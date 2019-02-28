Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 1, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 1, 2019.

ACROSS 1 As blind as a __ 4 Beasts of burden 9 Tight hold 13 __ up; tie snugly 14 Window covering 15 Actress Turner 16 Landers & others 17 Songfests 19 "__ walked out in the streets of Laredo…" 20 Like BBQ sauce 21 Eggs on 22 TV's Mandel 24 Actress MacGraw 25 __ cord; part of the central nervous system 27 Become wide; swell 30 Prison units 31 Spinnaker & jib 33 "__ Jude"; Beatles hit 35 "Queen for __" of old TV 36 Arms and legs 37 Marseilles mom 38 One not to be trusted 39 June honorees 40 "Ave __" 41 Gets the hang of 43 First of two 44 Cover 45 Shakespearean lover 46 Car rental agency 49 Pitt & Garrett 51 Feminine pronoun 54 Unable to tell red from green 56 Stick around 57 Throw 58 Cop's ID 59 Mulgrew or Winslet 60 Classic dog's name 61 Merriment 62 Part of TGIF

DOWN 1 Canisters 2 Wipe out 3 49ers' goals, for short 4 Attack 5 Glow 6 Crooned 7 Nervous 8 Body of water 9 Singer Estefan 10 __ out; pealed 11 "Bus Stop" playwright 12 Go by 13 Lamb's cry 18 Soothes; puts to sleep 20 "__ the night before Christmas…" 23 "It's __ a matter of time" 24 Feels sick 25 Skin mark 26 Brake or accelerator 27 Has __ on; claims in advance 28 Temperature regulator 29 Spooky 31 Tiny drinks 32 "I __ Rock"; Simon & Garfunkel hit 34 Period of time 36 Terra firma 37 Female animal 39 __ to; before 40 Many PTA members 42 Just about 43 Silo contents 45 Stove 46 Doesn't just sit there 47 Stunt pilot's maneuver 48 To boot 49 Feeling __; in a funk 50 Carousel or Ferris wheel 52 Sombreros 53 Storm center 55 UK network 56 Zoom down snowy slopes

Wander Words answers: March 1, 2019

Category: Band Answer: DIANAROSSANDTHESUPREMES (Diana Ross and the Supremes) Path: (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 3), (3, 3), (3, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1)