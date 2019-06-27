Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 28, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 28, 2019.

ACROSS 1 '70s carpet style 5 Applaud 9 British bloke 13 Deadly critter 15 Mantilla fabric 16 Frau's hubby 17 Monastery head 18 Docility 20 Eur. nation 21 Light brown 23 Like formal attire 24 Thrill 26 __ Angeles 27 Counsel; recommendation 29 Extends a subscription 32 Building block 33 Rains cats & dogs 35 Likely 37 Hose problem 38 Football kicks 39 Acacia or aspen 40 Break a fast 41 Web surfer's stops 42 Multiplier's word 43 Tyrant 45 Pulls apart 46 Play on words 47 Exposed 48 Cling; stick 51 One in Oaxaca 52 Mistaken 55 Went in again 58 Part of USNA 60 __ in; wearing 61 __ up on; study about 62 Camille portrayer 63 Smacks 64 Lively 65 Got bigger

DOWN 1 Read over quickly 2 Vagrant 3 Abridge 4 Miracle-__; plant food 5 Duplicate 6 Blood analysis site 7 King topper 8 Street vendors 9 Swiss or American 10 Chickens' moms 11 Semicircles 12 __ on; victimize 14 Assault 19 Actor Jeremy 22 Feasted 25 Keep an ice cream cone from dripping 27 Suffix for comfort or chew 28 Horrible fear 29 Grooves 30 Reheated 31 Drive too fast 33 Play miniature golf 34 Late bedtime 36 Actress Harper 38 Western settlers 39 Grow weary 41 Gush forth 42 Mob 44 Depletes one's funds 45 Word before Antonio or José 47 Pal 48 St. Louis landmark 49 Place to buy salami & rye 50 Warmth 53 Destiny 54 Blemish 56 Elected official: abbr. 57 Corncob 59 So. Amer. nation

Wander Words answers: June 28, 2019

Category: Film Fusion Answer: MYFAIRLADYANDTHETRAMP (My Fair Lady and the Tramp) Path: (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0)