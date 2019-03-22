Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 26, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 26, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Playing card 4 Actor Ed 9 Fellow 13 Vehicles 15 "__ of Two Cities" 16 Circle dance 17 The Bee Gees, e.g. 18 Civil rights activist Parks & others 19 Large trees 20 Secret, for one 22 Take ten 23 Fish __; aquarium 24 __ to rest; bury 26 Lullaby composer 29 Holmes of fiction 34 Gets up 35 Bullwinkle, for one 36 Actor McBride 37 Zealous 38 Rubber products 39 Read over quickly 40 Traditional breadwinner 41 Guys 42 Seal pipe joints 43 More tired 45 Is derelict in duty 46 Org. for Flames & Flyers 47 Swimming spot 48 Big __; muckety-muck 51 Running 56 Skirt style 57 Korean or Cambodian 58 Christmas carol 60 __ easy; egg orderer's request 61 1 of the 5 senses 62 VP after Quayle 63 Cowboy Autry 64 Word of welcome 65 __ Jersey

DOWN 1 Play division 2 Hallmark store purchase 3 Pennsylvania port 4 Burr & Spelling 5 Baby carrier? 6 Space flight agcy. 7 Vigorous spirit 8 Fidgety 9 Ladd or Tiegs 10 Opening 11 Upper limbs 12 One of the tenses 14 Comforted 21 Water barriers 25 "You __ what you eat" 26 Paper fasteners 27 Competitor 28 Lay __; shelve 29 More resentful 30 Does garden work 31 Take place 32 Blackboard "pen" 33 Hose problems 35 Linear measure 38 Follow too closely 39 "I saw three ships come __ in…" 41 Speedometer letters 42 Use an ax 44 Whole 45 __ or later; eventually 47 Piece of china 48 Air pollution 49 __-nots; indigents 50 Yaks 52 As wise __ owl 53 Roster 54 12 p.m. 55 Actor Richard 59 Ayres of film fame

Wander Words answers: March 26, 2019

Category: Athlete Answer: MICHAELSTRAHAN (Michael Strahan) Path: (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2)