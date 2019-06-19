Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 20, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : June 20, 2019 Updated : June 20, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 20, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Clenched hand
5 Summarize
10 Mont Blanc's range
14 Bread spread
15 Build
16 Twofold
17 Easter flower
18 One of Columbus' ships
20 Shameful grade
21 Has to
22 Insurance policy seller
23 Doorbell
25 Hurry
26 Contemptuous writing
28 Midwest state
31 Relish tray item
32 Weight revealer
34 Eggy drink
36 Ice on the sea
37 Actor Clark
38 Night twinkler
39 Element whose symbol is Sn
40 Untrue
41 Actor & director Lee
42 Accompany and protect
44 Elegant; stylish
45 Wheel center
46 Snapshot
47 Steve or Tim
50 Act of faith?
51 TV crime drama series
54 Outer limits
57 Dock
58 Path
59 Baker's tool
60 Polio vaccine developer
61 Nervous
62 Found a total
63 Troubles






DOWN 
1 Pleat
2 Nastase of tennis
3 Choices
4 Gift for a child
5 Take up again
6 Clear the slate
7 Penny
8 __ up; misbehave
9 School parents' org.
10 Proverbs
11 Tempt
12 Arthritis symptom
13 Bench board
19 Northeastern state
21 Deep mud
24 Honey source
25 Vigorous
26 Like a baby's skin
27 Yank Reynolds
28 __ smoothie; healthy shake
29 Standoffish
30 __ up; absorbs
32 __ Lake City 
33 Major TV network
35 Author Zane
37 Apparel
38 Falling-out
40 Located
41 Pig's lunch
43 Vice president after Gore
44 Ran after
46 Irritate
47 Skilled
48 Burden
49 Breathing organ
50 Committed perjury
52 Peddle
53 Pesters
55 As blind __ bat
56 Get __ of; shed
57 Letter from Greece

 

Wander Words answers: June 20, 2019

Category: Film Fusion
Answer: THEDARKKNIGHTANDDAY (The Dark Knight and Day)
Path: (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (3, 4), (2, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2)

