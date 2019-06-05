Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 6, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 6, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Dour-faced 5 Throws 10 Begged 14 Hook, __ and sinker 15 Plato's "A" 16 Spaghetti topper 17 As strong __ ox 18 Toys 20 Six months from now: abbr. 21 Mortgage, e.g. 22 Uneasy feeling 23 Close friend 25 UK network 26 Black-and-blue mark 28 Undies, for some 31 Merits 32 Ermine 34 __ in good time; eventually 36 Male animal 37 Serious-minded 38 Soft cheese 39 Facial twitch 40 Salesman's pitch 41 Log floats 42 __ stew; creamy white soup 44 Under __; being forced 45 Disabled car's need 46 Wall coloring 47 Ms. Burnett 50 Daybreak 51 ABC competitor 54 Honest 57 Command to a steed 58 Depressed 59 Up to the time that 60 Steerer's place 61 Uses hair rollers 62 Razz 63 Probability

DOWN 1 Pleased 2 Ascend 3 Lack of precision 4 Fellows 5 Gangster Al 6 Ease, as someone's fears 7 Extend across 8 "…Hallowed be __ name…" 9 Fri.'s follower 10 William or Harry 11 Ital. or Span. 12 Breakfast order 13 Do a household chore 19 Customary practice 21 Team defeat 24 Piece of jewelry 25 Paper fastener 26 Finest 27 Numerical comparison 28 As sore as a __ 29 Hard to believe 30 Thin cuts 32 Hubbub 33 Edison's initials 35 Not as much 37 Gush forth 38 Horse's home 40 Walked off with 41 Destroy 43 Kitchen appliances 44 Dillydally 46 Capital city in Europe 47 Hired vehicles 48 Qualified 49 Disastrous defeat 50 Facts & figures 52 Courageous 53 Houston & Elliott 55 However 56 Half and half 57 Which person?

Wander Words answers: June 6, 2019

Category: Film Fusion Answer: CHRISTOPHERROBINHOOD (Christopher Robin Hood) Path: (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (1, 1)