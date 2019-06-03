Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 4, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Morgan Rousseau
Published : June 04, 2019 Updated : June 04, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 4, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 "__ Jude"; Beatles hit
4 Quarterback setbacks
9 Eerie sightings, for short
13 Lengthy quiz
15 Wading bird
16 Tried's partner, in phrase
17 Longest river
18 Traveler's stop
19 Gender: abbr.
20 Neighbor of Alabama
22 Pitcher's delights
23 Heavy book
24 "60 Minutes" network
26 Speak against
29 Turning
34 Be generous
35 Longed
36 Mongrel
37 Head toppers
38 Sat for an artist
39 Hitchhiker's hope
40 Cool __ cucumber
41 Floating sheets of ice
42 Door hanger's piece
43 Saviors
45 __ out; overate
46 "__ Clear Day You Can See Forever"
47 Ladder piece
48 Pocket bread
51 Like bad headaches
56 Lion's cry
57 In the air
58 Actress Patricia
60 Possesses
61 Dignified; virtuous
62 Long look
63 Book leaf
64 Rough woolen fabric
65 Child's running game


DOWN 
1 Egg producer
2 Way out
3 Ivy League school
4 Plot craftily
5 "__ by any other name…"
6 Felix & Garfield
7 Part of the leg
8 Picked
9 Maximum
10 German wife
11 Kick out
12 Moments, for short
14 Trusted counselors
21 Facial center
25 Rotten
26 Boxer De La Hoya
27 __ out; get rid of gradually
28 Dads
29 Gets up
30 Wallet items
31 Cake topping
32 Elbow
33 Avarice
35 Penniless
38 Nice
39 Ropes & cables supporting a mast
41 "Are we having __ yet?"
42 Suggestion
44 Like rough sandpaper
45 Played miniature golf
47 Soldier's gun
48 Object used on stage
49 Sioux City's state
50 Powdered drink
52 Farm machine
53 Ear part
54 __ as a pin
55 Palestinian Strip
59 Piece of chicken

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: June 4, 2019

Category: Athlete
Answer: ADAMVINATIERI (Adam Vinatieri)
Path: (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2)

Athlete Answer: ADAMVINATIERI (Adam Vinatieri) Path: (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2)

 

Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries