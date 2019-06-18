Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 19, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : June 19, 2019 Updated : June 19, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 19, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Quarrel
5 Read over quickly
9 Red Muppet
13 More pleasant
15 Not vivid in color
16 Hockey score
17 Male relative
18 Plato's famous pupil
20 "Wow!"
21 Saloon
23 Licorice sticks
24 Gets closer to
26 Fleur-de-__
27 Spin
29 Champion
32 Sudden & sharp, as pain
33 Complain childishly
35 Soft drink
37 Tiny veggies
38 Antler feature
39 __ on; incite
40 Tit for __
41 Battle
42 Zodiac sign
43 Isaac or Wayne
45 Free-for-alls
46 Coop dweller
47 Slacks
48 1 of 13 on the U.S. flag
51 Recipe verb
52 Plant
55 Mentor
58 Popeye's love
60 Chief Norse deity
61 Watercraft
62 Fray
63 Actor Randall
64 Fluctuate
65 Repair






DOWN 
1 __ as a bug in a rug
2 Forest tree
3 Emphasize
4 __ Aviv
5 Ship poles
6 Auto
7 Actress MacGraw
8 Baby bird
9 Self-centered person
10 Plenty
11 Sweet creamy drink
12 Bullring shouts
14 Partial refund
19 Once and again
22 TV's "The Kids __ Alright"
25 Polishes off
27 Engrossed
28 Body of water
29 Grape bearer
30 Tyrannical
31 Baton __, LA
33 Songbird
34 Road __; inconsiderate driver
36 Experts
38 Covered wagon travelers
39 Sandy residue
41 __ down; resigns one's post
42 Peddler
44 Neigh softly
45 Crazy
47 Shindig
48 Dumfries resident
49 Hustle & bustle
50 Wreck
53 Dutch __
54 Actress Tuesday
56 Regulation
57 "Scent __ Woman"; Al Pacino film
59 On the __; fleeing

 

Wander Words answers: June 19, 2019

Category: Fictional Character
Answer: HERMIONEGRANGER (Hermione Granger)
Path: (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0)

