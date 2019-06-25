Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 26, 2019

Crossword

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : June 26, 2019 Updated : June 26, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 26, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Play on words
4 Amphitheater
9 Eat nothing
13 Acceptable
14 Water lily
15 Similar to
16 Take a break
17 Ridiculous
19 "What'll __"; Irving Berlin song
20 __ max; fully
21 Removes from power
22 Blood problems
24 Prohibit
25 Clergyman
27 Feeling confined
30 Sums lent
31 Assumed name
33 Catch forty winks
35 Diminishes
36 Coat material
37 Rescuer
38 Have a bug
39 Fit of rage
40 Sweetheart
41 Just around the corner
43 Most untainted
44 __ 180; change directions
45 Nut variety
46 Parts of wineglasses
49 Actor Gable
51 __ the line; obey
54 Disloyal to one's nation
56 Sci-fi staples
57 Smallest continent: abbr.
58 Lariat
59 Baby beagles
60 Gambles
61 Actor Buddy
62 Jolson & Roker



DOWN 
1 "The __ Piper of Hamelin"
2 Standoffish
3 Holey fabric
4 Author Louisa May __
5 __ for; cheers on
6 Engrave
7 Heat in the microwave
8 As light __ feather
9 Display showily
10 Shoots carefully
11 Short one-act play
12 Casual shirts, for short
13 Calendar abbr.
18 Complains
20 Throw
23 Camera's eye
24 Rosary piece
25 "Guilty" or "Not guilty"
26 Williams or Gibb
27 Wharf
28 Humdrum
29 Removes tater skins
31 Askew
32 Zodiac sign
34 Harbor town
36 Brass instrument
37 Bar Mitzvah dance
39 Winter coating
40 Good fortune
42 Fesses up
43 Human being
45 TV remote button
46 Injure with a dagger
47 Accurate
48 Cardinal point
49 __ Louie; "King of Salads"
50 Sports stat
52 Klutz's word
53 19th letter
55 Flamenco shout
56 __ tree; cornered

 

Wander Words answers: June 26, 2019

Category: Director
Answer: MNIGHTSHYAMALAN (M. Night Shyamalan)
Path: (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0)

