Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 14, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 14, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Walk by 5 Disguises 10 Early man 14 Daredevil Knievel 15 "Bye, Pierre!" 16 Long story 17 Easter flower 18 Circus leader 20 Suffix for Nepal or Japan 21 Reserve a room 22 Nourishes 23 Pandemonium 25 In good shape 26 One of the planets 28 Man of the cloth 31 Go out on __; take a risk 32 Felony 34 11/11 honoree 36 Make a mess at table 37 Check recipient 38 Colt's mother 39 Stealing or cursing 40 Adjusted a piano 41 Ointment 42 Flee 44 Bothers 45 Fleur-de-__ 46 Short-lived 47 Goes on __; continues 50 Cry 51 WWII president 54 Hairdresser 57 Grow weary 58 Give, but expect back 59 __ firma; dry land 60 Decorated a cake 61 Uneasy 62 Grains planted 63 Latest information

DOWN 1 Soccer great 2 Rental car agency 3 Choices 4 Devious 5 Shade of red 6 "Bye, Juan!" 7 Basin 8 Beer barrel 9 Total 10 Valuables 11 Go out with 12 Elderly 13 Defaces 19 Blazing 21 Fishhook's end 24 Camel's feature 25 Renown 26 Talk back 27 TV's "Kate & __" 28 "The __ Piper of Hamelin" 29 Where to find Trump's desk 30 Cheeky 32 Charlie Chaplin's prop 33 Bread for a Reuben 35 Ball holders 37 Baby dogs 38 Lion's neck hair 40 Contaminate 41 Tiny cut 43 Weather forecast 44 Sports buildings 46 Vandyke, for one 47 Suffix for comfort or fashion 48 Have to have 49 "Phooey!" 50 Metal thread 52 Sketched 53 Cincinnati team 55 "__ Complicated"; Meryl Streep film 56 So-so grade 57 Cheap metal

Wander Words answers: March 14, 2019

Category: Book Answer: CHILDRENOFTHECORN (Children of the Corn) Path: (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (0, 3)