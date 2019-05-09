Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 10, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 10, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Hardy, fast-growing tree 4 Rascal 9 "__ of luck!" 13 Hoodwink 14 One and two 15 Pearl Harbor's location 16 Singles 17 Arrested after escaping 19 Sault __. Marie 20 Banquet 21 Hemingway's "The Sun Also __" 22 Like fresh potato chips 24 Kourtney, to Khloe & Kim 25 Can't stand 27 Summarizes 30 Leaves suddenly 31 Practical joke 33 Maroon or ruby 35 Reclines 36 Liquid 37 Paper towel brand 38 Suffix for baron or host 39 Circular 40 Romeo 41 Prose compositions 43 Word of warning 44 Strike 45 Midsection 46 Jed Clampett's portrayer 49 Venetian blind parts 51 Leprechaun 54 Hearty guffaw 56 Forest animal 57 Arrestee's hope 58 Concur 59 Secretary's slipup 60 Totals 61 Michelobs & Bud Lights 62 Jazz guitarist Montgomery

DOWN 1 Female relative 2 Tongue-tied 3 "__ Just Not That Into You"; Ben Affleck film 4 Emotional tension 5 Inexpensive 6 Circle portions 7 Veal or venison 8 Get-up-and-go 9 __ May Alcott 10 Doesn't have both __ in the water 11 "How do I love __? Let me count…" 12 Bubble bath foam 13 Uno, __, tres… 18 "__ or treat!" 20 Evergreens 23 Goes bad 24 "__ in the Clowns" 25 Qualified 26 U.S. state capital 27 Bug spray 28 Sleuth 29 Cut off 31 Adder's sign 32 Gallop 34 Show boldness 36 Racer A.J. 37 Nun's promises 39 Like umbrella weather 40 Garlands 42 Beach souvenirs 43 Washes 45 Bet 46 Subsides 47 Boyfriend 48 Slender 49 Cooking herb 50 Attract; tempt 52 Trips across the pool 53 To and __ 55 Friendly dog, for short 56 Initials for Tuskegee's Booker

Wander Words answers: May 10, 2019

Category: Animated Film Answer: ONEHUNDREDANDONEDALMATIONS (One Hundred and One Dalmations) Path: (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 4), (3, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (1, 5), (2, 5), (3, 5)