Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 14, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 14, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Bathtub ring 5 Celebrity 9 Prudish 13 Printer cartridge contents 15 Horse's hair 16 Rational 17 Walk leisurely 18 Poverty 20 Spelling contest 21 Took a load off 23 All for __; in vain 24 Mistreatment 26 "__ You Hear About the Morgans?"; Hugh Grant film 27 Public discussion sites 29 Hombre's wife 32 Enraged 33 __ on; is overly fond of 35 Recede 37 Sharp pokes 38 Word before bears or opposites 39 Arctic hazard 40 Sick 41 Covered with fungus 42 Purple shade 43 Put to sleep before surgery 45 Swordsman 46 Ridicule 47 Seashore 48 Take long steps 51 "Shake a __!"; cry to a dawdler 52 Everyone 55 Use one's bilingual skills 58 Pyle or Kovacs 60 Sty cry 61 Lion's den 62 Track-and-field events 63 Cookware items 64 Pull hard 65 Marries

DOWN 1 Use a dagger 2 "O __, All Ye Faithful" 3 Intolerable 4 Singer Tillis 5 Hit 6 Brown shade 7 Common conjunction 8 Rudolph, for one 9 Artificial 10 Pealed 11 Part of a foot 12 Bump into 14 Job applicant's paper 19 Makes progress 22 Pack animal 25 No ifs, ands, or __ 27 Pacific island nation 28 Some grad exams 29 Remain 30 Unwillingness 31 Over 33 Robert or Elizabeth 34 Over-the-hill 36 Bar order 38 __ stove; wood-burning cooker 39 Summer blowers 41 Housekeepers 42 Scanty 44 Beverages 45 Enemy 47 Cash register user 48 Cease 49 Stooges or Musketeers 50 Talk wildly 53 Fibbed 54 Minus 56 Drivers' org 57 Cheap metal 59 Uncooked

Wander Words answers: June 14, 2019

Category: Film Fusion Answer: READYPLAYERONEFLEWOVERTHECUCKOOSNEST (Ready Player One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest) Path: (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (0, 5), (1, 5), (1, 4), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (5, 0), (5, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (5, 2), (5, 3), (5, 4), (5, 5), (4, 5), (3, 5), (2, 5), (2, 4), (3, 4), (4, 4), (4, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1)