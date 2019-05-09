Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 10, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Morgan Rousseau
Published : May 10, 2019 Updated : May 10, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 10, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Hardy, fast-growing tree
4 Rascal
9 "__ of luck!"
13 Hoodwink
14 One and two
15 Pearl Harbor's location
16 Singles
17 Arrested after escaping
19 Sault __. Marie
20 Banquet
21 Hemingway's "The Sun Also __"
22 Like fresh potato chips
24 Kourtney, to Khloe & Kim
25 Can't stand
27 Summarizes
30 Leaves suddenly
31 Practical joke
33 Maroon or ruby
35 Reclines
36 Liquid
37 Paper towel brand
38 Suffix for baron or host
39 Circular
40 Romeo
41 Prose compositions
43 Word of warning
44 Strike
45 Midsection
46 Jed Clampett's portrayer
49 Venetian blind parts
51 Leprechaun
54 Hearty guffaw
56 Forest animal
57 Arrestee's hope
58 Concur
59 Secretary's slipup
60 Totals
61 Michelobs & Bud Lights
62 Jazz guitarist Montgomery


DOWN 
1 Female relative
2 Tongue-tied
3 "__ Just Not That Into You"; Ben Affleck film
4 Emotional tension
5 Inexpensive
6 Circle portions
7 Veal or venison
8 Get-up-and-go
9 __ May Alcott
10 Doesn't have both __ in the water
11 "How do I love __? Let me count…"
12 Bubble bath foam
13 Uno, __, tres…
18 "__ or treat!"
20 Evergreens
23 Goes bad
24 "__ in the Clowns"
25 Qualified
26 U.S. state capital
27 Bug spray
28 Sleuth
29 Cut off
31 Adder's sign
32 Gallop
34 Show boldness
36 Racer A.J.
37 Nun's promises
39 Like umbrella weather
40 Garlands
42 Beach souvenirs
43 Washes
45 Bet
46 Subsides
47 Boyfriend
48 Slender
49 Cooking herb
50 Attract; tempt
52 Trips across the pool
53 To and __
55 Friendly dog, for short
56 Initials for Tuskegee's Booker

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: May 10, 2019

Category: Animated Film
Answer: ONEHUNDREDANDONEDALMATIONS (One Hundred and One Dalmations)
Path: (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 4), (3, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (1, 5), (2, 5), (3, 5)

Animated Film Answer: ONEHUNDREDANDONEDALMATIONS (One Hundred and One Dalmations) Path: (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 4), (3, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (1, 5), (2, 5), (3, 5)

 

Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries