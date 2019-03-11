Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 12, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 12, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Fido's foot 4 "Yabba __ Doo!" 9 Additionally 13 "Cross my heart and __ to die" 14 African lilies 15 Midday 16 "Once __ a time…" 17 Sharp table utensil 19 Become firm 20 Bracelet dangler 21 Female relatives 22 Yellow shade 24 Not __ long shot 25 Pricey car 27 Misgivings 30 Skillful 31 Seal cracks 33 Unwell 35 Tubs 36 Deadly 37 "Guilty" or "Not guilty" 38 Parisian pal 39 Was bold 40 Nat King & Old King 41 Few and far between 43 One of Jacob's 12 sons 44 Abdomen 45 Glossy black bird 46 Actor Buddy 49 Put on, as a play 51 Org. for Nets & Nuggets 54 Covering completely 56 Expired 57 Tap a baseball 58 Steer clear of 59 Pitcher's delights 60 Watches 61 Drive too fast 62 "I __ Rock"; 1960s song

DOWN 1 Leo XIII's title 2 Remorseful 3 Actress Ming-Na __ 4 One of Santa's reindeer 5 Sanctuary table 6 South African Dutchman 7 Sun's ray 8 Invite 9 Yearbook 10 Cut of pork 11 Mattress buyer's choice 12 Wallet items 13 Embrace 18 Paddled boat 20 Talk casually 23 Pieces of china 24 Male animal 25 Coffee 26 2nd U.S. president 27 Many an ATV 28 Long period of time 29 Slumber 31 Give a hoot 32 Dined 34 Word attached to eye or whip 36 Verifiable truth 37 Sit for an artist 39 Blotto 40 Sheltered bay 42 Representatives 43 Uneven 45 "Home on the __" 46 Recedes 47 Depressed 48 Of sound mind 49 Traffic sign 50 Surfer's concern 52 Alpha's follower 53 Commercials 55 Begley & Bradley 56 __ double take; look twice

Wander Words answers: March 12, 2019

Category: Athlete Answer: ODELLBECKHAMJR (Odell Beckham Jr.) Path: (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1)