Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 21, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 21, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Coolidge or Ripken 4 Leveled, as a building 9 Prefix for enemy or angel 13 "What __ is new?" 14 Spanish pal 15 Reign 16 Big barrels 17 Cold symptom 19 Spring month: abbr. 20 Hoodlums 21 Obeys 22 Yellow shade 24 Oxygen or ethylene 25 Handbook 27 Doorway 30 Expand one's family 31 Special goody 33 Building site 35 Wheel parts 36 Sandbar 37 Stick around 38 Notice 39 Narrow openings 40 Ford or Close 41 One of the planets 43 Scratchy 44 Musician's job 45 Island nation near Sicily 46 Hard to climb 49 Not at all tasty 51 Actor Hunter 54 Pupil's record 56 Broad 57 Neighbor of Hungary: abbr. 58 Church walkway 59 Slime 60 Wagers 61 Falk, Fonda or Finch 62 __-armed bandit; slot machine

DOWN 1 Applaud 2 Galileo or Copernicus 3 French article 4 Jacob's favorite wife 5 Love in Paris 6 Liveliness 7 __ Benedict; fancy breakfast 8 Unknown John 9 Painter 10 Disaster 11 Oaf 12 Cluckers 13 Gabor or Longoria 18 Intelligent 20 "You can say __ again!" 23 Pieces of china 24 Objective 25 Defaces 26 Foreign farewell 27 Pod contents 28 Slight change 29 Cash advances 31 "__ Land Is Your Land" 32 Go bad 34 English river 36 Punch 37 Venetian blinds piece 39 Makes tiny cuts 40 Precious metal 42 Representatives 43 Horse's gait 45 Syrup flavor 46 Puncture 47 __ or false test 48 Vane direction 49 Party spread 50 Shopper's paper 52 Sculpting tool 53 Buzzing bug 55 Mushroom part 56 Wine and dine

Wander Words answers: June 21, 2019

Category: Music Mixups Answer: BACKSTREETBOYSAREBACKINTOWN (Backstreet Boys Are Back in Town) Path: (5, 1), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (4, 2), (5, 2), (5, 3), (4, 3), (4, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0)