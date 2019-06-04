Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 5, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Morgan Rousseau
Published : June 05, 2019 Updated : June 05, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 5, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Recipe verb
5 Asian desert
9 Small store
13 Kuwait's dollar
15 Spoil
16 Melody
17 __ drop of a hat; eagerly
18 Official decree
20 Colorful pond fish
21 Cut grass
23 Walk unsteadily
24 __ and groans
26 Part of a vowel list
27 Minor little-known facts
29 Open one's home to
32 Expand
33 __ off; becomes less angry
35 Pasture sound
37 As straight __ arrow
38 Pillow covers
39 Twirl
40 "Ready, __, go!"
41 Hose problems
42 Stop
43 Take as an insult
45 Dishes
46 Soothing drink
47 Native New Zealander
48 Has an __ on; affects
51 "__ a jungle out there!"
52 Flow back
55 Liver disease
58 "Sesame Street" fellow
60 ACL tear site
61 __ and rave; carry on
62 Cheney & Clark
63 Short, sharp barks
64 Convince
65 Quilting parties



DOWN 
1 Neighbor of Nebr.
2 One of Michael Jackson's brothers
3 Scare
4 "Hooray!"
5 Gets bigger
6 TV's "Days of __ Lives"
7 Auction offer
8 Monogram letters
9 Museum piece
10 Actress Helen
11 __ more; again
12 Look through a keyhole
14 Stay behind
19 Cubbyholes
22 Stop __ dime
25 Kitchen appliance
27 "__ the night before Christmas…"
28 Staircase piece
29 Hanks & others
30 Unwillingness to wait
31 Clamor
33 Shoot the breeze
34 Live __; Georgia's state tree
36 Change for a five
38 Cruz & Schumer
39 Scorch
41 Freeloader
42 Shop window sign at night
44 Long looks
45 Boone or Benatar
47 __-eyed; tearful
48 Unpleasant
49 Short skirt
50 Get ready, for short
53 Two-wheeler
54 Nickname for Elizabeth
56 Tool with teeth
57 One __ million; dear friend
59 Tease

 

Wander Words answers: June 5, 2019

Category: Song Title
Answer: BOHEMIANRHAPSODY (Bohemian Rhapsody)
Path: (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3)

Song Title Answer: BOHEMIANRHAPSODY (Bohemian Rhapsody) Path: (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3)

 

