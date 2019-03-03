Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 4, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 4, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Put through a sieve 5 Fundamentals 9 Shapeless mass 13 Monsters 15 Beret material 16 Etna's output 17 Rushmore or Everest 18 Poison remedies 20 Trauma ctrs. 21 Famed heavyweight 23 Linear measures 24 Implied, but not said 26 Floor pad 27 Bowler's delight 29 Aviators 32 __ away; erodes 33 Pares 35 FedEx rival 37 Carney & others 38 Regretting 39 The Bee Gees, e.g. 40 Prefix for arranged or heated 41 High schoolers 42 Written slander 43 Worships 45 Tenor Enrico 46 __ away; fled 47 Absorbent cloth 48 Shocked; horrified 51 Rogers or Clark 52 Common street name 55 Fraternal 58 "Sesame Street" fellow 60 Walkway 61 McClanahan & others 62 Ran fast 63 Black-__ peas 64 In a __; pouting 65 Strong urges

DOWN 1 Partial amount 2 Mr. Stravinsky 3 Exasperated 4 Smallest 2-digit number 5 Expect 6 "__ voyage!" 7 Rollaway 8 __ down; losing weight 9 Very drunk 10 Tardy 11 Think __; contemplate 12 Lowest singing voice 14 Piles 19 Good buys 22 Be dishonest 25 Haughtiness 27 Exchange 28 __ firma; dry land 29 Brooches 30 Unrest 31 007 and others 33 Takes to court 34 Relations 36 Fly alone 38 Goes in again 39 Become fatigued 41 Garbage 42 Attorney 44 Gave a speech 45 Dove's cry 47 Rendezvous 48 Qualified 49 "The Old __ Mare" 50 Sharpen 53 Claim against property 54 Prescriptions,for short 56 Pantyhose mishap 57 Ring of flowers 59 Charles or Romano

Wander Words answers: March 4, 2019

Category: Fictional Character Answer: OBIWANKENOBI (Obi-Wan Kenobi) Path: (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1)