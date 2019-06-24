Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 25, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : June 25, 2019 Updated : June 25, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 25, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 25, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 25, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium.

ACROSS
1 Popular flower
5 "Tosca" or "Otello"
10 Friday shout
14 Eager
15 Weak
16 Eyelet
17 Pharmacy orders
18 Intimidating
20 Prefix for teen or trial
21 Colors
22 Haywire
23 Inaccurate
25 Man's accessory
26 Buddy
28 Was disrespectful
31 Comes to shore
32 Mild cheese
34 High roller
36 Likelihood
37 Couches
38 __ Wilder
39 Fruity dessert
40 Short-tailed weasel
41 Give up; do without
42 Preaches
44 Deep narrow valley
45 Topaz or ruby
46 Rejuvenate
47 See eye to eye
50 Drawn-out
51 "If I __ a Hammer"
54 British traffic circle
57 Game similar to lotto
58 Closed sac
59 Measuring device
60 Remove wrinkles
61 Sombreros
62 Neatness
63 Bank teller's call



DOWN 
1 Freeway exit
2 Above
3 Small rattlesnake
4 Ames & Asner
5 __ on; intermittently
6 Fork tine
7 "Little pitchers have big __"
8 Basketball hoop edge
9 Actress Larter
10 River through London
11 Mongolian desert
12 Problems
13 Charges
19 White-and-yellow flower
21 Heavy weights
24 Cincinnati team
25 Keep __ on; watch carefully
26 Fiasco
27 Standard car feature
28 Thin narrow board
29 In all places
30 Wolf relative
32 Dove cries
33 Beyond a shadow __ doubt
35 Lowly worker
37 Flower stalk
38 "__ with the Wind"
40 Fast horse
41 Snake's tooth
43 Real estate personnel
44 Middle
46 Cheek coloring
47 Bridge support
48 Spanish painter
49 Pipe problem
50 Deafening
52 As strong as __
53 First word in a warning
55 "Give it __!"
56 Tavern
57 Relatives

 

Wander Words answers: June 25, 2019

Category: Actor
Answer: KELSEYGRAMMER (Kelsey Grammer)
Path: (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0)

Wander Words answers: Category: Actor Answer: KELSEYGRAMMER (Kelsey Grammer) Path: (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0)



		


		
