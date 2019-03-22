Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 29, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 29, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Wesson product 4 __ in; inundated by 9 Weather forecast 13 Albacore or bluefin 14 Paper cup maker 15 Bee's home 16 Plays a role 17 Burned out 19 __ Beta Kappa 20 Gwynne & Savage 21 Looks searchingly 22 Internal spies 24 Morning moisture 25 __ cats & dogs; poured 27 Prison official 30 __ up; tallied 31 Public square 33 Just purchased 35 Farrow & Kirshner 36 Member of the wedding party 37 E followers 38 Cauldron 39 Wear away 40 Stockpile 41 Made airtight 43 Language 44 Disabled car's need 45 Social division 46 "__ John B"; Beach Boys hit 49 Yearn for 51 Grad. degree 54 Pen name 56 Author Uris 57 Ardent 58 Very willing 59 __ 500; annual race 60 __ it; understands 61 Cicely or Mike 62 Pig's home

DOWN 1 Elbow-bumper's cry 2 Frighten 3 __ Cruces, NM 4 Worshipped 5 Married women 6 Fired from a job 7 Gentlemen 8 Chop down 9 Clever 10 Athletic shoe brand 11 Think __; ponder 12 Ties the knot 13 Faucet 18 "Falstaff" or "Tosca" 20 Got away 23 Singles 24 Stupor 25 Skateboarder's incline 26 Adieu in Argentina 27 Walk in ankle-deep water 28 Betrothal 29 India's first Prime Minister 31 Poke at 32 Tupperware cover 34 Broad 36 Make tea 37 Helvetica or Times New Roman 39 Marry secretly 40 Rubber tube 42 Quarreling 43 Saloon 45 Brief part for a big actor 46 Unexpected obstacle 47 More than infatuation 48 Fail to include 49 Play-Doh, e.g. 50 Carpets 52 Corpse 53 __ day now; soon 55 Teacher's favorite 56 Fleur-de-__

Wander Words answers: March 29, 2019

Category: Music Mixups Answer: GOINGTOCALIFORNIADREAMIN (Going to California Dreamin') Path: (3, 2), (4, 2), (5, 2), (5, 3), (4, 3), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (4, 1), (5, 1), (5, 0), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0)