Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 3, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Morgan Rousseau
Published : June 03, 2019 Updated : June 03, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 3, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Dinner in the barn
4 Tire in the trunk
9 Boast
13 Small rodents
14 Refreshing drinks
15 British nobleman
16 Rainbows
17 Opposition
19 Peg for Tiger
20 Actor Matt
21 "__ World Turns"
22 Jumps
24 To __; namely
25 Candle shop delights
27 Sight, hearing, taste, etc.
30 Chutzpah
31 Assembly of battleships
33 Bigwig, for short
35 Call it __; quit & go home
36 Beg
37 Virginia __; lively dance
38 Mrs. Nixon
39 Blossom
40 Wild Australian dog
41 Recover losses
43 Bathed
44 Remain behind
45 Warm jacket
46 Up and about
49 TV's "Kate & __"
51 Org. for Kings & Wizards
54 Indirect
56 First person
57 Actress __-Na Wen
58 Piece of china
59 Lunch shop
60 Kill
61 Caruso or Pavarotti
62 Unusual

DOWN 
1 Bring on board
2 Speed up
3 Simple reply
4 Leftover bits
5 Odes & limericks
6 Too
7 Picnic spoiler
8 Suffix for heir or giant
9 Wild animals
10 Angry speech
11 Part of the foot
12 Delight
13 Floor pad
18 Besmirch
20 Go out with
23 1 of 7 deadly sins
24 Garden intruder
25 Clothing fastener
26 Fragrant wood
27 Stitched joining
28 Fair; impartial
29 Military attack
31 Complete failure
32 Early August baby
34 Walk with heavy steps
36 Sink stopper
37 Hazard
39 Plank
40 "How __ you!"; cry of outrage
42 Like clothes with static
43 Restaurant employee
45 Disney dog
46 Weapons
47 Dirt
48 Albacore, e.g.
49 Suffix for laugh or laud
50 Money lent
52 Hairless
53 "What Kind of Fool __?"
55 Isn't __ to; probably won't
56 Fuss

 

Wander Words answers: June 3, 2019

Category: Director
Answer: PETERJACKSON (Peter Jackson)
Path: (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3)

