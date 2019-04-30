Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 1, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 1, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Baby bear 4 Rob or Will 9 Annapolis acad. 13 Area; district 14 Commandment verb 15 The Bee __ 16 __ tea 17 Cash register operator 19 Actress Dawber 20 First Lady before Jackie 21 Watermelon casings 22 Theatrical dramas 24 Bakery purchase 25 WA's Mount St. __ 27 Force 30 Declares positively 31 Long-eared critters 33 Actor Linden 35 Sunbeams 36 Lhasa's location 37 Long tale 38 Ike's monogram 39 India's dollar 40 Murders 41 Fisher & Murphy 43 Small hairpiece 44 Vacation vehicles, for short 45 Hidden supply 46 See eye to eye 49 Dangerous fish 51 Org. for Suns & Spurs 54 Panting 56 Elderly 57 Fib teller 58 Main artery 59 Red and Dead 60 Acting award 61 Scatter 62 Animal carrier afloat

DOWN 1 Comic actress Imogene 2 Not working 3 Cot or crib 4 Prose pieces 5 Pillow covers 6 Anklebones 7 Civil War Gen. Robert __ 8 Nov. 1 honorees 9 More hideous 10 "Have You Ever __ the Rain?"; 1970s song 11 Bookish fellow 12 Invites 13 Fasten a parka 18 Bawls 20 No-__-land; area between trenches 23 Actor Ayres & others 24 Keats or Kilmer 25 Difficult 26 Escape detection by 27 Actress Summer 28 Ill-fated space shuttle 29 Bird of prey 31 Joints nearest the waist 32 Lincoln, for one 34 Go on and on 36 Part of every wk. 37 Exhale in relief 39 Headed metal bolt 40 Get a __ out of; enjoy 42 Dismal 43 Poland's capital 45 Indian social class 46 Competent 47 Somber; gloomy 48 Package of paper 49 __ machines; casino attractions 50 Frau's hubby 52 Bird's bill 53 Promos 55 "Elvis __ left the building!" 56 As pretty __ picture

Wander Words answers: May 1, 2019

Category: Actress Category: Comedian Answer: RODNEYDANGERFIELD (Rodney Dangerfield) Path: (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1)