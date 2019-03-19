Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 20, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : March 20, 2019 Updated : March 20, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 20, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Handle clumsily
4 Male animals
9 Demonstrate
13 Fictional captain
14 __-cotta; Chia pet material
15 Dad
16 Game broadcaster
17 Catches again
19 Homer Simpson's remark
20 "Sweet __ from Pike"
21 Amphitheater
22 Word with coffee or setter
24 Source of light & heat
25 Things done routinely
27 Neighbor of Colorado
30 Wonderland visitor
31 Kick out
33 Word in 4 U.S. state names
35 Cranny; recess
36 On the __; not working right
37 Actress Plato
38 Wildebeest
39 Musical group
40 Plum or purple
41 Prose writings
43 Starving
44 To each __ own
45 Rudely brief
46 Bricklayer
49 "Been __, done that"
51 Sault __. Marie
54 Honest
56 One not to be trusted
57 Classic board game
58 Blazing
59 Unpleasant
60 __ out; betray
61 King or emperor
62 180˚ from WNW



DOWN 
1 Colombia's dollar
2 Able to live on land or in water
3 Was victorious
4 Tension
5 Fangs
6 Circle portions
7 Hair color
8 Maple tree secretion
9 Rejects disdainfully
10 Long-eared animal
11 Remove the lid from
12 "Old King Cole __ merry old soul…"
13 TV's "__ and Stacey"
18 Jeer at
20 Fisherman's hope
23 Man's nickname
24 Instantly tackle the quarterback
25 __ out; relax & socialize
26 Without companions
27 Game of chance
28 Painkillers
29 Hombre's title
31 Lawn trees
32 Triangular sail
34 Cautious
36 Lads
37 Knotts & Rickles
39 Actor Michael
40 Remedy
42 Digger's need
43 Cattleman, often
45 __ Haute, IN
46 Computers, for many
47 Isn't __ to; can't
48 Aretha's music
49 Health nut's lunch, perhaps
50 "__ Mary, full of grace…"
52 __ away; subtract
53 Suffix for cream or crock
55 Saloon
56 Recline

 

Wander Words answers: March 20, 2019

Category: Author
Answer: ERNESTHEMINGWAY (Ernest Hemingway)
Path: (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0)

Wander Words answer: Category: Author Answer: ERNESTHEMINGWAY (Ernest Hemingway) Path: (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0)





 
		


		
