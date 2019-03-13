Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 14, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : March 14, 2019 Updated : March 14, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 14, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 14, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 14, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
ACROSS
1 Walk by
5 Disguises
10 Early man
14 Daredevil Knievel
15 "Bye, Pierre!"
16 Long story
17 Easter flower
18 Circus leader
20 Suffix for Nepal or Japan
21 Reserve a room
22 Nourishes
23 Pandemonium
25 In good shape
26 One of the planets
28 Man of the cloth
31 Go out on __; take a risk
32 Felony
34 11/11 honoree
36 Make a mess at table
37 Check recipient
38 Colt's mother
39 Stealing or cursing
40 Adjusted a piano
41 Ointment
42 Flee
44 Bothers
45 Fleur-de-__
46 Short-lived
47 Goes on __; continues
50 Cry
51 WWII president
54 Hairdresser
57 Grow weary
58 Give, but expect back
59 __ firma; dry land
60 Decorated a cake
61 Uneasy
62 Grains planted
63 Latest information


DOWN 
1 Soccer great
2 Rental car agency
3 Choices
4 Devious
5 Shade of red
6 "Bye, Juan!"
7 Basin
8 Beer barrel
9 Total
10 Valuables
11 Go out with
12 Elderly
13 Defaces
19 Blazing
21 Fishhook's end
24 Camel's feature
25 Renown
26 Talk back
27 TV's "Kate & __"
28 "The __ Piper of Hamelin"
29 Where to find Trump's desk
30 Cheeky
32 Charlie Chaplin's prop
33 Bread for a Reuben
35 Ball holders
37 Baby dogs
38 Lion's neck hair
40 Contaminate
41 Tiny cut
43 Weather forecast
44 Sports buildings
46 Vandyke, for one
47 Suffix for comfort or fashion
48 Have to have
49 "Phooey!"
50 Metal thread
52 Sketched
53 Cincinnati team
55 "__ Complicated"; Meryl Streep film
56 So-so grade
57 Cheap metal

Wander Words answers: March 14, 2019

Category: Book
Answer: CHILDRENOFTHECORN (Children of the Corn)
Path: (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (0, 3)

Wander Words answer: Category: Book Answer: CHILDRENOFTHECORN (Children of the Corn) Path: (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (0, 3)

 




 
		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  


	
Loading...









      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  

	
READTODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  


	
Loading...

	







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries