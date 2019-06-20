Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 21, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : June 21, 2019 Updated : June 21, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 21, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Coolidge or Ripken
4 Leveled, as a building
9 Prefix for enemy or angel
13 "What __ is new?"
14 Spanish pal
15 Reign
16 Big barrels
17 Cold symptom
19 Spring month: abbr.
20 Hoodlums
21 Obeys
22 Yellow shade
24 Oxygen or ethylene
25 Handbook
27 Doorway
30 Expand one's family
31 Special goody
33 Building site
35 Wheel parts
36 Sandbar
37 Stick around
38 Notice
39 Narrow openings
40 Ford or Close
41 One of the planets
43 Scratchy
44 Musician's job
45 Island nation near Sicily
46 Hard to climb
49 Not at all tasty
51 Actor Hunter
54 Pupil's record
56 Broad
57 Neighbor of Hungary: abbr.
58 Church walkway
59 Slime
60 Wagers
61 Falk, Fonda or Finch
62 __-armed bandit; slot machine


DOWN 
1 Applaud
2 Galileo or Copernicus
3 French article
4 Jacob's favorite wife
5 Love in Paris
6 Liveliness
7 __ Benedict; fancy breakfast
8 Unknown John
9 Painter
10 Disaster
11 Oaf
12 Cluckers
13 Gabor or Longoria
18 Intelligent
20 "You can say __ again!"
23 Pieces of china
24 Objective
25 Defaces
26 Foreign farewell
27 Pod contents
28 Slight change
29 Cash advances
31 "__ Land Is Your Land"
32 Go bad
34 English river
36 Punch
37 Venetian blinds piece
39 Makes tiny cuts
40 Precious metal
42 Representatives
43 Horse's gait
45 Syrup flavor
46 Puncture
47 __ or false test
48 Vane direction
49 Party spread
50 Shopper's paper
52 Sculpting tool
53 Buzzing bug
55 Mushroom part
56 Wine and dine

 

Wander Words answers: June 21, 2019

Category: Music Mixups
Answer: BACKSTREETBOYSAREBACKINTOWN (Backstreet Boys Are Back in Town)
Path: (5, 1), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (4, 2), (5, 2), (5, 3), (4, 3), (4, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0)

