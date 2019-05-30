Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 3, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 3, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Dinner in the barn 4 Tire in the trunk 9 Boast 13 Small rodents 14 Refreshing drinks 15 British nobleman 16 Rainbows 17 Opposition 19 Peg for Tiger 20 Actor Matt 21 "__ World Turns" 22 Jumps 24 To __; namely 25 Candle shop delights 27 Sight, hearing, taste, etc. 30 Chutzpah 31 Assembly of battleships 33 Bigwig, for short 35 Call it __; quit & go home 36 Beg 37 Virginia __; lively dance 38 Mrs. Nixon 39 Blossom 40 Wild Australian dog 41 Recover losses 43 Bathed 44 Remain behind 45 Warm jacket 46 Up and about 49 TV's "Kate & __" 51 Org. for Kings & Wizards 54 Indirect 56 First person 57 Actress __-Na Wen 58 Piece of china 59 Lunch shop 60 Kill 61 Caruso or Pavarotti 62 Unusual

DOWN 1 Bring on board 2 Speed up 3 Simple reply 4 Leftover bits 5 Odes & limericks 6 Too 7 Picnic spoiler 8 Suffix for heir or giant 9 Wild animals 10 Angry speech 11 Part of the foot 12 Delight 13 Floor pad 18 Besmirch 20 Go out with 23 1 of 7 deadly sins 24 Garden intruder 25 Clothing fastener 26 Fragrant wood 27 Stitched joining 28 Fair; impartial 29 Military attack 31 Complete failure 32 Early August baby 34 Walk with heavy steps 36 Sink stopper 37 Hazard 39 Plank 40 "How __ you!"; cry of outrage 42 Like clothes with static 43 Restaurant employee 45 Disney dog 46 Weapons 47 Dirt 48 Albacore, e.g. 49 Suffix for laugh or laud 50 Money lent 52 Hairless 53 "What Kind of Fool __?" 55 Isn't __ to; probably won't 56 Fuss

Wander Words answers: June 3, 2019

Category: Director Answer: PETERJACKSON (Peter Jackson) Path: (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3)