Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 6, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : March 06, 2019 Updated : March 06, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 6, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Ewe's mate
4 Sparkle
9 Canyon sound
13 Family member
14 Show with musical numbers
15 Part of the leg
16 Game broadcaster
17 Hyper
19 "Says __?"; skeptic's reply
20 Met production
21 Shoestrings
22 New Delhi dollar
24 Flea collar wearer
25 Ill will; loathing
27 Least risky
30 Straighten
31 Eyeglasses
33 "Olympus __ Fallen"; Morgan Freeman film
35 Floating sheet of ice
36 Skirt crease
37 Ditty
38 Cheap metal
39 Dairy product
40 Row of shrubs
41 Shun
43 At __; haphazardly
44 Tear
45 "__ makes waste"
46 Play a guitar
49 Piece of chicken
51 Record speed letters
54 Flourishing
56 One not to be trusted
57 Expel; get rid of
58 Funeral song
59 Overnight stops
60 Golf shop purchase
61 Drive too fast
62 Humpty Dumpty, for one



DOWN 
1 Too hasty
2 Distributes
3 Beard wearer
4 Felt about blindly
5 Water barrier
6 "…and they lived happily __ after."
7 Invisible emanation
8 __ culpa; admission of guilt
9 Real __; Century 21's business
10 Fashionable
11 Bee colony
12 Small bills
13 Parishioners' seat
18 Musical symbols
20 Not locked
23 Strong desire
24 Agreement
25 Ax handle
26 TV's "Kate & __"
27 __ ripper; sewer's tool
28 Trembling
29 Ballroom dance
31 Murdered
32 Tiny vegetable
34 __ like; appear to be
36 Get ready, for short
37 Portable shelter
39 Rain forest animal
40 Meaty concoction
42 Pie bottoms
43 Worn to tatters
45 Door hanger's metal piece
46 Catch sight of
47 Factual
48 Late Kennedy matriarch
49 Stumble
50 Bring on board
52 Hunger pain
53 Fem. title
55 Begley & Bradley
56 Recline

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: March 6, 2019

Category: Film
Answer: THORTHEDARKWORLD (Thor: The Dark World)
Path: (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0)

Wander Words answer: Category: Film Answer: THORTHEDARKWORLD (Thor: The Dark World) Path: (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0)





 
		


		
