Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 17, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : June 17, 2019 Updated : June 17, 2019
ACROSS
1 Aggravate
4 Sylvester Stallone title role
9 Canyon sound
13 Untethered
14 Indian or Arctic
15 Tibia setting
16 Yearn
17 Good-looking
19 __, dos, tresÉ
20 In a bad mood
21 Shoestrings
22 Theater employee
24 __ down; make a note of
25 Rotten-smelling
27 Nativity set figurine
30 Remove the lid from
31 Give shelter to
33 Decay
35 Huff
36 Prod lightly
37 Game of chance
38 Sardine can
39 At a loss for __; tongue-tied
40 Runs fast
41 Braggart
43 Passes on, as a message
44 Prefix for med or view
45 Booby prize recipient
46 Shopper's binge
49 Cry from the flock
51 Actress Lupino
54 Not at all radical
56 Besmirch
57 "__ upon a timeÉ"
58 Intertwine
59 Colossal
60 Bike part
61 Not rented
62 Double curve




DOWN 
1 Horseshoe material
2 Giving up, as one's position
3 Beer barrel
4 Laughed loudly
5 Thespian
6 New York team
7 Refuses to let in
8 "Cat __ Hot Tin Roof"
9 Grand home
10 Stylish
11 Bee's home
12 Small bills
13 Respiratory bug
18 Shut
20 Poker token
23 "Beat it!"
24 "Do You Know the Way to San __?"
25 Metal corrosion
26 Oakley or Potts
27 Pitchers
28 Risky
29 Toast topper
31 Harm
32 Bizarre
34 Fling
36 Snout
37 Curly cabbage
39 Sends a telegram
40 Relaxation
42 Garage door __; handy remote
43 Meandered
45 Go away
46 Air pollution
47 Window piece
48 Part of CR
49 Make beer
50 Thin
52 Uses a spade
53 Stein drink
55 Small number
56 Feminine pronoun

 

Wander Words answers: June 17, 2019

Category: Artist
Answer: PABLOPICASSO (Pablo Picasso)
Path: (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2)

