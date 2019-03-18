Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 18, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : March 18, 2019 Updated : March 18, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 18, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 18, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 18, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Peaceful
5 Dermatologist's concern
9 Thin
13 Dodge
15 Classic board game
16 Lech Walesa, for one
17 Dishwasher cycle
18 Easygoing; flexible
20 JFK's predecessor
21 Derek & Diddley
23 Clap handcuffs on
24 Colorful tree in fall
26 Spanish article
27 Enthusiasm
29 Duplicity
32 Britches
33 1960s dance
35 Encountered
37 Snake __; lowest dice roll
38 Military attack
39 Nimble
40 __ Moines
41 Makes gentle
42 Live's partner, in phrase
43 Schoolkid's compositions
45 Small beard
46 Major leaguer
47 Wynonna's mom
48 Sixteen cups
51 Curvy letter
52 Decrease
55 Fair; just
58 Kovacs or Els
60 Family tree member
61 __ up on; study
62 Furniture blemishes
63 Dustcloths
64 Actor Griffith
65 Flying insects



DOWN 
1 Queen or king
2 Enthusiastic
3 Feeling of desolation
4 Prefix for fit or fire
5 Cut slits in
6 Child
7 "__ tree falls in the forest…"
8 Folks from Kathmandu
9 Few and far between
10 Part of the ear
11 Misfortunes
12 TV's "__ the Press"
14 Litter; rubbish
19 Stretch of land
22 Calendar page: abbr.
25 Carney & Garfunkel
27 Earned a traffic ticket
28 Check recipient
29 Uses a shovel
30 Unwillingness to wait
31 __ Haute, IN
33 Conway & Allen
34 "__ Willie Winkie"
36 Actress Daly
38 Parting word
39 Stitched joining
41 Fortune-teller's deck
42 Unbind
44 Divides
45 Helium or krypton
47 Impoverished
48 Equipment
49 Greenish-blue
50 Breathing organ
53 Two-wheeler
54 Mrs. Truman
56 Jerry Stiller's son
57 Youth
59 Tease

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

 

 

 

 

Related Articles

Wander Words answers: March 18, 2019

Category: Athlete
Answer: ANDRETIPPETT (Andre Tippett)
Path: (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2)

Wander Words answer: Category: Athlete Answer: ANDRETIPPETT (Andre Tippett) Path: (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2)





 
		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  


	
Loading...









      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  

	
READTODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  


	
Loading...

	







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries