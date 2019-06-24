Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 25, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 25, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Popular flower 5 "Tosca" or "Otello" 10 Friday shout 14 Eager 15 Weak 16 Eyelet 17 Pharmacy orders 18 Intimidating 20 Prefix for teen or trial 21 Colors 22 Haywire 23 Inaccurate 25 Man's accessory 26 Buddy 28 Was disrespectful 31 Comes to shore 32 Mild cheese 34 High roller 36 Likelihood 37 Couches 38 __ Wilder 39 Fruity dessert 40 Short-tailed weasel 41 Give up; do without 42 Preaches 44 Deep narrow valley 45 Topaz or ruby 46 Rejuvenate 47 See eye to eye 50 Drawn-out 51 "If I __ a Hammer" 54 British traffic circle 57 Game similar to lotto 58 Closed sac 59 Measuring device 60 Remove wrinkles 61 Sombreros 62 Neatness 63 Bank teller's call

DOWN 1 Freeway exit 2 Above 3 Small rattlesnake 4 Ames & Asner 5 __ on; intermittently 6 Fork tine 7 "Little pitchers have big __" 8 Basketball hoop edge 9 Actress Larter 10 River through London 11 Mongolian desert 12 Problems 13 Charges 19 White-and-yellow flower 21 Heavy weights 24 Cincinnati team 25 Keep __ on; watch carefully 26 Fiasco 27 Standard car feature 28 Thin narrow board 29 In all places 30 Wolf relative 32 Dove cries 33 Beyond a shadow __ doubt 35 Lowly worker 37 Flower stalk 38 "__ with the Wind" 40 Fast horse 41 Snake's tooth 43 Real estate personnel 44 Middle 46 Cheek coloring 47 Bridge support 48 Spanish painter 49 Pipe problem 50 Deafening 52 As strong as __ 53 First word in a warning 55 "Give it __!" 56 Tavern 57 Relatives

Wander Words answers: June 25, 2019

Category: Actor Answer: KELSEYGRAMMER (Kelsey Grammer) Path: (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0)