Seamstress
65 Floral ring




DOWN 
1 Nickname for Margaret
2 Mosque leader
3 Longest river
4 St. Francis' home
5 Blackboard writer's need
6 Sharpen
7 Sups
8 __ away; storing
9 With __; confidently
10 Sudden attack
11 Lump of dirt
12 Farm birds
14 One who eats on the house
21 Slices
25 Pen fluid
26 Lady
27 Barcelona buddy
28 Aviator
29 Small stores
30 Tip
31 Used to have
32 Innocent
33 Go into
35 __-blue; loyal
38 Apes & monkeys
39 Heartfelt
41 CD followers
42 Shaker contents
44 Obstruct; block
45 Café employee
47 "__ Were the Days"
48 Grouch
49 Arizona tribe
50 Not up yet
52 Uncommon
53 Noisy bird
54 Jailbird's home
55 No longer wild
59 Fraternity letter

 

Wander Words answers: June 13, 2019

Category: Music Mixups
Answer: ACHILLESLASTSTANDBYME (Achilles Last Stand by Me)
Path: (0, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (3, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1)

