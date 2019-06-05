Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 6, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Morgan Rousseau
Published : June 06, 2019 Updated : June 06, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 6, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium.

ACROSS
1 Dour-faced
5 Throws
10 Begged
14 Hook, __ and sinker
15 Plato's "A"
16 Spaghetti topper
17 As strong __ ox
18 Toys
20 Six months from now: abbr.
21 Mortgage, e.g.
22 Uneasy feeling
23 Close friend
25 UK network
26 Black-and-blue mark
28 Undies, for some
31 Merits
32 Ermine
34 __ in good time; eventually
36 Male animal
37 Serious-minded
38 Soft cheese
39 Facial twitch
40 Salesman's pitch
41 Log floats
42 __ stew; creamy white soup
44 Under __; being forced
45 Disabled car's need
46 Wall coloring
47 Ms. Burnett
50 Daybreak
51 ABC competitor
54 Honest
57 Command to a steed
58 Depressed
59 Up to the time that
60 Steerer's place
61 Uses hair rollers
62 Razz
63 Probability



DOWN 
1 Pleased
2 Ascend
3 Lack of precision
4 Fellows
5 Gangster Al
6 Ease, as someone's fears
7 Extend across
8 "…Hallowed be __ name…"
9 Fri.'s follower
10 William or Harry
11 Ital. or Span.
12 Breakfast order
13 Do a household chore
19 Customary practice
21 Team defeat
24 Piece of jewelry
25 Paper fastener
26 Finest
27 Numerical comparison
28 As sore as a __
29 Hard to believe
30 Thin cuts
32 Hubbub
33 Edison's initials
35 Not as much
37 Gush forth
38 Horse's home
40 Walked off with
41 Destroy
43 Kitchen appliances
44 Dillydally
46 Capital city in Europe
47 Hired vehicles
48 Qualified
49 Disastrous defeat
50 Facts & figures
52 Courageous
53 Houston & Elliott
55 However
56 Half and half
57 Which person?

 

Wander Words answers: June 6, 2019

Category: Film Fusion
Answer: CHRISTOPHERROBINHOOD (Christopher Robin Hood)
Path: (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (1, 1)

Film Fusion Answer: CHRISTOPHERROBINHOOD (Christopher Robin Hood) Path: (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (1, 1)

 

