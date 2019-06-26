Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 27, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 27, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Tic-__-toe 4 Part of a golf club 9 __ market; swap meet 13 Lubricates 15 "__, Dolly!" 16 Outdoor banquet 17 Horse's gait 18 Role on "M.A.S.H." 19 College study 20 Upper 22 Part of a three-piece suit 23 Captures 24 Knot-tying words 26 Soldier's casual wear 29 Put up with 34 Went wild 35 Small ducks 36 Massage 37 __ the moon; elated 38 Screwdriver ingredient 39 Gray wolf 40 Prefix for profit or sense 41 Loses hair 42 Ladies 43 In reality 45 Pet bird 46 Plato's "T" 47 Sharp taste 48 Fissure; split 51 __ to; as reported by 56 Up to the task 57 Cruel man 58 "All You __ Is Love"; Beatles hit 60 __ at; taunt 61 Moving gracefully 62 Fence opening 63 Wood splitters 64 Jed Clampett's portrayer 65 Like sushi seafood

DOWN 1 Little child 2 Haughtiness 3 Blood __; thrombus 4 Bushes 5 Makes well 6 Actor Alan 7 French pastry 8 Burrito maker's need 9 Taste 10 Tempt 11 Dines 12 Vienna's nation: abbr. 14 Angry skunk 21 Motel employee 25 __ Moines 26 Sweden's currency 27 Chaos 28 FBI operative 29 Child's bear 30 White __; Maryland's state trees 31 Fragrance 32 Potato or yam 33 Blackish wood 35 Bridge-crosser's fee 38 Worth a lot 39 Yearning 41 Ewe's cry 42 Magician's stick 44 Says 45 Lurch out of control 47 Take __ cleaners; leave penniless 48 Rani's husband 49 Wild goat 50 Escape 52 Nursery bed 53 Severs 54 Close 55 "__ grip!"; cry to the hysterical 59 Mountain __; soft drink

Wander Words answers: June 27, 2019

Category: TV Show Answer: COSMOSAPERSONALVOYAGE (Cosmos: A Personal Voyage) Path: (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 4), (4, 4), (4, 3), (4, 2), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2)