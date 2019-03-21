Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 22, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : March 22, 2019 Updated : March 22, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 22, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 22, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 22, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Unwanted spare tire
5 African antelopes
9 Swiss skier's milieu
13 Toil
15 Misplace
16 Jump
17 "Home __"; popular 1990 film
18 Wipe out
20 Bagpiper's cap
21 __ Diego
23 Pressed
24 Greek Orthodox artworks
26 Floor pad
27 Pet bird
29 Racetrack frequenter
32 Change to fit in
33 747, for one
35 Contented sound
37 BBQ favorites
38 Distributed the deck
39 Read over quickly
40 Internet giggle
41 Door hanger's piece
42 Razz
43 Choose
45 Seashores
46 Cereal grain
47 Isle of __; Italian resort
48 Chevrolet sedan
51 "__ Miss"; university nickname
52 "The __ Gray Mare"
55 Mushroom
58 Nairobi's nation
60 Hasn't a __; is uninformed
61 __ more; again
62 Wake-up device
63 __ up; delayed
64 Word of disgust
65 Escape




DOWN 
1 __ as a pancake
2 In __ land; unaware of reality
3 Atrocious
4 "__ voyage!"
5 Narrow valleys
6 And not
7 Neighbor of Canada: abbr.
8 Grit at the bottom of a liquid
9 "Little Women" author
10 Slender
11 Cracker spread
12 Ran fast
14 Vacation spot
19 Furious
22 __ day now; soon
25 Beanies
27 Rob Reiner's dad
28 Bye in Barcelona
29 Actor Christian
30 Infrequent
31 Cut of beef
33 __-up; unable to go out
34 Fail to keep up
36 Singles
38 Stalin or Mussolini, e.g.
39 Burn slightly
41 Makes well
42 U.S. state capital
44 Rich, slangily
45 Coolidge or Ripken
47 Nat King & Natalie
48 Poison ivy symptom
49 Burrowing critter
50 Name for a Beatle
53 Early harp
54 Knighted woman
56 "Cat __ Hot Tin Roof"
57 31-day month: abbr.
59 Little folklore fellow

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: March 22, 2019

Category: Music Mixups
Answer: SOMEBODYTOLOVETHEWAYYOULIE (Somebody to Love the Way You Lie)
Path: (4, 4), (4, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 1), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 5), (2, 5), (1, 5), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0)

Wander Words answer: Category: Music Mixups Answer: SOMEBODYTOLOVETHEWAYYOULIE (Somebody to Love the Way You Lie) Path: (4, 4), (4, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 1), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 5), (2, 5), (1, 5), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0)





 
Related Articles
		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  


	
Loading...









      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  

	
READTODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  


	
Loading...

	







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries