Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 14, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : June 14, 2019 Updated : June 14, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 14, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Bathtub ring
5 Celebrity
9 Prudish
13 Printer cartridge contents
15 Horse's hair
16 Rational
17 Walk leisurely
18 Poverty
20 Spelling contest
21 Took a load off
23 All for __; in vain
24 Mistreatment
26 "__ You Hear About the Morgans?"; Hugh Grant film
27 Public discussion sites
29 Hombre's wife
32 Enraged
33 __ on; is overly fond of
35 Recede
37 Sharp pokes
38 Word before bears or opposites
39 Arctic hazard
40 Sick
41 Covered with fungus
42 Purple shade
43 Put to sleep before surgery
45 Swordsman
46 Ridicule
47 Seashore
48 Take long steps
51 "Shake a __!"; cry to a dawdler
52 Everyone
55 Use one's bilingual skills
58 Pyle or Kovacs
60 Sty cry
61 Lion's den
62 Track-and-field events
63 Cookware items
64 Pull hard
65 Marries





DOWN 
1 Use a dagger
2 "O __, All Ye Faithful"
3 Intolerable
4 Singer Tillis 
5 Hit
6 Brown shade
7 Common conjunction
8 Rudolph, for one
9 Artificial
10 Pealed
11 Part of a foot
12 Bump into
14 Job applicant's paper
19 Makes progress
22 Pack animal
25 No ifs, ands, or __
27 Pacific island nation
28 Some grad exams
29 Remain
30 Unwillingness
31 Over
33 Robert or Elizabeth
34 Over-the-hill
36 Bar order
38 __ stove; wood-burning cooker
39 Summer blowers
41 Housekeepers
42 Scanty
44 Beverages
45 Enemy
47 Cash register user
48 Cease
49 Stooges or Musketeers
50 Talk wildly
53 Fibbed
54 Minus
56 Drivers' org
57 Cheap metal
59 Uncooked

 

Wander Words answers: June 14, 2019

Category: Film Fusion
Answer: READYPLAYERONEFLEWOVERTHECUCKOOSNEST (Ready Player One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest)
Path: (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (0, 5), (1, 5), (1, 4), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (5, 0), (5, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (5, 2), (5, 3), (5, 4), (5, 5), (4, 5), (3, 5), (2, 5), (2, 4), (3, 4), (4, 4), (4, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1)

