Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 18, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 18, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Peaceful 5 Dermatologist's concern 9 Thin 13 Dodge 15 Classic board game 16 Lech Walesa, for one 17 Dishwasher cycle 18 Easygoing; flexible 20 JFK's predecessor 21 Derek & Diddley 23 Clap handcuffs on 24 Colorful tree in fall 26 Spanish article 27 Enthusiasm 29 Duplicity 32 Britches 33 1960s dance 35 Encountered 37 Snake __; lowest dice roll 38 Military attack 39 Nimble 40 __ Moines 41 Makes gentle 42 Live's partner, in phrase 43 Schoolkid's compositions 45 Small beard 46 Major leaguer 47 Wynonna's mom 48 Sixteen cups 51 Curvy letter 52 Decrease 55 Fair; just 58 Kovacs or Els 60 Family tree member 61 __ up on; study 62 Furniture blemishes 63 Dustcloths 64 Actor Griffith 65 Flying insects

DOWN 1 Queen or king 2 Enthusiastic 3 Feeling of desolation 4 Prefix for fit or fire 5 Cut slits in 6 Child 7 "__ tree falls in the forest…" 8 Folks from Kathmandu 9 Few and far between 10 Part of the ear 11 Misfortunes 12 TV's "__ the Press" 14 Litter; rubbish 19 Stretch of land 22 Calendar page: abbr. 25 Carney & Garfunkel 27 Earned a traffic ticket 28 Check recipient 29 Uses a shovel 30 Unwillingness to wait 31 __ Haute, IN 33 Conway & Allen 34 "__ Willie Winkie" 36 Actress Daly 38 Parting word 39 Stitched joining 41 Fortune-teller's deck 42 Unbind 44 Divides 45 Helium or krypton 47 Impoverished 48 Equipment 49 Greenish-blue 50 Breathing organ 53 Two-wheeler 54 Mrs. Truman 56 Jerry Stiller's son 57 Youth 59 Tease

Wander Words answers: March 18, 2019

Category: Athlete Answer: ANDRETIPPETT (Andre Tippett) Path: (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2)