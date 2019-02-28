Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 1, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : March 01, 2019 Updated : March 01, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 1, 2019.

ACROSS
1 As blind as a __
4 Beasts of burden
9 Tight hold
13 __ up; tie snugly
14 Window covering
15 Actress Turner
16 Landers & others
17 Songfests
19 "__ walked out in the streets of Laredo…"
20 Like BBQ sauce
21 Eggs on
22 TV's Mandel
24 Actress MacGraw
25 __ cord; part of the central nervous system
27 Become wide; swell
30 Prison units
31 Spinnaker & jib
33 "__ Jude"; Beatles hit
35 "Queen for __" of old TV
36 Arms and legs
37 Marseilles mom
38 One not to be trusted
39 June honorees
40 "Ave __"
41 Gets the hang of
43 First of two
44 Cover
45 Shakespearean lover
46 Car rental agency
49 Pitt & Garrett
51 Feminine pronoun
54 Unable to tell red from green
56 Stick around
57 Throw
58 Cop's ID
59 Mulgrew or Winslet
60 Classic dog's name
61 Merriment
62 Part of TGIF

DOWN 
1 Canisters
2 Wipe out
3 49ers' goals, for short
4 Attack
5 Glow
6 Crooned
7 Nervous
8 Body of water
9 Singer Estefan
10 __ out; pealed
11 "Bus Stop" playwright
12 Go by
13 Lamb's cry
18 Soothes; puts to sleep
20 "__ the night before Christmas…"
23 "It's __ a matter of time"
24 Feels sick
25 Skin mark
26 Brake or accelerator
27 Has __ on; claims in advance
28 Temperature regulator
29 Spooky
31 Tiny drinks
32 "I __ Rock"; Simon & Garfunkel hit
34 Period of time
36 Terra firma
37 Female animal
39 __ to; before
40 Many PTA members
42 Just about
43 Silo contents
45 Stove
46 Doesn't just sit there
47 Stunt pilot's maneuver
48 To boot
49 Feeling __; in a funk
50 Carousel or Ferris wheel
52 Sombreros
53 Storm center
55 UK network
56 Zoom down snowy slopes

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: March 1, 2019

Category: Band
Answer: DIANAROSSANDTHESUPREMES (Diana Ross and the Supremes)
Path: (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 3), (3, 3), (3, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1)

