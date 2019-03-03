Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 4, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : March 04, 2019 Updated : March 04, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 4, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Put through a sieve
5 Fundamentals
9 Shapeless mass
13 Monsters
15 Beret material
16 Etna's output
17 Rushmore or Everest
18 Poison remedies
20 Trauma ctrs.
21 Famed heavyweight
23 Linear measures
24 Implied, but not said
26 Floor pad
27 Bowler's delight
29 Aviators
32 __ away; erodes
33 Pares
35 FedEx rival
37 Carney & others
38 Regretting
39 The Bee Gees, e.g.
40 Prefix for arranged or heated
41 High schoolers
42 Written slander
43 Worships
45 Tenor Enrico
46 __ away; fled
47 Absorbent cloth
48 Shocked; horrified
51 Rogers or Clark
52 Common street name
55 Fraternal
58 "Sesame Street" fellow
60 Walkway
61 McClanahan & others
62 Ran fast
63 Black-__ peas
64 In a __; pouting
65 Strong urges


DOWN 
1 Partial amount
2 Mr. Stravinsky
3 Exasperated
4 Smallest 2-digit number
5 Expect
6 "__ voyage!"
7 Rollaway
8 __ down; losing weight
9 Very drunk
10 Tardy
11 Think __; contemplate
12 Lowest singing voice
14 Piles
19 Good buys
22 Be dishonest
25 Haughtiness
27 Exchange
28 __ firma; dry land
29 Brooches
30 Unrest
31 007 and others
33 Takes to court
34 Relations
36 Fly alone
38 Goes in again
39 Become fatigued
41 Garbage
42 Attorney
44 Gave a speech
45 Dove's cry
47 Rendezvous
48 Qualified
49 "The Old __ Mare"
50 Sharpen
53 Claim against property
54 Prescriptions,for short
56 Pantyhose mishap
57 Ring of flowers
59 Charles or Romano

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: March 4, 2019

Category: Fictional Character
Answer: OBIWANKENOBI (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
Path: (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1)

Wander Words answer: Category: Fictional Character Answer: OBIWANKENOBI (Obi-Wan Kenobi) Path: (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1)





 
		


		
	

	
	









      
  


	
