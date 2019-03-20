Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 21, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 21, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Persian or Siamese 4 Drink container 9 "O __ Mio" 13 Haughtiness 15 Morocco's capital 16 Sharp tools 17 Radar screen image 18 Modern term for "dropsy" 19 __ years; 2020, 2024, etc. 20 Cowardly 22 Singer Williams 23 San Francisco's Golden __ Bridge 24 Dinner entrée 26 Cone toppers 29 Hottest, among salsas 34 Portions 35 Incline 36 Twosome 37 Can covers 38 Adhere 39 On the __; increasing 40 Wrath 41 Basketball goals 42 Grand __ of Luxembourg; European nation 43 Tumultuous streams 45 Make helpless; stymie 46 St. Joan of __ 47 Penniless 48 Fashionable 51 Egg on 56 Michigan or Geneva 57 Passes out cards 58 Knight & Kennedy 60 Do __; repeat 61 Bird of prey 62 Wise one 63 "___ of the d'Urbervilles" 64 Frock 65 Bread variety

DOWN 1 Uber alternative 2 Has a bug 3 Journey 4 Says hello to 5 Serving utensil 6 As busy as __ 7 Houston & others 8 __ away; storing 9 Deli purchase 10 Plow pullers 11 Go before others 12 Catch sight of 14 Faucets 21 Snoozes a bit 25 Perform 26 Banana __; ice cream treat 27 Egypt's capital 28 Put in __; make tidy 29 Loses one's footing 30 Cookware items 31 Royal decree 32 Cold-rice-and-fish dish 33 See eye __; agree 35 Job opening 38 Acknowledged grudgingly 39 Tots, slangily 41 Feminine pronoun 42 Entrance 44 Foyt & Unser 45 Monopoly player's purchases 47 Voter surveys 48 Blood __; thrombus 49 "'Tis better to __ loved and lost…" 50 Hubbies for Tina Turner & Mamie, once 52 Close 53 Parakeet's home 54 Equipment 55 Jittery 59 Observe

Wander Words answers: March 21, 2019

Category: Famous Voices Answer: ROBINWILLIAMSASGENIE (Robin Williams as Genie) Path: (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3)