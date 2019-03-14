Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 15, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 15, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 "I __ your pardon?" 4 Water vapor 9 Prefix for enemy or bishop 13 Skirt style 14 Refrain syllables 15 Mah-jongg piece 16 Cemetery division 17 Deferential; courteous 19 Feminine pronoun 20 Counts calories 21 Despised 22 Combine; mix 24 One of the Seven Dwarfs 25 Winter Olympics sport 27 Hoopster's goal 30 Nervous 31 Illegal payoff 33 As likely as __; probably 35 Orderly 36 Assumed name 37 Celebrity 38 Lion's home 39 Taters 40 Use profane language 41 Not as fresh 43 Remove text 44 To the __; fully 45 Sri __ 46 Frequently 49 Money for college 51 Sunbathe 54 Sin 56 Exhale with relief 57 Socially inept fellow 58 Hora or hula 59 Part of the foot 60 Candy store chain 61 Firstborn of two 62 Suffix for giant or govern

DOWN 1 Actor Christian 2 Way too pricey 3 "__ Along, Little Dogies" 4 Kite maker's need 5 Covered with pines 6 Vane direction 7 European range 8 Name with Fannie or Ginnie 9 Assault 10 Fissure; split 11 Helpful hint 12 __ on to; kept 13 Speedometer letters 18 Picked 20 Declare untrue 23 Shopper's paper 24 Brylcreem amounts 25 Beach surface 26 Leg parts 27 Unfair slant 28 Pleas 29 BLT bread 31 Make hazy 32 Get __ of; eliminate 34 Hemlock or hazel 36 Pinnacle 37 Pout 39 Street talk 40 U.S. coin 42 Reforms oneself 43 Risk 45 Steel-tipped spear 46 Possesses 47 On the house 48 __ off; left suddenly 49 Objective 50 Orange peel 52 Grows gray 53 Org. for Penguins & Ducks 55 Ike's initials 56 That girl

Wander Words answers: March 15, 2019

Category: Music Mixups Answer: DONTLETMEDOWNWITHTHESICKNESS (Don't Let Me Down With the Sickness) Path: (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 3), (3, 3), (3, 4), (4, 4), (5, 4), (5, 3), (5, 2), (5, 1), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4)