Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 19, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : March 19, 2019 Updated : March 19, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 19, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Dorothy's dog
5 __ as the hills
10 Playwright George Bernard __
14 British noble
15 Disney dog
16 Easy to handle
17 Actor Everett
18 Harassed
20 Ancient barbarian
21 Charges
22 Some golf tournaments
23 Satchel feature
25 Greek letter
26 Engraver
28 William Randolph __
31 Tear to bits
32 Gather bit by bit
34 Cheap metal
36 Agony
37 Courtroom event
38 Office note
39 Short sharp bark
40 More reserved
41 Cod and Canaveral 
42 Address word
44 Bell tower
45 Ram's mate
46 Actress Burke
47 Make amends
50 Ring out
51 Ref's decision
54 Mississippi steamers
57 __ pet; terra-cotta figurine
58 Rowing team
59 Creek
60 Heaven-__; providential
61 Laying birds
62 Lagers
63 Annoys


DOWN 
1 Georgia __; Atlanta univ.
2 Home for 2/3 of Hawaiians
3 Court reporter's record
4 Over-the-hill
5 Come into view
6 Get some shut-eye
7 "__ is not to reason why…"
8 TV's Columbo & others: abbr.
9 Female animal
10 Trance
11 Abhor
12 Prayer closing
13 Marries
19 Composer George M. __
21 One of the Flintstones
24 Now and __; occasionally
25 Genuine
26 Notice
27 Bangkok folks
28 Listen
29 Relative by marriage
30 Stopwatch
32 "True __"; John Wayne film
33 Whopper
35 Too inquisitive
37 You, biblically
38 Thick sweet drink
40 Septic tank alternative
41 Jailbird's room
43 Extends one's subscription
44 Wild animals
46 __ from; talk out of
47 Curved beam overhead
48 Michelin product
49 Microwave, e.g.
50 Not at all ruddy
52 Hose problem
53 Quaker product
55 Overalls part
56 Afternoon hour
57 TV crime drama series

 

Wander Words answers: March 19, 2019

Category: Actor
Answer: GEORGECLOONEY (George Clooney)
Path: (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1)

Wander Words answer: Category: Actor Answer: GEORGECLOONEY (George Clooney) Path: (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1)





 
