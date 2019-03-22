Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 29, 2019

Crossword

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : March 29, 2019 Updated : March 29, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 29, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Wesson product
4 __ in; inundated by
9 Weather forecast
13 Albacore or bluefin
14 Paper cup maker
15 Bee's home
16 Plays a role
17 Burned out
19 __ Beta Kappa
20 Gwynne & Savage
21 Looks searchingly
22 Internal spies
24 Morning moisture
25 __ cats & dogs; poured
27 Prison official
30 __ up; tallied
31 Public square
33 Just purchased
35 Farrow & Kirshner
36 Member of the wedding party
37 E followers
38 Cauldron
39 Wear away
40 Stockpile
41 Made airtight
43 Language
44 Disabled car's need
45 Social division
46 "__ John B"; Beach Boys hit
49 Yearn for
51 Grad. degree
54 Pen name
56 Author Uris
57 Ardent
58 Very willing
59 __ 500; annual race
60 __ it; understands
61 Cicely or Mike
62 Pig's home


DOWN 
1 Elbow-bumper's cry
2 Frighten
3 __ Cruces, NM
4 Worshipped
5 Married women
6 Fired from a job
7 Gentlemen
8 Chop down
9 Clever
10 Athletic shoe brand
11 Think __; ponder
12 Ties the knot
13 Faucet
18 "Falstaff" or "Tosca"
20 Got away
23 Singles
24 Stupor
25 Skateboarder's incline
26 Adieu in Argentina
27 Walk in ankle-deep water
28 Betrothal
29 India's first Prime Minister
31 Poke at
32 Tupperware cover
34 Broad
36 Make tea
37 Helvetica or Times New Roman
39 Marry secretly
40 Rubber tube
42 Quarreling
43 Saloon
45 Brief part for a big actor
46 Unexpected obstacle
47 More than infatuation
48 Fail to include
49 Play-Doh, e.g.
50 Carpets
52 Corpse
53 __ day now; soon
55 Teacher's favorite
56 Fleur-de-__

 

Wander Words answers: March 29, 2019

Category: Music Mixups
Answer: GOINGTOCALIFORNIADREAMIN (Going to California Dreamin')
Path: (3, 2), (4, 2), (5, 2), (5, 3), (4, 3), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (4, 1), (5, 1), (5, 0), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0)

