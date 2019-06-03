Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 4, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 4, 2019.

ACROSS 1 "__ Jude"; Beatles hit 4 Quarterback setbacks 9 Eerie sightings, for short 13 Lengthy quiz 15 Wading bird 16 Tried's partner, in phrase 17 Longest river 18 Traveler's stop 19 Gender: abbr. 20 Neighbor of Alabama 22 Pitcher's delights 23 Heavy book 24 "60 Minutes" network 26 Speak against 29 Turning 34 Be generous 35 Longed 36 Mongrel 37 Head toppers 38 Sat for an artist 39 Hitchhiker's hope 40 Cool __ cucumber 41 Floating sheets of ice 42 Door hanger's piece 43 Saviors 45 __ out; overate 46 "__ Clear Day You Can See Forever" 47 Ladder piece 48 Pocket bread 51 Like bad headaches 56 Lion's cry 57 In the air 58 Actress Patricia 60 Possesses 61 Dignified; virtuous 62 Long look 63 Book leaf 64 Rough woolen fabric 65 Child's running game

DOWN 1 Egg producer 2 Way out 3 Ivy League school 4 Plot craftily 5 "__ by any other name…" 6 Felix & Garfield 7 Part of the leg 8 Picked 9 Maximum 10 German wife 11 Kick out 12 Moments, for short 14 Trusted counselors 21 Facial center 25 Rotten 26 Boxer De La Hoya 27 __ out; get rid of gradually 28 Dads 29 Gets up 30 Wallet items 31 Cake topping 32 Elbow 33 Avarice 35 Penniless 38 Nice 39 Ropes & cables supporting a mast 41 "Are we having __ yet?" 42 Suggestion 44 Like rough sandpaper 45 Played miniature golf 47 Soldier's gun 48 Object used on stage 49 Sioux City's state 50 Powdered drink 52 Farm machine 53 Ear part 54 __ as a pin 55 Palestinian Strip 59 Piece of chicken

Wander Words answers: June 4, 2019

Category: Athlete Answer: ADAMVINATIERI (Adam Vinatieri) Path: (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2)