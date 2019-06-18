Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 19, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 19, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Quarrel 5 Read over quickly 9 Red Muppet 13 More pleasant 15 Not vivid in color 16 Hockey score 17 Male relative 18 Plato's famous pupil 20 "Wow!" 21 Saloon 23 Licorice sticks 24 Gets closer to 26 Fleur-de-__ 27 Spin 29 Champion 32 Sudden & sharp, as pain 33 Complain childishly 35 Soft drink 37 Tiny veggies 38 Antler feature 39 __ on; incite 40 Tit for __ 41 Battle 42 Zodiac sign 43 Isaac or Wayne 45 Free-for-alls 46 Coop dweller 47 Slacks 48 1 of 13 on the U.S. flag 51 Recipe verb 52 Plant 55 Mentor 58 Popeye's love 60 Chief Norse deity 61 Watercraft 62 Fray 63 Actor Randall 64 Fluctuate 65 Repair

DOWN 1 __ as a bug in a rug 2 Forest tree 3 Emphasize 4 __ Aviv 5 Ship poles 6 Auto 7 Actress MacGraw 8 Baby bird 9 Self-centered person 10 Plenty 11 Sweet creamy drink 12 Bullring shouts 14 Partial refund 19 Once and again 22 TV's "The Kids __ Alright" 25 Polishes off 27 Engrossed 28 Body of water 29 Grape bearer 30 Tyrannical 31 Baton __, LA 33 Songbird 34 Road __; inconsiderate driver 36 Experts 38 Covered wagon travelers 39 Sandy residue 41 __ down; resigns one's post 42 Peddler 44 Neigh softly 45 Crazy 47 Shindig 48 Dumfries resident 49 Hustle & bustle 50 Wreck 53 Dutch __ 54 Actress Tuesday 56 Regulation 57 "Scent __ Woman"; Al Pacino film 59 On the __; fleeing

Wander Words answers: June 19, 2019

Category: Fictional Character Answer: HERMIONEGRANGER (Hermione Granger) Path: (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0)