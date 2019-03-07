Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 8, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 8, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Dry riverbed 5 Flying saucers, for short 9 Sty meal 13 Foreboding signs 15 Four and five 16 Old Roman garb 17 Competitor 18 Ship's right side 20 Ike's initials 21 Crude mineral 23 Wears away 24 Berth under another 26 Unpleasant spouse 27 Made amends 29 Divide in two 32 Playful leap 33 BBQ attachments 35 Blood analysis site 37 "__ Land Is Your Land" 38 Devoutness 39 Tricycle rider 40 Family member 41 Burn slightly 42 __ away; disappears 43 Holiday drink 45 Museum guide 46 __ into; collided with 47 Desires 48 Flee 51 Peculiar 52 Defective product 55 Mentor 58 Conscious 60 Brass instrument 61 Singer Springfield 62 U.S. state capital 63 "You __ live once!" 64 __ up; arranges 65 Loch with a monster

DOWN 1 "Mum's the __" 2 Surrounded by 3 Evolving 4 "Message __ Bottle"; Kevin Costner film 5 Racer Al 6 In good physical shape 7 "Cat __ Hot Tin Roof" 8 Calmness 9 Larry or Moe 10 Take a __ off; sit down 11 Bogeyman 12 Cushions 14 Not as quick 19 Candlestick material 22 Blushing 25 Dollar bills 27 __ up; misbehaves 28 Lake near Reno 29 "Don't let the bedbugs __" 30 Scottish draft horse 31 __ aback; surprised 33 Warble 34 Nickname for Margaret 36 "Father Knows __" 38 Western settlers 39 Diplomacy 41 Clothing fasteners 42 Henry & Peter 44 Mom's mom 45 June honoree 47 Toils 48 Resound 49 Shortly 50 Ringlet 53 Luau instruments 54 Carter & Clinton: abbr. 56 Fib 57 Fall month: abbr. 59 Pale

Wander Words answers: March 8, 2019

Category: Music Mixups Answer: JUMPINJACKFLASHGORDON (Jumpin' Jack Flash Gordon) Path: (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3)