Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 7, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Morgan Rousseau
Published : June 07, 2019 Updated : June 07, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 7, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Kettle
4 Saying
9 Carve in glass
13 Family member
14 Written slander
15 Fly alone
16 Bob Hope's frequent costar
17 Disastrous
19 Legendary heavyweight
20 Solitary
21 Restaurant car-parker
22 Range
24 Hole in the ground
25 Point the finger at
27 Dozes
30 Wreaks havoc on
31 Bedlam
33 NFL official
35 "A __ Grows in Brooklyn"
36 Tied up
37 Suitor
38 Sermon topic
39 Football kicks
40 Pool toys
41 Moral principles
43 Under __; being forced
44 White __; Maryland's state tree
45 Not as nuts
46 Response to a corny joke
49 Secluded valleys
51 Parisian pal
54 Noisily exciting
56 Border on
57 Like petits fours
58 Washer cycle
59 Misfortunes
60 Skillets
61 Word of welcome
62 Actress Remick

DOWN 
1 Bucket
2 All-knowing
3 Price label
4 Recessed nook
5 Sawyer or Ladd
6 Capable
7 Equipment
8 Large tree
9 Real __; Century 21's business
10 Implement
11 Classic board game
12 Emcee
13 Grad. business degree
18 Climbing plants
20 Bereavement
23 Ditty
24 Trudge
25 Garfunkel's namesakes
26 Physicist Pierre or wife Marie
27 Without
28 More desirable
29 Chairs & benches
31 Swindles
32 Shack
34 Complain childishly
36 Writer Pearl
37 Unclothed
39 Grand or spinet
40 Baseball scores
42 Throws nothing away
43 Peril
45 Good judgment
46 Tight hold
47 Costa __
48 Out in the __; exposed
49 Smile
50 Dryer residue
52 Stubborn animal
53 Part of T.G.I.F.
55 "Diamonds __ Forever"; 007 film
56 Feel sick

 

Wander Words answers: June 7, 2019

Category: Film Fusion
Answer: INFINITYWAROFTHEWORLDS (Infinity War of the Worlds)
Path: (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 0), (5, 0), (5, 1), (5, 2), (4, 2), (4, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2)

