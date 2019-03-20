Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 21, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : March 21, 2019 Updated : March 21, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 21, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Persian or Siamese
4 Drink container
9 "O __ Mio"
13 Haughtiness
15 Morocco's capital
16 Sharp tools
17 Radar screen image
18 Modern term for "dropsy"
19 __ years; 2020, 2024, etc.
20 Cowardly
22 Singer Williams
23 San Francisco's Golden __ Bridge
24 Dinner entrée
26 Cone toppers
29 Hottest, among salsas
34 Portions
35 Incline
36 Twosome
37 Can covers
38 Adhere
39 On the __; increasing
40 Wrath
41 Basketball goals
42 Grand __ of Luxembourg; European nation
43 Tumultuous streams
45 Make helpless; stymie
46 St. Joan of __
47 Penniless
48 Fashionable
51 Egg on
56 Michigan or Geneva
57 Passes out cards
58 Knight & Kennedy
60 Do __; repeat
61 Bird of prey
62 Wise one
63 "___ of the d'Urbervilles"
64 Frock
65 Bread variety



DOWN 
1 Uber alternative
2 Has a bug
3 Journey
4 Says hello to
5 Serving utensil
6 As busy as __
7 Houston & others
8 __ away; storing
9 Deli purchase
10 Plow pullers
11 Go before others
12 Catch sight of
14 Faucets
21 Snoozes a bit
25 Perform
26 Banana __; ice cream treat
27 Egypt's capital
28 Put in __; make tidy
29 Loses one's footing
30 Cookware items
31 Royal decree
32 Cold-rice-and-fish dish
33 See eye __; agree
35 Job opening
38 Acknowledged grudgingly
39 Tots, slangily
41 Feminine pronoun
42 Entrance
44 Foyt & Unser
45 Monopoly player's purchases
47 Voter surveys
48 Blood __; thrombus
49 "'Tis better to __ loved and lost…"
50 Hubbies for Tina Turner & Mamie, once
52 Close
53 Parakeet's home
54 Equipment
55 Jittery
59 Observe

 

Wander Words answers: March 21, 2019

Category: Famous Voices
Answer: ROBINWILLIAMSASGENIE (Robin Williams as Genie)
Path: (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3)

