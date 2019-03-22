Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 28, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : March 28, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 28, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 28, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 28, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Quarrel
5 Lowly workers
10 Aberdeen resident
14 Gen. Robert __
15 Oakley or Potts
16 "There's no place like __!"
17 Citrus fruit
18 Analyzes again
20 Flowery ring
21 Sweet spreads
22 Large appliances
23 Poor
25 Gout site
26 Pain-killing drug
28 Terrible fright
31 Desires
32 __ song; TV show opener
34 Bekins truck
36 TV crime drama series
37 Gullible saps
38 Trait transmitter
39 __ up; arrange
40 Summoned with a beeper
41 Bart's mom
42 Bundle of energy
44 Said out loud
45 TV's "Who Do You Think You __?"
46 Singer Brooks
47 Freshwater fish
50 Irritate
51 Noah's boat
54 Sounds familiar
57 Factual
58 Hives symptom
59 Implement in a tureen
60 Unsightly
61 Sports event
62 Disrespectful
63 The Bee __


DOWN 
1 __ on; report the misdeeds of
2 Nastase of tennis
3 Womanliness
4 Commission
5 Rose __; January 1 event
6 Foe
7 On __ own; independent
8 Veto
9 __ of Galilee; biblical lake
10 Tremble
11 Ice cream holder
12 Foreboding sign
13 Actress Harper
19 Mary Tyler __
21 New York team
24 Dines
25 Male turkeys
26 __ up; admits guilt
27 Walked the floor
28 __ on to; kept
29 Engage in price gouging
30 "Home on the __"
32 African nation
33 Garden tool
35 Requirement
37 Renown
38 Trot or canter, e.g.
40 Portions
41 Additional amount
43 All for __; to no avail
44 Lowland area
46 Fish's breathing organs
47 Cut off the edges of
48 Ceremony
49 __ in a blue moon; seldom
50 Cincinnati team
52 Regulation
53 Door openers 
55 Pacino & Gore
56 Ewe's cry
57 Pull hard

 

Wander Words answers: March 28, 2019

Category: Film Fusion
Answer: LALALANDBEFORETIME (La La Land Before Time)
Path: (2, 3), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3)

Wander Words answer: Category: Film Fusion Answer: LALALANDBEFORETIME (La La Land Before Time) Path: (2, 3), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3)





 
		


		
