Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 25, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : March 25, 2019 Updated : March 25, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 25, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Cabin wall piece
4 Rattled
9 Any minute now
13 "Have a __ day!"
14 U.S. state
15 "Can't Buy Me __"; Beatles song
16 All at __; suddenly
17 Grinds to bits
19 Actress Leoni
20 Dangerous
21 Chris with a racket
22 Twenty
24 Brewed drink
25 Codeine or morphine
27 Trunk tires
30 Actor Jeremy
31 Stupid
33 __ tree; cornered
35 Dryer residue
36 Paths
37 Sign of an old surgery
38 Caspian or Black
39 Worked with hay
40 Charisma
41 Like a scumbag
43 Seals gaps in woodwork
44 Bawl
45 Weather forecast
46 TV's "__ World Turns"
49 Air freshener
51 Greek letter
54 Tracking dog
56 Falling __; meteor
57 Overdue
58 Sweet person
59 Enormous
60 Make __ at; flirt with
61 Suspicious
62 Feminine ending




DOWN 
1 Out of __; misbehaving
2 Occurring now and then
3 Word of mild surprise
4 Baseball official
5 TV remote button
6 Kimono fabric
7 Covetousness
8 Shirt, for short
9 Dieter's piece of pie
10 Seep out
11 __ the moon; elated
12 Cardinal's home
13 Last but __ least
18 Pass on, as a message
20 Decays
23 Isn't able to
24 Ridicules
25 Lubricates
26 Uses a crowbar
27 Drove too fast
28 Fast-growing evergreen
29 __ plugs; car starters
31 Tyne or Tim
32 Half and half
34 Up in __; angry
36 Slothful
37 Have nothing to do with
39 Exposed
40 Walking stick
42 Repeats
43 Like a soft teddy bear
45 Not as nuts
46 Suffix for chew or agree
47 Murder
48 Carry
49 "__ with the Wind"
50 Winter Olympics sport
52 Droops
53 Galway's nation: abbr.
55 Actor Linden
56 That woman

 

Wander Words answers: March 25, 2019

Category: Actor
Answer: LEONARDNIMOY (Leonard Nimoy)
Path: (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1)

Wander Words answer: Category: Actor Answer: LEONARDNIMOY (Leonard Nimoy) Path: (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1)





 
