Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 24, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 24, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Failure 5 "It was," in poetry 9 Story lines 13 Citrus fruit 15 Request for more slop 16 Close tightly 17 Broadway musical 18 Set about, as a task 20 Sorority letter 21 CBS competitor 23 Took a road trip 24 Place for a doormat 26 Persian or Siamese 27 Pushed roughly 29 Tears to bits 32 One of the 12 Apostles 33 Shoe bottoms 35 "A Nightmare on __ Street" 37 Plow pullers 38 Freeway divisions 39 Hopping insect 40 Part of a royal flush 41 Tendon 42 Slumber 43 One of dozens on a zebra 45 Huts 46 Hirt & Unser 47 "__ Your Wagon"; Broadway musical 48 Faucet 51 On one's __; independent 52 Hustle & bustle 55 Manet, Monet & Degas 58 Flowed back 60 Perched __; atop 61 Helpful hint 62 Irritated 63 "Phooey!" 64 Benevolent 65 Kennedy & Koppel

DOWN 1 Book jacket part 2 Part of the eye 3 Almighty 4 Luau dish 5 1 of the 5 senses 6 Come in first 7 Helpful hint 8 Drawings 9 Shrewd 10 Bottom 11 Birthday party dessert 12 Toboggan 14 Closer 19 Lion cries 22 A-E connection 25 Jenn-Air appliance 27 Catch sight of 28 Witch's spells 29 Slaughtered 30 Mouthwatering 31 Smooth & shiny 33 Not bananas 34 1/3 and 2/3 36 Geography book charts 38 Item in a makeup kit 39 Caramel-topped custard 41 Farm buildings 42 Fight souvenir 44 Furious 45 Noticed 47 Asked 48 Idaho export 49 Family member 50 Common metal 53 Title 54 Track numbers 56 Late ring king 57 Convent dweller 59 In just a __; very soon

Wander Words answers: June 24, 2019

Category: Comedian Answer: KATEMCKINNON (Kate McKinnon) Path: (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2)