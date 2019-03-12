Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 13, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : March 13, 2019 Updated : March 13, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 13, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium.

 

ACROSS
1 Dirty person's need
5 "__ well that ends well"
9 Up in __; irate
13 Coffee sweetener
15 In __ of; as a substitute for
16 Ivory or Dial
17 Sudden increase
18 Make laws
20 Touch lightly
21 "Murder, __ Wrote"
23 __ up; joined forces
24 Prose writing
26 Cheap container
27 Boone or Day-Lewis
29 Stockholm's sea
32 Church table
33 Pile up
35 Short sleep
37 Slender
38 Means of travel
39 Office note
40 Egg producer
41 Storm & Gordon
42 Rescued
43 Almost
45 Dangers
46 Sinatra's third wife
47 Leigh or Jackson
48 Sudden
51 "Cat __ Hot Tin Roof"
52 Next month: abbr.
55 Undergarment
58 Put aside for now
60 Freeway division
61 Out of town
62 Actress Pompeo
63 Bacon accompaniment
64 "Why don't we!"
65 Chair or bench

DOWN 
1 Finest
2 Greenish-blue
3 Paint thinner
4 Witchy woman
5 Narrow street
6 Commit perjury
7 Calf's place
8 Valise
9 Tilted
10 Wander
11 Spouse
12 Ran fast
14 Inferior; secondary
19 Marine mammals
22 Holbrook or Linden
25 Thailand, once
27 Punctuation mark
28 Steve or Tim
29 Prohibits
30 Sure to happen
31 Desert transport
33 Friendly nation
34 Ms. West
36 Pea casings
38 Grand; luxurious
39 Female animal
41 Clasps
42 Group of 100
44 Entertains
45 "Peter __"
47 Baby kangaroos
48 Up to the task
49 Boast
50 Chimed
53 Tearful request
54 Monthly expense
56 Lamb's mother
57 Traitor
59 Capone & Pacino

Wander Words answers: March 13, 2019

Category: Film Fusion
Answer: INTOTHEWILDTALES (Into the Wild Tales)
Path: (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2)

