Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 20, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 20, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Clenched hand 5 Summarize 10 Mont Blanc's range 14 Bread spread 15 Build 16 Twofold 17 Easter flower 18 One of Columbus' ships 20 Shameful grade 21 Has to 22 Insurance policy seller 23 Doorbell 25 Hurry 26 Contemptuous writing 28 Midwest state 31 Relish tray item 32 Weight revealer 34 Eggy drink 36 Ice on the sea 37 Actor Clark 38 Night twinkler 39 Element whose symbol is Sn 40 Untrue 41 Actor & director Lee 42 Accompany and protect 44 Elegant; stylish 45 Wheel center 46 Snapshot 47 Steve or Tim 50 Act of faith? 51 TV crime drama series 54 Outer limits 57 Dock 58 Path 59 Baker's tool 60 Polio vaccine developer 61 Nervous 62 Found a total 63 Troubles

DOWN 1 Pleat 2 Nastase of tennis 3 Choices 4 Gift for a child 5 Take up again 6 Clear the slate 7 Penny 8 __ up; misbehave 9 School parents' org. 10 Proverbs 11 Tempt 12 Arthritis symptom 13 Bench board 19 Northeastern state 21 Deep mud 24 Honey source 25 Vigorous 26 Like a baby's skin 27 Yank Reynolds 28 __ smoothie; healthy shake 29 Standoffish 30 __ up; absorbs 32 __ Lake City 33 Major TV network 35 Author Zane 37 Apparel 38 Falling-out 40 Located 41 Pig's lunch 43 Vice president after Gore 44 Ran after 46 Irritate 47 Skilled 48 Burden 49 Breathing organ 50 Committed perjury 52 Peddle 53 Pesters 55 As blind __ bat 56 Get __ of; shed 57 Letter from Greece

Wander Words answers: June 20, 2019

Category: Film Fusion Answer: THEDARKKNIGHTANDDAY (The Dark Knight and Day) Path: (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (3, 4), (2, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2)