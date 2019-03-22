Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 27, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : March 27, 2019 Updated : March 27, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 27, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 27, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 27, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Came down to earth
5 As comfortable __ old shoe
9 Additionally
13 Turner & others
15 São __; large island in the Gulf of Guinea
16 Pompous
17 Agassi or Previn
18 Not loud enough to be heard
20 Enjoy a winter sport
21 Actor Kilmer
23 Cooks prime rib
24 Fragrance
26 Not at home
27 Popular Honda model
29 Items listed in a will
32 Cut up a turkey
33 Misrepresent
35 Walk-__; many NYC apartments
37 Ash or alder
38 Gathers crops
39 Threesome
40 "We're off to __ the Wizard…"
41 Phobias
42 Written slander
43 Not as fresh
45 Tenor Enrico
46 Olive Oyl's hairdo
47 Absorbent cloth
48 Shocked
51 Trigger's rider
52 Common street name
55 Fraternal
58 "Sesame Street" fellow
60 Alleviate
61 Wishes one hadn't done
62 Hudson's namesakes
63 Prepared Easter eggs
64 In a __; pouting
65 Buzzers






DOWN 
1 "Woe is me!"
2 Long and thin
3 Not prudent in speech
4 Street paver's need
5 Slanted
6 Barron, to Donald
7 "I __ Rock"; 1960s song
8 Mild emotional disorder
9 Fly
10 Good-natured dogs, for short
11 Gritty residue
12 Change for a five
14 Harsh
19 Throw water on
22 Most common conjunction
25 Sheltered bay
27 Plays a role
28 Is concerned
29 Mont Blanc's location
30 Agitation; commotion
31 Secret agents
33 Dangerous animal
34 Cochlea's place
36 Song for one
38 Goes in again
39 Grow weary
41 Straight beater
42 Brief preparer
44 Lessened
45 Pigeon's cry
47 Lovers' meeting
48 Not up yet
49 Elephant's color
50 Nylons
53 Similar to
54 Soldier's meal
56 __ away; flee
57 Garland
59 Steal from

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: March 27, 2019

Category: Animated Film
Answer: ALICEINWONDERLAND (Alice in Wonderland)
Path: (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3)

Wander Words answer: Category: Animated Film Answer: ALICEINWONDERLAND (Alice in Wonderland) Path: (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3)





 
Related Articles
		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  


	
Loading...









      
  


Latest From ...











 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  

	
READTODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  


	
Loading...

	







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries