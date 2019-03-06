Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 7, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : March 07, 2019 Updated : March 07, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 7, 2019.

ACROSS
1 One of the WWII Allied nations
4 "The __"; TV series for Mr. T
9 Border on
13 __ off; falls asleep
15 Rolls-__; luxury car
16 Advice to Nanette
17 Greek liqueur
18 Some golf tournaments
19 Smile
20 Convinces
22 Jealousy
23 Mercedes-__; luxury car
24 Not well
26 Insult
29 Cordial
34 Bench boards
35 Long lock of hair
36 Whopper
37 Popular pets
38 Swoon
39 Costa __
40 Doctors' org.
41 Had a bug
42 Cyclist
43 Backslides
45 Indiana team
46 __ Moines
47 Flow out forcefully
48 Wineglass part
51 Advantage
56 Long skirt
57 Measuring stick
58 Put to flight
60 Leave out
61 Jagged
62 Rounded roof
63 __ it; understands
64 Made clothing
65 Org. for Knicks & Nuggets



DOWN 
1 __, dos, tres…
2 Chowder or broth
3 Shaping tool
4 Hang __; linger
5 November birthstone
6 Watched
7 Undesirable spots
8 Most cluttered
9 California team
10 "__ to be Wild"; Steppenwolf hit
11 Brown or Rice: abbr.
12 Acting award
14 Cool desserts
21 Cruz & Rubio: abbr.
25 Spanish article
26 "Sesame Street" grouch
27 Old __; former lover
28 Deadly
29 Asks nosy questions
30 Give, but expect back
31 Identical
32 Friendlier
33 In __; weeping
35 Story
38 Narrow openings; clefts
39 Burton or Thomas
41 Primate
42 Bad-mouth
44 Fesses up
45 Sounded like a contented cat
47 Waterbirds
48 Air pollution
49 Easy to handle
50 Way out
52 Untainted
53 Farm machine
54 AM/PM divider
55 Dim-witted
59 Soothing drink

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: March 7, 2019

Category: Animal
Answer: BOTTLENOSEDOLPHIN (Bottlenose Dolphin)
Path: (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (4, 2)

Wander Words answer: Category: Animal Answer: BOTTLENOSEDOLPHIN (Bottlenose Dolphin) Path: (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (4, 2)





 
