Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 18, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 18, 2019.

ACROSS 1 __ Padres National Forest 4 Take __; travel 9 Take a __ at; attempt 13 Squirrels' homes 15 Word before time or rib 16 Donut's center 17 Clutch 18 Actress Brewster 19 Trick 20 Deadlock 22 Small appliance 23 "As ye sow, so shall ye __" 24 Ewe's mate 26 Lacking a sense of right & wrong 29 Comfy footwear 34 Did a lawn chore 35 Halo wearer 36 __ it; understand 37 Zealous 38 Taking to court 39 Clerical error 40 Stealing or coveting 41 Constructed 42 "Wonderful!" 43 Portions 45 Stout 46 Bell's monogram 47 Kitchen recess 48 Leaping amphibian 51 Pay __ to; heed 56 Crazy as a __ 57 Elementary school grade 58 Ginger cookie 60 Tool with a blade 61 Bisect 62 One listed in a will 63 Actress Amanda 64 Come in 65 Devious

DOWN 1 Piece of wood 2 Boatman's items 3 Comic bit 4 Request for help 5 Bum 6 Latvia's capital 7 TV's "How __ Your Mother" 8 __ out; diminishing gradually 9 Scampi 10 Sightseeing trip 11 Additionally 12 "__ there, done that" 14 Shadowboxed 21 __ the way; pioneer 25 Is __ to; probably will 26 Accumulate 27 Film 28 __ to; because of 29 Spinnaker & jib 30 Kind of trap 31 African nation 32 Rebuff 33 Tale 35 Diamonds, e.g. 38 Get a tan 39 Istanbul language 41 Panhandle 42 Flue residue 44 "Attractive" metal 45 Contemplate 47 Courage 48 Envelope part 49 __ away; galloped off 50 Leak out slowly 52 Other __; besides 53 Lean 54 Uno and eins 55 Tack 59 Use a crowbar

Wander Words answers: June 18, 2019

Category: Musician Answer: GEORGEHARRISON (George Harrison) Path: (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1)