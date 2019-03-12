Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 13, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 13, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Dirty person's need 5 "__ well that ends well" 9 Up in __; irate 13 Coffee sweetener 15 In __ of; as a substitute for 16 Ivory or Dial 17 Sudden increase 18 Make laws 20 Touch lightly 21 "Murder, __ Wrote" 23 __ up; joined forces 24 Prose writing 26 Cheap container 27 Boone or Day-Lewis 29 Stockholm's sea 32 Church table 33 Pile up 35 Short sleep 37 Slender 38 Means of travel 39 Office note 40 Egg producer 41 Storm & Gordon 42 Rescued 43 Almost 45 Dangers 46 Sinatra's third wife 47 Leigh or Jackson 48 Sudden 51 "Cat __ Hot Tin Roof" 52 Next month: abbr. 55 Undergarment 58 Put aside for now 60 Freeway division 61 Out of town 62 Actress Pompeo 63 Bacon accompaniment 64 "Why don't we!" 65 Chair or bench

DOWN 1 Finest 2 Greenish-blue 3 Paint thinner 4 Witchy woman 5 Narrow street 6 Commit perjury 7 Calf's place 8 Valise 9 Tilted 10 Wander 11 Spouse 12 Ran fast 14 Inferior; secondary 19 Marine mammals 22 Holbrook or Linden 25 Thailand, once 27 Punctuation mark 28 Steve or Tim 29 Prohibits 30 Sure to happen 31 Desert transport 33 Friendly nation 34 Ms. West 36 Pea casings 38 Grand; luxurious 39 Female animal 41 Clasps 42 Group of 100 44 Entertains 45 "Peter __" 47 Baby kangaroos 48 Up to the task 49 Boast 50 Chimed 53 Tearful request 54 Monthly expense 56 Lamb's mother 57 Traitor 59 Capone & Pacino

Wander Words answers: March 13, 2019

Category: Film Fusion Answer: INTOTHEWILDTALES (Into the Wild Tales) Path: (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2)