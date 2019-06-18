Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 18, 2019

By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : June 18, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 18, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 18, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 18, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 __ Padres National Forest
4 Take __; travel
9 Take a __ at; attempt
13 Squirrels' homes
15 Word before time or rib
16 Donut's center
17 Clutch
18 Actress Brewster
19 Trick
20 Deadlock
22 Small appliance
23 "As ye sow, so shall ye __"
24 Ewe's mate
26 Lacking a sense of right & wrong
29 Comfy footwear
34 Did a lawn chore
35 Halo wearer
36 __ it; understand
37 Zealous
38 Taking to court
39 Clerical error
40 Stealing or coveting
41 Constructed
42 "Wonderful!"
43 Portions
45 Stout
46 Bell's monogram
47 Kitchen recess
48 Leaping amphibian
51 Pay __ to; heed
56 Crazy as a __
57 Elementary school grade
58 Ginger cookie
60 Tool with a blade
61 Bisect
62 One listed in a will
63 Actress Amanda
64 Come in
65 Devious





DOWN 
1 Piece of wood
2 Boatman's items
3 Comic bit
4 Request for help
5 Bum
6 Latvia's capital
7 TV's "How __ Your Mother"
8 __ out; diminishing gradually
9 Scampi
10 Sightseeing trip
11 Additionally
12 "__ there, done that"
14 Shadowboxed
21 __ the way; pioneer
25 Is __ to; probably will
26 Accumulate
27 Film
28 __ to; because of
29 Spinnaker & jib
30 Kind of trap
31 African nation
32 Rebuff
33 Tale
35 Diamonds, e.g.
38 Get a tan
39 Istanbul language
41 Panhandle
42 Flue residue
44 "Attractive" metal
45 Contemplate
47 Courage
48 Envelope part
49 __ away; galloped off
50 Leak out slowly
52 Other __; besides
53 Lean
54 Uno and eins
55 Tack
59 Use a crowbar

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: June 18, 2019

Category: Musician
Answer: GEORGEHARRISON (George Harrison)
Path: (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1)

Wander Words answer: Category: Musician Answer: GEORGEHARRISON (George Harrison) Path: (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1)



		


		
	

	
	









      
  


	
Loading...









      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  

	
READTODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  


	
Loading...

	







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries