Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 13, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 13, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Brooch 4 Fibromyalgia symptoms 9 Curved beam overhead 13 Give off, as heat 15 Young hog 16 Not at all ruddy 17 Storm or Gordon 18 __ Monica, CA 19 Wild feline 20 Cruel 22 Chances 23 Word attached to melon or rat 24 Male pronoun 26 Elk 29 Tibia 34 Leaves out 35 __ twice; reconsider 36 Obi-__ Kenobi 37 Linear measure 38 Part of a fork 39 In a __; pouting 40 Not long __; recently 41 Burst forth 42 Sifting device 43 Informs 45 Roam 46 "Rocky Balboa" production co. 47 Powder 48 Fellow 51 Building designer 56 After-bath apparel 57 Mystic card 58 Gather crops 60 Imitated 61 Corroded 62 Avenue liners 63 __ one's time; wait 64 Seamstress 65 Floral ring

DOWN 1 Nickname for Margaret 2 Mosque leader 3 Longest river 4 St. Francis' home 5 Blackboard writer's need 6 Sharpen 7 Sups 8 __ away; storing 9 With __; confidently 10 Sudden attack 11 Lump of dirt 12 Farm birds 14 One who eats on the house 21 Slices 25 Pen fluid 26 Lady 27 Barcelona buddy 28 Aviator 29 Small stores 30 Tip 31 Used to have 32 Innocent 33 Go into 35 __-blue; loyal 38 Apes & monkeys 39 Heartfelt 41 CD followers 42 Shaker contents 44 Obstruct; block 45 Café employee 47 "__ Were the Days" 48 Grouch 49 Arizona tribe 50 Not up yet 52 Uncommon 53 Noisy bird 54 Jailbird's home 55 No longer wild 59 Fraternity letter

Wander Words answers: June 13, 2019

Category: Music Mixups Answer: ACHILLESLASTSTANDBYME (Achilles Last Stand by Me) Path: (0, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (3, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1)