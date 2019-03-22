Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 26, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : March 26, 2019 Updated : March 26, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 26, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 26, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 26, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Playing card
4 Actor Ed
9 Fellow
13 Vehicles
15 "__ of Two Cities"
16 Circle dance
17 The Bee Gees, e.g.
18 Civil rights activist Parks & others
19 Large trees
20 Secret, for one
22 Take ten
23 Fish __; aquarium
24 __ to rest; bury
26 Lullaby composer
29 Holmes of fiction
34 Gets up
35 Bullwinkle, for one
36 Actor McBride
37 Zealous
38 Rubber products
39 Read over quickly
40 Traditional breadwinner
41 Guys
42 Seal pipe joints
43 More tired
45 Is derelict in duty
46 Org. for Flames & Flyers
47 Swimming spot
48 Big __; muckety-muck
51 Running
56 Skirt style
57 Korean or Cambodian
58 Christmas carol
60 __ easy; egg orderer's request
61 1 of the 5 senses
62 VP after Quayle
63 Cowboy Autry
64 Word of welcome
65 __ Jersey





DOWN 
1 Play division
2 Hallmark store purchase
3 Pennsylvania port
4 Burr & Spelling
5 Baby carrier?
6 Space flight agcy.
7 Vigorous spirit
8 Fidgety
9 Ladd or Tiegs
10 Opening
11 Upper limbs
12 One of the tenses
14 Comforted
21 Water barriers
25 "You __ what you eat"
26 Paper fasteners
27 Competitor
28 Lay __; shelve
29 More resentful
30 Does garden work
31 Take place
32 Blackboard "pen"
33 Hose problems
35 Linear measure
38 Follow too closely
39 "I saw three ships come __ in…"
41 Speedometer letters
42 Use an ax
44 Whole
45 __ or later; eventually
47 Piece of china
48 Air pollution
49 __-nots; indigents
50 Yaks
52 As wise __ owl
53 Roster
54 12 p.m.
55 Actor Richard
59 Ayres of film fame

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

Wander Words answers: March 26, 2019

Category: Athlete
Answer: MICHAELSTRAHAN (Michael Strahan)
Path: (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2)

Wander Words answer: Category: AthleteAnswer: MICHAELSTRAHAN (Michael Strahan)Path: (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2)

 




 
		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  


	
Loading...









      
  


Latest From ...











 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  

	
READTODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  


	
Loading...

	







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries