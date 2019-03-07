Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: March 8, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : March 08, 2019 Updated : March 08, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published March 8, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Dry riverbed
5 Flying saucers, for short
9 Sty meal
13 Foreboding signs
15 Four and five
16 Old Roman garb
17 Competitor
18 Ship's right side
20 Ike's initials
21 Crude mineral
23 Wears away
24 Berth under another
26 Unpleasant spouse
27 Made amends
29 Divide in two
32 Playful leap
33 BBQ attachments
35 Blood analysis site
37 "__ Land Is Your Land"
38 Devoutness
39 Tricycle rider
40 Family member
41 Burn slightly
42 __ away; disappears
43 Holiday drink
45 Museum guide
46 __ into; collided with
47 Desires
48 Flee
51 Peculiar
52 Defective product
55 Mentor
58 Conscious
60 Brass instrument
61 Singer Springfield
62 U.S. state capital
63 "You __ live once!"
64 __ up; arranges
65 Loch with a monster



DOWN 
1 "Mum's the __"
2 Surrounded by
3 Evolving
4 "Message __ Bottle"; Kevin Costner film
5 Racer Al
6 In good physical shape
7 "Cat __ Hot Tin Roof"
8 Calmness
9 Larry or Moe
10 Take a __ off; sit down
11 Bogeyman
12 Cushions
14 Not as quick
19 Candlestick material
22 Blushing
25 Dollar bills
27 __ up; misbehaves
28 Lake near Reno
29 "Don't let the bedbugs __"
30 Scottish draft horse
31 __ aback; surprised
33 Warble
34 Nickname for Margaret
36 "Father Knows __"
38 Western settlers
39 Diplomacy
41 Clothing fasteners
42 Henry & Peter
44 Mom's mom
45 June honoree
47 Toils
48 Resound
49 Shortly
50 Ringlet
53 Luau instruments
54 Carter & Clinton: abbr.
56 Fib
57 Fall month: abbr.
59 Pale

Wander Words answers: March 8, 2019

Category: Music Mixups
Answer: JUMPINJACKFLASHGORDON (Jumpin' Jack Flash Gordon)
Path: (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3)

Wander Words answer: Category: Music Mixups Answer: JUMPINJACKFLASHGORDON (Jumpin' Jack Flash Gordon) Path: (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3)

 




 
		


		
