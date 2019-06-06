Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: June 7, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published June 7, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Kettle 4 Saying 9 Carve in glass 13 Family member 14 Written slander 15 Fly alone 16 Bob Hope's frequent costar 17 Disastrous 19 Legendary heavyweight 20 Solitary 21 Restaurant car-parker 22 Range 24 Hole in the ground 25 Point the finger at 27 Dozes 30 Wreaks havoc on 31 Bedlam 33 NFL official 35 "A __ Grows in Brooklyn" 36 Tied up 37 Suitor 38 Sermon topic 39 Football kicks 40 Pool toys 41 Moral principles 43 Under __; being forced 44 White __; Maryland's state tree 45 Not as nuts 46 Response to a corny joke 49 Secluded valleys 51 Parisian pal 54 Noisily exciting 56 Border on 57 Like petits fours 58 Washer cycle 59 Misfortunes 60 Skillets 61 Word of welcome 62 Actress Remick

DOWN 1 Bucket 2 All-knowing 3 Price label 4 Recessed nook 5 Sawyer or Ladd 6 Capable 7 Equipment 8 Large tree 9 Real __; Century 21's business 10 Implement 11 Classic board game 12 Emcee 13 Grad. business degree 18 Climbing plants 20 Bereavement 23 Ditty 24 Trudge 25 Garfunkel's namesakes 26 Physicist Pierre or wife Marie 27 Without 28 More desirable 29 Chairs & benches 31 Swindles 32 Shack 34 Complain childishly 36 Writer Pearl 37 Unclothed 39 Grand or spinet 40 Baseball scores 42 Throws nothing away 43 Peril 45 Good judgment 46 Tight hold 47 Costa __ 48 Out in the __; exposed 49 Smile 50 Dryer residue 52 Stubborn animal 53 Part of T.G.I.F. 55 "Diamonds __ Forever"; 007 film 56 Feel sick

Wander Words answers: June 7, 2019

Category: Film Fusion Answer: INFINITYWAROFTHEWORLDS (Infinity War of the Worlds) Path: (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 0), (5, 0), (5, 1), (5, 2), (4, 2), (4, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2)