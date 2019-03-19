Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 20, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 20, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Handle clumsily 4 Male animals 9 Demonstrate 13 Fictional captain 14 __-cotta; Chia pet material 15 Dad 16 Game broadcaster 17 Catches again 19 Homer Simpson's remark 20 "Sweet __ from Pike" 21 Amphitheater 22 Word with coffee or setter 24 Source of light & heat 25 Things done routinely 27 Neighbor of Colorado 30 Wonderland visitor 31 Kick out 33 Word in 4 U.S. state names 35 Cranny; recess 36 On the __; not working right 37 Actress Plato 38 Wildebeest 39 Musical group 40 Plum or purple 41 Prose writings 43 Starving 44 To each __ own 45 Rudely brief 46 Bricklayer 49 "Been __, done that" 51 Sault __. Marie 54 Honest 56 One not to be trusted 57 Classic board game 58 Blazing 59 Unpleasant 60 __ out; betray 61 King or emperor 62 180˚ from WNW

DOWN 1 Colombia's dollar 2 Able to live on land or in water 3 Was victorious 4 Tension 5 Fangs 6 Circle portions 7 Hair color 8 Maple tree secretion 9 Rejects disdainfully 10 Long-eared animal 11 Remove the lid from 12 "Old King Cole __ merry old soul…" 13 TV's "__ and Stacey" 18 Jeer at 20 Fisherman's hope 23 Man's nickname 24 Instantly tackle the quarterback 25 __ out; relax & socialize 26 Without companions 27 Game of chance 28 Painkillers 29 Hombre's title 31 Lawn trees 32 Triangular sail 34 Cautious 36 Lads 37 Knotts & Rickles 39 Actor Michael 40 Remedy 42 Digger's need 43 Cattleman, often 45 __ Haute, IN 46 Computers, for many 47 Isn't __ to; can't 48 Aretha's music 49 Health nut's lunch, perhaps 50 "__ Mary, full of grace…" 52 __ away; subtract 53 Suffix for cream or crock 55 Saloon 56 Recline

Wander Words answers: March 20, 2019

Category: Author Answer: ERNESTHEMINGWAY (Ernest Hemingway) Path: (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0)