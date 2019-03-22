Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 27, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 27, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Came down to earth 5 As comfortable __ old shoe 9 Additionally 13 Turner & others 15 São __; large island in the Gulf of Guinea 16 Pompous 17 Agassi or Previn 18 Not loud enough to be heard 20 Enjoy a winter sport 21 Actor Kilmer 23 Cooks prime rib 24 Fragrance 26 Not at home 27 Popular Honda model 29 Items listed in a will 32 Cut up a turkey 33 Misrepresent 35 Walk-__; many NYC apartments 37 Ash or alder 38 Gathers crops 39 Threesome 40 "We're off to __ the Wizard…" 41 Phobias 42 Written slander 43 Not as fresh 45 Tenor Enrico 46 Olive Oyl's hairdo 47 Absorbent cloth 48 Shocked 51 Trigger's rider 52 Common street name 55 Fraternal 58 "Sesame Street" fellow 60 Alleviate 61 Wishes one hadn't done 62 Hudson's namesakes 63 Prepared Easter eggs 64 In a __; pouting 65 Buzzers

DOWN 1 "Woe is me!" 2 Long and thin 3 Not prudent in speech 4 Street paver's need 5 Slanted 6 Barron, to Donald 7 "I __ Rock"; 1960s song 8 Mild emotional disorder 9 Fly 10 Good-natured dogs, for short 11 Gritty residue 12 Change for a five 14 Harsh 19 Throw water on 22 Most common conjunction 25 Sheltered bay 27 Plays a role 28 Is concerned 29 Mont Blanc's location 30 Agitation; commotion 31 Secret agents 33 Dangerous animal 34 Cochlea's place 36 Song for one 38 Goes in again 39 Grow weary 41 Straight beater 42 Brief preparer 44 Lessened 45 Pigeon's cry 47 Lovers' meeting 48 Not up yet 49 Elephant's color 50 Nylons 53 Similar to 54 Soldier's meal 56 __ away; flee 57 Garland 59 Steal from

Wander Words answers: March 27, 2019

Category: Animated Film Answer: ALICEINWONDERLAND (Alice in Wonderland) Path: (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3)