Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 26, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 26, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Play on words 4 Amphitheater 9 Eat nothing 13 Acceptable 14 Water lily 15 Similar to 16 Take a break 17 Ridiculous 19 "What'll __"; Irving Berlin song 20 __ max; fully 21 Removes from power 22 Blood problems 24 Prohibit 25 Clergyman 27 Feeling confined 30 Sums lent 31 Assumed name 33 Catch forty winks 35 Diminishes 36 Coat material 37 Rescuer 38 Have a bug 39 Fit of rage 40 Sweetheart 41 Just around the corner 43 Most untainted 44 __ 180; change directions 45 Nut variety 46 Parts of wineglasses 49 Actor Gable 51 __ the line; obey 54 Disloyal to one's nation 56 Sci-fi staples 57 Smallest continent: abbr. 58 Lariat 59 Baby beagles 60 Gambles 61 Actor Buddy 62 Jolson & Roker

DOWN 1 "The __ Piper of Hamelin" 2 Standoffish 3 Holey fabric 4 Author Louisa May __ 5 __ for; cheers on 6 Engrave 7 Heat in the microwave 8 As light __ feather 9 Display showily 10 Shoots carefully 11 Short one-act play 12 Casual shirts, for short 13 Calendar abbr. 18 Complains 20 Throw 23 Camera's eye 24 Rosary piece 25 "Guilty" or "Not guilty" 26 Williams or Gibb 27 Wharf 28 Humdrum 29 Removes tater skins 31 Askew 32 Zodiac sign 34 Harbor town 36 Brass instrument 37 Bar Mitzvah dance 39 Winter coating 40 Good fortune 42 Fesses up 43 Human being 45 TV remote button 46 Injure with a dagger 47 Accurate 48 Cardinal point 49 __ Louie; "King of Salads" 50 Sports stat 52 Klutz's word 53 19th letter 55 Flamenco shout 56 __ tree; cornered

Wander Words answers: June 26, 2019

Category: Director Answer: MNIGHTSHYAMALAN (M. Night Shyamalan) Path: (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0)