Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 27, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : June 27, 2019 Updated : June 27, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 27, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Tic-__-toe
4 Part of a golf club
9 __ market; swap meet
13 Lubricates
15 "__, Dolly!"
16 Outdoor banquet
17 Horse's gait
18 Role on "M.A.S.H."
19 College study
20 Upper
22 Part of a three-piece suit
23 Captures
24 Knot-tying words
26 Soldier's casual wear
29 Put up with
34 Went wild
35 Small ducks
36 Massage
37 __ the moon; elated
38 Screwdriver ingredient
39 Gray wolf
40 Prefix for profit or sense
41 Loses hair
42 Ladies
43 In reality
45 Pet bird
46 Plato's "T"
47 Sharp taste
48 Fissure; split
51 __ to; as reported by
56 Up to the task
57 Cruel man
58 "All You __ Is Love"; Beatles hit
60 __ at; taunt
61 Moving gracefully
62 Fence opening
63 Wood splitters
64 Jed Clampett's portrayer
65 Like sushi seafood




DOWN 
1 Little child
2 Haughtiness
3 Blood __; thrombus
4 Bushes
5 Makes well
6 Actor Alan
7 French pastry
8 Burrito maker's need
9 Taste
10 Tempt
11 Dines
12 Vienna's nation: abbr.
14 Angry skunk
21 Motel employee
25 __ Moines
26 Sweden's currency
27 Chaos
28 FBI operative
29 Child's bear
30 White __; Maryland's state trees
31 Fragrance
32 Potato or yam
33 Blackish wood
35 Bridge-crosser's fee
38 Worth a lot
39 Yearning
41 Ewe's cry
42 Magician's stick
44 Says
45 Lurch out of control
47 Take __ cleaners; leave penniless
48 Rani's husband
49 Wild goat
50 Escape
52 Nursery bed
53 Severs
54 Close
55 "__ grip!"; cry to the hysterical
59 Mountain __; soft drink

 

Wander Words answers: June 27, 2019

Category: TV Show
Answer: COSMOSAPERSONALVOYAGE (Cosmos: A Personal Voyage)
Path: (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 4), (4, 4), (4, 3), (4, 2), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2)

Wander Words answers: Category: TV Show Answer: COSMOSAPERSONALVOYAGE (Cosmos: A Personal Voyage) Path: (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 4), (4, 4), (4, 3), (4, 2), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2)



		


		
