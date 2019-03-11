Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 12, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : March 12, 2019 Updated : March 12, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 12, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Fido's foot
4 "Yabba __ Doo!"
9 Additionally
13 "Cross my heart and __ to die"
14 African lilies
15 Midday
16 "Once __ a time…"
17 Sharp table utensil
19 Become firm
20 Bracelet dangler
21 Female relatives
22 Yellow shade
24 Not __ long shot
25 Pricey car
27 Misgivings
30 Skillful
31 Seal cracks
33 Unwell
35 Tubs
36 Deadly
37 "Guilty" or "Not guilty"
38 Parisian pal
39 Was bold
40 Nat King & Old King
41 Few and far between
43 One of Jacob's 12 sons
44 Abdomen
45 Glossy black bird
46 Actor Buddy
49 Put on, as a play
51 Org. for Nets & Nuggets
54 Covering completely
56 Expired
57 Tap a baseball
58 Steer clear of
59 Pitcher's delights
60 Watches
61 Drive too fast
62 "I __ Rock"; 1960s song

DOWN 
1 Leo XIII's title
2 Remorseful
3 Actress Ming-Na __
4 One of Santa's reindeer
5 Sanctuary table
6 South African Dutchman
7 Sun's ray
8 Invite
9 Yearbook
10 Cut of pork
11 Mattress buyer's choice
12 Wallet items
13 Embrace
18 Paddled boat
20 Talk casually
23 Pieces of china
24 Male animal
25 Coffee
26 2nd U.S. president
27 Many an ATV
28 Long period of time
29 Slumber
31 Give a hoot
32 Dined
34 Word attached to eye or whip
36 Verifiable truth
37 Sit for an artist
39 Blotto
40 Sheltered bay
42 Representatives
43 Uneven
45 "Home on the __"
46 Recedes
47 Depressed
48 Of sound mind
49 Traffic sign
50 Surfer's concern
52 Alpha's follower
53 Commercials
55 Begley & Bradley
56 __ double take; look twice

Wander Words answers: March 12, 2019

Category: Athlete
Answer: ODELLBECKHAMJR (Odell Beckham Jr.)
Path: (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1)

Wander Words answer: Category: Athlete Answer: ODELLBECKHAMJR (Odell Beckham Jr.) Path: (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1)

 




 
		


		
