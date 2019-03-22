Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 25, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 25, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Cabin wall piece 4 Rattled 9 Any minute now 13 "Have a __ day!" 14 U.S. state 15 "Can't Buy Me __"; Beatles song 16 All at __; suddenly 17 Grinds to bits 19 Actress Leoni 20 Dangerous 21 Chris with a racket 22 Twenty 24 Brewed drink 25 Codeine or morphine 27 Trunk tires 30 Actor Jeremy 31 Stupid 33 __ tree; cornered 35 Dryer residue 36 Paths 37 Sign of an old surgery 38 Caspian or Black 39 Worked with hay 40 Charisma 41 Like a scumbag 43 Seals gaps in woodwork 44 Bawl 45 Weather forecast 46 TV's "__ World Turns" 49 Air freshener 51 Greek letter 54 Tracking dog 56 Falling __; meteor 57 Overdue 58 Sweet person 59 Enormous 60 Make __ at; flirt with 61 Suspicious 62 Feminine ending

DOWN 1 Out of __; misbehaving 2 Occurring now and then 3 Word of mild surprise 4 Baseball official 5 TV remote button 6 Kimono fabric 7 Covetousness 8 Shirt, for short 9 Dieter's piece of pie 10 Seep out 11 __ the moon; elated 12 Cardinal's home 13 Last but __ least 18 Pass on, as a message 20 Decays 23 Isn't able to 24 Ridicules 25 Lubricates 26 Uses a crowbar 27 Drove too fast 28 Fast-growing evergreen 29 __ plugs; car starters 31 Tyne or Tim 32 Half and half 34 Up in __; angry 36 Slothful 37 Have nothing to do with 39 Exposed 40 Walking stick 42 Repeats 43 Like a soft teddy bear 45 Not as nuts 46 Suffix for chew or agree 47 Murder 48 Carry 49 "__ with the Wind" 50 Winter Olympics sport 52 Droops 53 Galway's nation: abbr. 55 Actor Linden 56 That woman

Wander Words answers: March 25, 2019

Category: Actor Answer: LEONARDNIMOY (Leonard Nimoy) Path: (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1)