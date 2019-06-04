Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 5, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 5, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Recipe verb 5 Asian desert 9 Small store 13 Kuwait's dollar 15 Spoil 16 Melody 17 __ drop of a hat; eagerly 18 Official decree 20 Colorful pond fish 21 Cut grass 23 Walk unsteadily 24 __ and groans 26 Part of a vowel list 27 Minor little-known facts 29 Open one's home to 32 Expand 33 __ off; becomes less angry 35 Pasture sound 37 As straight __ arrow 38 Pillow covers 39 Twirl 40 "Ready, __, go!" 41 Hose problems 42 Stop 43 Take as an insult 45 Dishes 46 Soothing drink 47 Native New Zealander 48 Has an __ on; affects 51 "__ a jungle out there!" 52 Flow back 55 Liver disease 58 "Sesame Street" fellow 60 ACL tear site 61 __ and rave; carry on 62 Cheney & Clark 63 Short, sharp barks 64 Convince 65 Quilting parties

DOWN 1 Neighbor of Nebr. 2 One of Michael Jackson's brothers 3 Scare 4 "Hooray!" 5 Gets bigger 6 TV's "Days of __ Lives" 7 Auction offer 8 Monogram letters 9 Museum piece 10 Actress Helen 11 __ more; again 12 Look through a keyhole 14 Stay behind 19 Cubbyholes 22 Stop __ dime 25 Kitchen appliance 27 "__ the night before Christmas…" 28 Staircase piece 29 Hanks & others 30 Unwillingness to wait 31 Clamor 33 Shoot the breeze 34 Live __; Georgia's state tree 36 Change for a five 38 Cruz & Schumer 39 Scorch 41 Freeloader 42 Shop window sign at night 44 Long looks 45 Boone or Benatar 47 __-eyed; tearful 48 Unpleasant 49 Short skirt 50 Get ready, for short 53 Two-wheeler 54 Nickname for Elizabeth 56 Tool with teeth 57 One __ million; dear friend 59 Tease

Wander Words answers: June 5, 2019

Category: Song Title Answer: BOHEMIANRHAPSODY (Bohemian Rhapsody) Path: (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3)