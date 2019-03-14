Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 15, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : March 15, 2019 Updated : March 15, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 15, 2019.

ACROSS
1 "I __ your pardon?"
4 Water vapor
9 Prefix for enemy or bishop
13 Skirt style
14 Refrain syllables
15 Mah-jongg piece
16 Cemetery division
17 Deferential; courteous
19 Feminine pronoun
20 Counts calories
21 Despised
22 Combine; mix
24 One of the Seven Dwarfs
25 Winter Olympics sport
27 Hoopster's goal
30 Nervous
31 Illegal payoff
33 As likely as __; probably
35 Orderly
36 Assumed name
37 Celebrity
38 Lion's home
39 Taters
40 Use profane language
41 Not as fresh
43 Remove text
44 To the __; fully
45 Sri __
46 Frequently
49 Money for college
51 Sunbathe
54 Sin
56 Exhale with relief
57 Socially inept fellow
58 Hora or hula
59 Part of the foot
60 Candy store chain
61 Firstborn of two
62 Suffix for giant or govern



DOWN 
1 Actor Christian
2 Way too pricey
3 "__ Along, Little Dogies"
4 Kite maker's need
5 Covered with pines
6 Vane direction
7 European range
8 Name with Fannie or Ginnie
9 Assault
10 Fissure; split
11 Helpful hint
12 __ on to; kept
13 Speedometer letters
18 Picked
20 Declare untrue
23 Shopper's paper
24 Brylcreem amounts
25 Beach surface
26 Leg parts
27 Unfair slant
28 Pleas
29 BLT bread
31 Make hazy
32 Get __ of; eliminate
34 Hemlock or hazel
36 Pinnacle
37 Pout
39 Street talk
40 U.S. coin
42 Reforms oneself
43 Risk
45 Steel-tipped spear
46 Possesses
47 On the house
48 __ off; left suddenly
49 Objective
50 Orange peel
52 Grows gray
53 Org. for Penguins & Ducks
55 Ike's initials
56 That girl

Wander Words answers: March 15, 2019

Category: Music Mixups
Answer: DONTLETMEDOWNWITHTHESICKNESS (Don't Let Me Down With the Sickness)
Path: (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 3), (3, 3), (3, 4), (4, 4), (5, 4), (5, 3), (5, 2), (5, 1), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4)

