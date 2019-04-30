Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 1, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : May 01, 2019 Updated : May 01, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 1, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium.

ACROSS
1 Baby bear
4 Rob or Will
9 Annapolis acad.
13 Area; district
14 Commandment verb
15 The Bee __
16 __ tea
17 Cash register operator
19 Actress Dawber
20 First Lady before Jackie
21 Watermelon casings
22 Theatrical dramas
24 Bakery purchase
25 WA's Mount St. __
27 Force
30 Declares positively
31 Long-eared critters
33 Actor Linden
35 Sunbeams
36 Lhasa's location
37 Long tale
38 Ike's monogram
39 India's dollar
40 Murders
41 Fisher & Murphy
43 Small hairpiece
44 Vacation vehicles, for short
45 Hidden supply
46 See eye to eye
49 Dangerous fish
51 Org. for Suns & Spurs  
54 Panting
56 Elderly
57 Fib teller
58 Main artery
59 Red and Dead
60 Acting award
61 Scatter
62 Animal carrier afloat



DOWN 
1 Comic actress Imogene
2 Not working
3 Cot or crib
4 Prose pieces
5 Pillow covers
6 Anklebones
7 Civil War Gen. Robert __
8 Nov. 1 honorees
9 More hideous
10 "Have You Ever __ the Rain?"; 1970s song
11 Bookish fellow
12 Invites
13 Fasten a parka
18 Bawls
20 No-__-land; area between trenches
23 Actor Ayres & others
24 Keats or Kilmer
25 Difficult
26 Escape detection by
27 Actress Summer
28 Ill-fated space shuttle
29 Bird of prey
31 Joints nearest the waist
32 Lincoln, for one
34 Go on and on
36 Part of every wk.
37 Exhale in relief
39 Headed metal bolt
40 Get a __ out of; enjoy
42 Dismal
43 Poland's capital
45 Indian social class
46 Competent
47 Somber; gloomy
48 Package of paper
49 __ machines; casino attractions
50 Frau's hubby
52 Bird's bill
53 Promos
55 "Elvis __ left the building!"
56 As pretty __ picture

 

Wander Words answers: May 1, 2019

Category: Actress
Category: Comedian
Answer: RODNEYDANGERFIELD (Rodney Dangerfield)
Path: (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1)

Wander Words answer: Category: Comedian Answer: RODNEYDANGERFIELD (Rodney Dangerfield) Path: (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1)



		


		
