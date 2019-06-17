Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 17, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 17, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Aggravate 4 Sylvester Stallone title role 9 Canyon sound 13 Untethered 14 Indian or Arctic 15 Tibia setting 16 Yearn 17 Good-looking 19 __, dos, tresÉ 20 In a bad mood 21 Shoestrings 22 Theater employee 24 __ down; make a note of 25 Rotten-smelling 27 Nativity set figurine 30 Remove the lid from 31 Give shelter to 33 Decay 35 Huff 36 Prod lightly 37 Game of chance 38 Sardine can 39 At a loss for __; tongue-tied 40 Runs fast 41 Braggart 43 Passes on, as a message 44 Prefix for med or view 45 Booby prize recipient 46 Shopper's binge 49 Cry from the flock 51 Actress Lupino 54 Not at all radical 56 Besmirch 57 "__ upon a timeÉ" 58 Intertwine 59 Colossal 60 Bike part 61 Not rented 62 Double curve

DOWN 1 Horseshoe material 2 Giving up, as one's position 3 Beer barrel 4 Laughed loudly 5 Thespian 6 New York team 7 Refuses to let in 8 "Cat __ Hot Tin Roof" 9 Grand home 10 Stylish 11 Bee's home 12 Small bills 13 Respiratory bug 18 Shut 20 Poker token 23 "Beat it!" 24 "Do You Know the Way to San __?" 25 Metal corrosion 26 Oakley or Potts 27 Pitchers 28 Risky 29 Toast topper 31 Harm 32 Bizarre 34 Fling 36 Snout 37 Curly cabbage 39 Sends a telegram 40 Relaxation 42 Garage door __; handy remote 43 Meandered 45 Go away 46 Air pollution 47 Window piece 48 Part of CR 49 Make beer 50 Thin 52 Uses a spade 53 Stein drink 55 Small number 56 Feminine pronoun

Wander Words answers: June 17, 2019

Category: Artist Answer: PABLOPICASSO (Pablo Picasso) Path: (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2)