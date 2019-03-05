Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 6, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 6, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Ewe's mate 4 Sparkle 9 Canyon sound 13 Family member 14 Show with musical numbers 15 Part of the leg 16 Game broadcaster 17 Hyper 19 "Says __?"; skeptic's reply 20 Met production 21 Shoestrings 22 New Delhi dollar 24 Flea collar wearer 25 Ill will; loathing 27 Least risky 30 Straighten 31 Eyeglasses 33 "Olympus __ Fallen"; Morgan Freeman film 35 Floating sheet of ice 36 Skirt crease 37 Ditty 38 Cheap metal 39 Dairy product 40 Row of shrubs 41 Shun 43 At __; haphazardly 44 Tear 45 "__ makes waste" 46 Play a guitar 49 Piece of chicken 51 Record speed letters 54 Flourishing 56 One not to be trusted 57 Expel; get rid of 58 Funeral song 59 Overnight stops 60 Golf shop purchase 61 Drive too fast 62 Humpty Dumpty, for one

DOWN 1 Too hasty 2 Distributes 3 Beard wearer 4 Felt about blindly 5 Water barrier 6 "…and they lived happily __ after." 7 Invisible emanation 8 __ culpa; admission of guilt 9 Real __; Century 21's business 10 Fashionable 11 Bee colony 12 Small bills 13 Parishioners' seat 18 Musical symbols 20 Not locked 23 Strong desire 24 Agreement 25 Ax handle 26 TV's "Kate & __" 27 __ ripper; sewer's tool 28 Trembling 29 Ballroom dance 31 Murdered 32 Tiny vegetable 34 __ like; appear to be 36 Get ready, for short 37 Portable shelter 39 Rain forest animal 40 Meaty concoction 42 Pie bottoms 43 Worn to tatters 45 Door hanger's metal piece 46 Catch sight of 47 Factual 48 Late Kennedy matriarch 49 Stumble 50 Bring on board 52 Hunger pain 53 Fem. title 55 Begley & Bradley 56 Recline

Wander Words answers: March 6, 2019

Category: Film Answer: THORTHEDARKWORLD (Thor: The Dark World) Path: (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0)