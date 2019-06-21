Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 24, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : June 24, 2019 Updated : June 24, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 24, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium.

ACROSS
1 Failure
5 "It was," in poetry
9 Story lines
13 Citrus fruit
15 Request for more slop
16 Close tightly
17 Broadway musical
18 Set about, as a task
20 Sorority letter
21 CBS competitor
23 Took a road trip
24 Place for a doormat
26 Persian or Siamese
27 Pushed roughly
29 Tears to bits
32 One of the 12 Apostles
33 Shoe bottoms
35 "A Nightmare on __ Street"
37 Plow pullers
38 Freeway divisions
39 Hopping insect
40 Part of a royal flush
41 Tendon
42 Slumber
43 One of dozens on a zebra
45 Huts
46 Hirt & Unser
47 "__ Your Wagon"; Broadway musical
48 Faucet
51 On one's __; independent
52 Hustle & bustle
55 Manet, Monet & Degas
58 Flowed back
60 Perched __; atop
61 Helpful hint
62 Irritated
63 "Phooey!"
64 Benevolent
65 Kennedy & Koppel


DOWN 
1 Book jacket part
2 Part of the eye
3 Almighty
4 Luau dish
5 1 of the 5 senses
6 Come in first
7 Helpful hint
8 Drawings
9 Shrewd
10 Bottom
11 Birthday party dessert
12 Toboggan
14 Closer
19 Lion cries
22 A-E connection
25 Jenn-Air appliance
27 Catch sight of
28 Witch's spells
29 Slaughtered
30 Mouthwatering
31 Smooth & shiny
33 Not bananas
34 1/3 and 2/3
36 Geography book charts
38 Item in a makeup kit
39 Caramel-topped custard
41 Farm buildings
42 Fight souvenir
44 Furious
45 Noticed
47 Asked
48 Idaho export
49 Family member
50 Common metal
53 Title
54 Track numbers
56 Late ring king
57 Convent dweller
59 In just a __; very soon

 

Wander Words answers: June 24, 2019

Category: Comedian
Answer: KATEMCKINNON (Kate McKinnon)
Path: (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2)

