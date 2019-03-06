Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 7, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 7, 2019.

ACROSS 1 One of the WWII Allied nations 4 "The __"; TV series for Mr. T 9 Border on 13 __ off; falls asleep 15 Rolls-__; luxury car 16 Advice to Nanette 17 Greek liqueur 18 Some golf tournaments 19 Smile 20 Convinces 22 Jealousy 23 Mercedes-__; luxury car 24 Not well 26 Insult 29 Cordial 34 Bench boards 35 Long lock of hair 36 Whopper 37 Popular pets 38 Swoon 39 Costa __ 40 Doctors' org. 41 Had a bug 42 Cyclist 43 Backslides 45 Indiana team 46 __ Moines 47 Flow out forcefully 48 Wineglass part 51 Advantage 56 Long skirt 57 Measuring stick 58 Put to flight 60 Leave out 61 Jagged 62 Rounded roof 63 __ it; understands 64 Made clothing 65 Org. for Knicks & Nuggets

DOWN 1 __, dos, tres… 2 Chowder or broth 3 Shaping tool 4 Hang __; linger 5 November birthstone 6 Watched 7 Undesirable spots 8 Most cluttered 9 California team 10 "__ to be Wild"; Steppenwolf hit 11 Brown or Rice: abbr. 12 Acting award 14 Cool desserts 21 Cruz & Rubio: abbr. 25 Spanish article 26 "Sesame Street" grouch 27 Old __; former lover 28 Deadly 29 Asks nosy questions 30 Give, but expect back 31 Identical 32 Friendlier 33 In __; weeping 35 Story 38 Narrow openings; clefts 39 Burton or Thomas 41 Primate 42 Bad-mouth 44 Fesses up 45 Sounded like a contented cat 47 Waterbirds 48 Air pollution 49 Easy to handle 50 Way out 52 Untainted 53 Farm machine 54 AM/PM divider 55 Dim-witted 59 Soothing drink

Wander Words answers: March 7, 2019

Category: Animal Answer: BOTTLENOSEDOLPHIN (Bottlenose Dolphin) Path: (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (4, 2)