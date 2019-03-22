Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 28, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 28, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Quarrel 5 Lowly workers 10 Aberdeen resident 14 Gen. Robert __ 15 Oakley or Potts 16 "There's no place like __!" 17 Citrus fruit 18 Analyzes again 20 Flowery ring 21 Sweet spreads 22 Large appliances 23 Poor 25 Gout site 26 Pain-killing drug 28 Terrible fright 31 Desires 32 __ song; TV show opener 34 Bekins truck 36 TV crime drama series 37 Gullible saps 38 Trait transmitter 39 __ up; arrange 40 Summoned with a beeper 41 Bart's mom 42 Bundle of energy 44 Said out loud 45 TV's "Who Do You Think You __?" 46 Singer Brooks 47 Freshwater fish 50 Irritate 51 Noah's boat 54 Sounds familiar 57 Factual 58 Hives symptom 59 Implement in a tureen 60 Unsightly 61 Sports event 62 Disrespectful 63 The Bee __

DOWN 1 __ on; report the misdeeds of 2 Nastase of tennis 3 Womanliness 4 Commission 5 Rose __; January 1 event 6 Foe 7 On __ own; independent 8 Veto 9 __ of Galilee; biblical lake 10 Tremble 11 Ice cream holder 12 Foreboding sign 13 Actress Harper 19 Mary Tyler __ 21 New York team 24 Dines 25 Male turkeys 26 __ up; admits guilt 27 Walked the floor 28 __ on to; kept 29 Engage in price gouging 30 "Home on the __" 32 African nation 33 Garden tool 35 Requirement 37 Renown 38 Trot or canter, e.g. 40 Portions 41 Additional amount 43 All for __; to no avail 44 Lowland area 46 Fish's breathing organs 47 Cut off the edges of 48 Ceremony 49 __ in a blue moon; seldom 50 Cincinnati team 52 Regulation 53 Door openers 55 Pacino & Gore 56 Ewe's cry 57 Pull hard

Wander Words answers: March 28, 2019

Category: Film Fusion Answer: LALALANDBEFORETIME (La La Land Before Time) Path: (2, 3), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3)