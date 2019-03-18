Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 19, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 19, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Dorothy's dog 5 __ as the hills 10 Playwright George Bernard __ 14 British noble 15 Disney dog 16 Easy to handle 17 Actor Everett 18 Harassed 20 Ancient barbarian 21 Charges 22 Some golf tournaments 23 Satchel feature 25 Greek letter 26 Engraver 28 William Randolph __ 31 Tear to bits 32 Gather bit by bit 34 Cheap metal 36 Agony 37 Courtroom event 38 Office note 39 Short sharp bark 40 More reserved 41 Cod and Canaveral 42 Address word 44 Bell tower 45 Ram's mate 46 Actress Burke 47 Make amends 50 Ring out 51 Ref's decision 54 Mississippi steamers 57 __ pet; terra-cotta figurine 58 Rowing team 59 Creek 60 Heaven-__; providential 61 Laying birds 62 Lagers 63 Annoys

DOWN 1 Georgia __; Atlanta univ. 2 Home for 2/3 of Hawaiians 3 Court reporter's record 4 Over-the-hill 5 Come into view 6 Get some shut-eye 7 "__ is not to reason why…" 8 TV's Columbo & others: abbr. 9 Female animal 10 Trance 11 Abhor 12 Prayer closing 13 Marries 19 Composer George M. __ 21 One of the Flintstones 24 Now and __; occasionally 25 Genuine 26 Notice 27 Bangkok folks 28 Listen 29 Relative by marriage 30 Stopwatch 32 "True __"; John Wayne film 33 Whopper 35 Too inquisitive 37 You, biblically 38 Thick sweet drink 40 Septic tank alternative 41 Jailbird's room 43 Extends one's subscription 44 Wild animals 46 __ from; talk out of 47 Curved beam overhead 48 Michelin product 49 Microwave, e.g. 50 Not at all ruddy 52 Hose problem 53 Quaker product 55 Overalls part 56 Afternoon hour 57 TV crime drama series

Wander Words answers: March 19, 2019

Category: Actor Answer: GEORGECLOONEY (George Clooney) Path: (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1)