Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 28, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : June 28, 2019 Updated : June 28, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 28, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 '70s carpet style
5 Applaud
9 British bloke
13 Deadly critter
15 Mantilla fabric
16 Frau's hubby
17 Monastery head
18 Docility
20 Eur. nation
21 Light brown
23 Like formal attire
24 Thrill
26 __ Angeles
27 Counsel; recommendation
29 Extends a subscription
32 Building block
33 Rains cats & dogs
35 Likely
37 Hose problem
38 Football kicks
39 Acacia or aspen
40 Break a fast
41 Web surfer's stops
42 Multiplier's word
43 Tyrant
45 Pulls apart
46 Play on words
47 Exposed
48 Cling; stick
51 One in Oaxaca
52 Mistaken
55 Went in again
58 Part of USNA
60 __ in; wearing
61 __ up on; study about
62 Camille portrayer
63 Smacks
64 Lively
65 Got bigger





DOWN 
1 Read over quickly
2 Vagrant
3 Abridge
4 Miracle-__; plant food
5 Duplicate
6 Blood analysis site
7 King topper
8 Street vendors
9 Swiss or American
10 Chickens' moms
11 Semicircles
12 __ on; victimize
14 Assault
19 Actor Jeremy
22 Feasted
25 Keep an ice cream cone from dripping
27 Suffix for comfort or chew
28 Horrible fear
29 Grooves
30 Reheated
31 Drive too fast
33 Play miniature golf
34 Late bedtime
36 Actress Harper
38 Western settlers
39 Grow weary
41 Gush forth
42 Mob
44 Depletes one's funds
45 Word before Antonio or José
47 Pal
48 St. Louis landmark
49 Place to buy salami & rye
50 Warmth
53 Destiny
54 Blemish
56 Elected official: abbr.
57 Corncob
59 So. Amer. nation

 

Wander Words answers: June 28, 2019

Category: Film Fusion
Answer: MYFAIRLADYANDTHETRAMP (My Fair Lady and the Tramp)
Path: (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0)

Wander Words answers: Category: Film Fusion Answer: MYFAIRLADYANDTHETRAMP (My Fair Lady and the Tramp) Path: (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0)



		


		
