Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 22, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 22, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Unwanted spare tire 5 African antelopes 9 Swiss skier's milieu 13 Toil 15 Misplace 16 Jump 17 "Home __"; popular 1990 film 18 Wipe out 20 Bagpiper's cap 21 __ Diego 23 Pressed 24 Greek Orthodox artworks 26 Floor pad 27 Pet bird 29 Racetrack frequenter 32 Change to fit in 33 747, for one 35 Contented sound 37 BBQ favorites 38 Distributed the deck 39 Read over quickly 40 Internet giggle 41 Door hanger's piece 42 Razz 43 Choose 45 Seashores 46 Cereal grain 47 Isle of __; Italian resort 48 Chevrolet sedan 51 "__ Miss"; university nickname 52 "The __ Gray Mare" 55 Mushroom 58 Nairobi's nation 60 Hasn't a __; is uninformed 61 __ more; again 62 Wake-up device 63 __ up; delayed 64 Word of disgust 65 Escape

DOWN 1 __ as a pancake 2 In __ land; unaware of reality 3 Atrocious 4 "__ voyage!" 5 Narrow valleys 6 And not 7 Neighbor of Canada: abbr. 8 Grit at the bottom of a liquid 9 "Little Women" author 10 Slender 11 Cracker spread 12 Ran fast 14 Vacation spot 19 Furious 22 __ day now; soon 25 Beanies 27 Rob Reiner's dad 28 Bye in Barcelona 29 Actor Christian 30 Infrequent 31 Cut of beef 33 __-up; unable to go out 34 Fail to keep up 36 Singles 38 Stalin or Mussolini, e.g. 39 Burn slightly 41 Makes well 42 U.S. state capital 44 Rich, slangily 45 Coolidge or Ripken 47 Nat King & Natalie 48 Poison ivy symptom 49 Burrowing critter 50 Name for a Beatle 53 Early harp 54 Knighted woman 56 "Cat __ Hot Tin Roof" 57 31-day month: abbr. 59 Little folklore fellow

Wander Words answers: March 22, 2019

Category: Music Mixups Answer: SOMEBODYTOLOVETHEWAYYOULIE (Somebody to Love the Way You Lie) Path: (4, 4), (4, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 1), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 5), (2, 5), (1, 5), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0)